Why are Woody Allen & Roman Polanski Not Included in Hollywood 'Housecleaning' of Sexual Abusers?



Article wonders why powerful figures like Harvey Weinstein, Louis C.K. and Kevin Spacey are all facing the loss of their careers as a consequence for their sexual misconduct, yet Woody Allen and Roman Polanski continue to collect awards and make films with A-list stars.

What do you think, ONTD - is it because they're considered "genius artists" that they're untouchable? Or just that actors really, really want awards and their films can get them? Or something else?

