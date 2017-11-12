Trans Actress Jen Richards Speaks Up About Canceled Louis C.K. Series ‘The Cops’

Her first statement should have been about supporting sexual assault/abuse victims.. Reply

Yeah, you’re right, love. This isn’t about you. Reply

Now think about all the things that haven't been made because women have been harassed and assaulted and driven out by hostile work environments. Reply

it's super depressing Reply

:/ yep Reply

yup. just look at how disney treated the woman who wrote the original story for Brave Reply

mte Reply

this Reply

Am I understanding this wrong or is she literally pissed that something was done about a man who sexually harassed women



fuck that. what selfish nonsense is this Reply

I read it as her saying that when someone sexually assaults another person, it has many ripple effects beyond those two people. It is a tone deaf comment tho at least the way she put it Reply

v tone deaf. very self centered tbh Reply

i think when she was saying "the consequences of these actions go far" she was referring to louis' actions, not the networks for cancelling it. still, she should've kept this to herself bc it's not about her. Reply

She's disappointed that he and men like him are ruining things for everyone else. She sounds self-serving in tone but looking beyond that her message is clear. Reply

I mean I get being disappointed but this is nagl Reply

Ugh. Typed and deleted so many things but all I can say is ugh Reply

She heard that the creator of a show she was part of had a long history of assaulting women and lying about it, and her first response was, "wait, so there's not gonna be a show?"



Edited at 2017-11-12 02:49 am (UTC)

what a tone deaf comment, shoulda said nothing



it was prob just gonna b another 'satirical' look at cops that was mainly gonna draw in the blue lives matter crowd Reply

This feels like a thought she should have kept to herself. Reply

i'm sure her point is again that these men are only thinking about themselves rather than the careers of everyone they're working with but she should've either said that or shut up Reply

Maybe she should change her handle to dumbassJen Reply

These tweets are really self-centered, uncaring, and dare I say even a bit manipulative. Yikes. Reply

mte Reply

honestly Reply

Yup Reply

very poorly worded and a little egotistical, sure, but not really seeing how she's being manipulative Reply

she should have stopped at the first tweet. Reply

