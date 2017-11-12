Trans Actress Jen Richards Speaks Up About Canceled Louis C.K. Series ‘The Cops’
Trans Actress Jen Richards Speaks Up About Canceled Louis C.K. Series ‘The Cops’: The Consequences of These Actions Go Far’ https://t.co/YzEuXsodgj pic.twitter.com/CtE1VcNjrT— IndieWire (@IndieWire) November 11, 2017
Welp. I guess I can say this now: I was one of the stars of 'The Cops'. There was going to be an animated trans character, voiced by a trans actress, on network television. The consequences of these actions go far. https://t.co/J8fEg5HuDY— Jen Richards (@SmartAssJen) November 11, 2017
Fuck. That announcement kinda took the "look at all these amazing women" wind out of my sails. I know this isn't about me, but I was really excited to voice a cartoon character. To have a badass, openly trans character on network t.v. would have been awesome. Oh well.— Jen Richards (@SmartAssJen) November 11, 2017
fuck that. what selfish nonsense is this
it was prob just gonna b another 'satirical' look at cops that was mainly gonna draw in the blue lives matter crowd