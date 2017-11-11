Why are Woody Allen & Roman Polanski Not Included in Hollywood 'Housecleaning' of Sexual Abusers?

a part of this must be cognitive dissonance, surely? Because they knew for years (if not decades) and decided Allen and Polanski were still worth working with. Now, of course, there are legions of actors who are 'tainted' by their association with him and would rather not have their own choices questioned.



I really loved what Ellen Page had to say about Woody Allen. She always struck me as someone with a lot of empathy.



Because that would mean everyone who has worked with them would have to admit that they cared more about awards or coins than the unspeakable shit these men were capable of. And ego isn't allowing them to admit that. Reply

BLOOP Reply

Bingo.



Scarlett, Tom, Larry, Alison, Owen, Rachel, Emma, Jesse, Justin, Kate, Colin, Elle, etc.



Really all they have to do is speak out. Do they think they'll lose fans or something? Or is it more than if they speak out, Hollywood will automatically kill their careers? Reply

yup Reply

In a nutshell Reply

lol mfte Reply

It's pretty clear all these people care more about awards than morality: Rebecca Hall, Timothée Chalamet, Kristen Stewart, Jesse Eisenberg, Blake Lively, Elle Fanning, Selena Gomez, Liev Schreiber, Diego Luna, Jude Law, Kate Winslet, Justin Timberlake, Juno Temple, Emma Stone, Colin Firth, Joaquin Phoenix -- and these are just the ones since Dylan Farrow's letter was published in 2014, so these people really had no excuse. Reply

Seeing Selena's name on there is still so wtf. But yes, 100% Once Dylan published that letter, there should have been no doubt that working with him was a shitty thing to do and invalidating to his victims. Reply

Exactly Reply

We all know why. Reply

I saw Lady Bird today and the trailer for Wonder Wheel played before the movie, and it was so awkward. Everyone in the theater was just like '....' Reply

ew ew Reply

He stole a fucking line from Groucho Marx? Reply

It's a valid question. It's especially weird bc neither one of them are exactly turning out hit after hit; they're both very hit or miss in terms of both quality and success. Cate won for Blue Jasmine a few years back, yeah, but then hew gave a fuck about Magic in the Moonlight or Cafe Society or the other one? And what was Polanski's last really significant thing, The Pianist? Even the "appreciate the art / I'm doing it for awards" excuse doesn't really apply. It's pretty dark to think that we're ignoring those two bc their awfulness is just old news & a given at this point, but maybe that's it. Reply

I think the general public is really nostalgic for their earlier work and that's probably why no one goes after them. Both are considered "legends" so speaking out would kill so many people's careers. It's disgusting. Reply

because then a good chunk of hollywood would have to think about how they openly chose movies and accolades over the abuse of children, they'd rather throw out ppl who aren't ~artiste and whose films look like they could at least stand a chance during award season.



all that said - can we start adding luc besson onto these lists, too? cuz i just found out he had a kid with a sixteen year old awhile back and i honestly can't believe i'd never heard of it. and no, i don't care if it's legal in fucking france. Reply

no, i don't care if it's legal in fucking france.



LOL, I've seen this argument way too much on the internet this past weekend Reply

esp in the posts about that one armie hammer film. and all from one user i've never seen anywhere else, too. Reply

Ugh. Not a surprise though - there was originally a sex scene between Leon & Natalie Portman's character in The Professional. If you read how it is written it is pretty clear he does not disapprove of this and I think even calls it "beautiful" Reply

i don't care if it's legal in fucking france



My friend tried using this argument when not enough people were calling out James Franco. I was like, yeah, and in some countries it's legal for adult men to marry someone as young as 11, doesn't mean it's ok. So once the clock strikes midnight on someone's (age of consent) birthday suddenly it's ok? Nah. Reply

"It's legal" is a classic line trotted out for adults dating teenagers. It's tiring. Reply

bc a lot of ppl think dylan has false memories but they don't wanna outright say it, hence all the "idk about that" answers. Reply

I think a lot of people in Hollywood actually do believe him. Mia being legit crazy was such an advantage for him. He could use the whole “she’s nuts and made our child lie” bit until Dylan was old enough to speak out. Reply

but even without Dylan there is still the fact that he married the adopted daughter of his girlfriend. He groomed her as a teen Reply

right! whenever someone says it's "just" dylan, I'm like ... but look at who he's married to.



