Gal Gadot will only be in Wonder Woman sequel if Brett Ratner is out
Page Six: Gal Gadot will sign on for a Wonder Woman sequel only if accused sexual harasser Brett Ratner is removed from the franchise. https://t.co/3DBy5DuoXf— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 11, 2017
- sexual harasser Brett Ratner’s production company was involved in the making of the first film by co-financing it.
- According to a source, Gal Gadot is now taking a stand by refusing to do the sequel until Ratner’s no longer involved.
- Last month she backed out of a dinner honouring Ratner.
- A Warner Bros. rep says this is “false,” but spokespeople for Gadot and Ratner did not respond.
most of us who don't work in hollywood have done that, with shitty coworkers.
the sad truth of that. people do terrible shit for money, that's a known fact
that's why big ballers in hollywood has so much power in the first place
this. all the hypocrites in here probably have worked with someone who was racist, homophobic, sexist, xenophobic, etc. and i bet 99% of OTND didn't say $hit
Unfortunately its still the case with the newbies. Look at how much focus is on Xavier/Magneto now
Anyway, good for her. She has power now with the success of the first movie and I'm glad she's using it for a good cause here, Warner Brothers kind of have to do what she wants.
This quote from the WB "insider" the article cites says it all: "They can’t have a movie rooted in women’s empowerment being part-financed by a man accused of sexual misconduct against women.”
sadly, I am sure exactly this has happened in hollywood countless times already
And it shouldn’t even be an open topic for her or the rest of the cast.
Ratner has really fallen in the past couple of years. He was in big with the Academy and he was going to produce the Oscars and have Eddie Murphy host in 2011 until he got in trouble over a homophobic slur. So this really isn't news. They've always known about him but as long as he kept making money for the studios, they looked the other way.
Harvey Levin summed it up at the time: "What was the Academy thinking in the first place when it hired Ratner ... they wanted young and edgy, but they couldn't stomach it," asked TMZ head Harvey Levin. "They kinda knew what they were getting, right?"
Henry is 0% problematic and charismatic when given the right script. Amy is just tremendous even though they don’t know what to do with her in the movies.
If Ben gets in anymore trouble I can see DC/WB dropping him. And apparently Ray Fisher/Cyborg is the most forgettable part of the movie which is unfortunate and if audiences don’t connect I could see DC/WB replacing him with a bigger name.
She's not even A-list, with mega pull to try this. So I can applaud it.
My only problem is she’s pro-IDF who are committing major human rights violations to innocent people that aren’t terrorist and she cheered the bombing of Gaza which affected scores of innocent people. That’s my problem. Cheering and agreeing with people who are hurting and murdering innocent people.
I don't know much about her so I don't know where they've seen her cheering on the bombing, I think cheering is probably an extreme word. And she's pro IDF because she's Israeli and she was literally in the army so I imagine she views it as her duty as a citizen? I honestly don't know but the hatred toward her seems suspiciously virulent. But I'm not super educated on all of this bc I'm not a big superhero movie fan, so I haven't really looked into the facts here beyond a few short searches.
lol no it aint.
rpd helped finance all the upcoming dc films, so warners better do this quick in case JL makes bank.
I guess this explains Patty at the dinner honoring him (Before the story broke)