Why are Woody Allen & Roman Polanski Not Included in Hollywood 'Housecleaning' of Sexual Abusers?
Hollywood is rapidly exiling predators. But Woody Allen's movie is still coming out. https://t.co/Y7xpo9jHlQ— Vox (@voxdotcom) November 11, 2017
Article wonders why powerful figures like Harvey Weinstein, Louis C.K. and Kevin Spacey are all facing the loss of their careers as a consequence for their sexual misconduct, yet Woody Allen and Roman Polanski continue to collect awards and make films with A-list stars.
What do you think, ONTD - is it because they're considered "genius artists" that they're untouchable? Or just that actors really, really want awards and their films can get them? Or something else?
I really loved what Ellen Page had to say about Woody Allen. She always struck me as someone with a lot of empathy.
Scarlett, Tom, Larry, Alison, Owen, Rachel, Emma, Jesse, Justin, Kate, Colin, Elle, etc.
Really all they have to do is speak out. Do they think they'll lose fans or something? Or is it more than if they speak out, Hollywood will automatically kill their careers?
all that said - can we start adding luc besson onto these lists, too? cuz i just found out he had a kid with a sixteen year old awhile back and i honestly can't believe i'd never heard of it. and no, i don't care if it's legal in fucking france.
LOL, I've seen this argument way too much on the internet this past weekend
My friend tried using this argument when not enough people were calling out James Franco. I was like, yeah, and in some countries it's legal for adult men to marry someone as young as 11, doesn't mean it's ok. So once the clock strikes midnight on someone's (age of consent) birthday suddenly it's ok? Nah.
Ronan's right when he says that Woody is both his father *and* his brother-in-law. Like what in the fuck.
I hope they're quaking in their boots. Ronan strikes me as the persistent type, he's probably just warming up with Weinstein et al.
i want justice for dylan
It was refreshing to hear her talk about hating him when nobody else would
Whereas Weinstein was doing it to everybody - even if they didn't experience it personally, their friends and co-workers likely did.
The domino effect of the fall of Weinstein was a nice and welcomed surprise.
I'm not sure this is true. Weinstein was one of the most powerful men in Hollywood. Louis C.K., in addition to being one of the biggest comedians in the world, is also a major TV producer with multiple shows. Brett Ratner is another really huge, powerful figure in Hollywood. All have lost their reputations.