Ronan's right when he says that Woody is both his father *and* his brother-in-law. Like what in the fuck. Reply

I think it will take another victim coming forward for many of the Allen apologists to take Dylan seriously. Several of them on Twitter have said as much. Reply

they say mia planted the idea in her. one of the most vile shit i have read tbh misogynistic to both dylan and mia Reply

I don't think they actually believe that. I think they're all just so obsessed with themselves that they truly do not care. You'd have to do some huge mental gymnastics to know about Soon-Yi and still think Dylan is full of false memories. Reply

yup, people think Mia coached Dylan, which is so vile. Reply

I hope they're quaking in their boots. Ronan strikes me as the persistent type, he's probably just warming up with Weinstein et al.

He seems like the perfect type for this mission! Reply

he looks so much like Sinatra. Reply

he looks exactly like mia Reply

Parent

someone posted a gif yesterday (I think?) and all I could think was "wow, his smile and jawline look a lot like Sinatra. Reply

I wish but probably not. Polanski, maybe, but not Allen. Reply

i genuinely have faith in jon lovett's longtime golf partner's ability to take down these freaks and monsters



i want justice for dylan Reply

Parent

oh it's coming. look at this humongous fallout from his one (and the nyt's) article. ronan farrow knows what he's doing. Reply

Did anyone listen to Stern's Rosie interview, where she said she was offered the lead in a Woody Allen movie in the late 90s, and when they called to ask her to do it she said "No, I don't work with pedophiles"



It was refreshing to hear her talk about hating him when nobody else would



Reply

I think it's partly because woody would never assault them. They can justify it in their minds more easily because they don't know Dylan and can pretend it didn't happen.



Whereas Weinstein was doing it to everybody - even if they didn't experience it personally, their friends and co-workers likely did. Reply

good point. Reply

ITA. I actually think this is one of the biggest reasons.



Edited at 2017-11-12 05:39 am (UTC) Reply

Also did anyone see the entire episode of Difficult People devoted to trashing Woody and the people who work with him?? It was glorious haha Reply

Yes! It was amazing. I watched it w/ my old school feminist mother and it was such a bonding experience. Reply

It was such a good episode! I was nervous with Julie being cast in his movie but that just gave them an opportunity to call out his disgustingness AND his lazy and redundant filmmaking. Reply

They're clearly well protected. People don't understand that all of those that are seriously losing their reputation are considered replaceable/small fish, even Weinstein (losing money + brother's plan). Unless WA / Polanski fall, I'll continue to believe this.

The domino effect of the fall of Weinstein was a nice and welcomed surprise.

Reply

People don't understand that all of those that are seriously losing their reputation are considered replaceable/small fish



I'm not sure this is true. Weinstein was one of the most powerful men in Hollywood. Louis C.K., in addition to being one of the biggest comedians in the world, is also a major TV producer with multiple shows. Brett Ratner is another really huge, powerful figure in Hollywood. All have lost their reputations. Reply

Yet Singer, Polanski, Woody and even little trashes like the Affleck haven't suffered much if any consequences. Reply

Parent

Let’s talk about Johnny depp getting a free pass. Still makes me angry. Reply

he's such an obviously bad actor now (as well as ugly) that I don't get the love for him anymore.



Reply

When was the last time he was even in a good movie? Reply

Yup, people are still putting him in their movies and it's pissing me off. Reply

people just dont believe amber bc she has less money than him. its vile Reply

Parent

THIS THIS THIS. Reply

