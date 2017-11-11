Gal Gadot will only be in Wonder Woman sequel if Brett Ratner is out

She backed out of the dinner and Patty took her spot Reply

this isn't directed at her in specific, but like why were so many ppl willing to work with him when he was just a raging homophobe? Reply

right idgi Reply

I think women especially just made up their minds that to be actors they were gonna have to shovel a lot of shit. BR hasn't directed that much, vs what he's done as a producer. Jackman was done with him after X-3, even though he did the standard PR kiss kiss during promotion, but Jackman still continues to work with Singer, so that's a yikes. There are producers who rarely show up on set. So there are probably people who heard he was a prick, but didn't have direct exposure to him. And it's not right, but when you feel you have no power, but go where the jobs are, you build up a shell against it.



most of us who don't work in hollywood have done that, with shitty coworkers. Reply

And it's not right, but when you feel you have no power, but go where the jobs are, you build up a shell against it.



most of us who don't work in hollywood have done that, with shitty coworkers.



this Reply

"

most of us who don't work in hollywood have done that, with shitty coworkers."



the sad truth of that. people do terrible shit for money, that's a known fact

that's why big ballers in hollywood has so much power in the first place Reply

most of us who don't work in hollywood have done that, with shitty coworkers.



this. all the hypocrites in here probably have worked with someone who was racist, homophobic, sexist, xenophobic, etc. and i bet 99% of OTND didn't say $hit Reply

Halle had to fight him to get more screentime for Storm because he kept shoving the female members in the back.



Unfortunately its still the case with the newbies. Look at how much focus is on Xavier/Magneto now Reply

Because most people in Hollywood, even the glamorous looking ones in the magazines, walking the carpets, have a lot less power than it seems. The people writing the checks wield the real power. Everybody else are just tiny replaceable cogs, without a lot of say in who makes up other parts of the machine. And the people writing the checks? They don't mind Brett Ratner. They like him. They may even agree with him.



Edited at 2017-11-11 11:42 pm (UTC)

People are going to do whatever it takes to get ahead even if it means working with awful people. Reply

Not defending him or them but they probably had little choice especially career wise. Gal didn't have the pull she has now with WW being so successful. She would have been fired before on the first movie most likely. Sad thing is there are many like Ratner in Hollywood so it's probably common place. And in other fields. Reply

good question Reply

Dang, just submitted this.



Anyway, good for her. She has power now with the success of the first movie and I'm glad she's using it for a good cause here, Warner Brothers kind of have to do what she wants.



This quote from the WB "insider" the article cites says it all: "They can’t have a movie rooted in women’s empowerment being part-financed by a man ­accused of sexual misconduct against women.” Reply

"They can’t have a movie rooted in women’s empowerment being part-financed by a man ­accused of sexual misconduct against women.”



sadly, I am sure exactly this has happened in hollywood countless times already Reply

Yeah... more like "They can't have a movie rooted in women's empowerment being part-financed by a man accused of sexual misconduct against women... now that it's public knowledge." Reply

Queen



And it shouldn’t even be an open topic for her or the rest of the cast. Reply

It would be nice to see the rest of her cast joining her instead of remaining silent.



Ratner has really fallen in the past couple of years. He was in big with the Academy and he was going to produce the Oscars and have Eddie Murphy host in 2011 until he got in trouble over a homophobic slur. So this really isn't news. They've always known about him but as long as he kept making money for the studios, they looked the other way.



Harvey Levin summed it up at the time: "What was the Academy thinking in the first place when it hired Ratner ... they wanted young and edgy, but they couldn't stomach it," asked TMZ head Harvey Levin. "They kinda knew what they were getting, right?" Reply

I totally forgot about the Eddie Murphy Oscars thing. My God. Reply

omg i hope this is true. could they just recast her? they couldnt right since its out publically, plus what would the excuse be, wasnt she rlly well recieved? Reply

she won’t be replaced but we don’t even know if this is true. i wouldn’t doubt it tho Reply

everyone loved gal. i think people would be extremely upset if she was replaced, and i'm sure the studio execs know that. Reply

She is probably the most irreplaceable part of the DCEU right now. I mean, they could try, god knows WB is not above making horrible decisions… Reply

if they can't even bring themselves to fire affleck despite pretty clearly trying to make him quit, i would hope they're smart enough to keep the one thing about these movies that people actually like Reply

Gal followed by Henry (and by extent, Amy he wouldn’t continue if she was fired/quit/replaced), Jason and Ezra, reviewers are singling Jason and Ezra out specifically for their performances in JL.



Henry is 0% problematic and charismatic when given the right script. Amy is just tremendous even though they don’t know what to do with her in the movies.



If Ben gets in anymore trouble I can see DC/WB dropping him. And apparently Ray Fisher/Cyborg is the most forgettable part of the movie which is unfortunate and if audiences don’t connect I could see DC/WB replacing him with a bigger name. Reply

no way. they couldn't endure the backlash from that. she's their savior at this point. Reply

It would look really bad if they kept a known sexual abuser over an actress who was universally loved as WW, they would be shooting themselves in the foot if they did that. Reply

There would be too much outcry by now? And WW was their most successful movie. They need her more. Reply

If this is true, it's a nice little stand off, in trying to make Hollywood put up or shut up. It keeps there from being a producer credit, and paycheck, even if he never goes on set. But if they recast the role, they are admitting they back a sexual predator. If she gets him fired from the entire production, it's poetic that Wonder Woman would end a predator.



She's not even A-list, with mega pull to try this. So I can applaud it. Reply

gal galdot ain't shit though so I don't care. Reply

same Reply

Tbh Reply

what has she done? i don't know much at all about her Reply

you didn't know that ontd hates jews? Reply

She's Israeli and is pro-IDF. I support Palestine, and I don't understand the rage some have towards her supporting the IDF. She was born and raised in Israel, of course she supports the IDF. They think she personally shot Palestinians while she served in the IDF, which is mandatory to do so for every Israeli (she was a gym trainer or something instead, oop).

Reply

She is considered a Zionist. idk ask quira Reply

What I don't get is why Israel is singled out all the time for human rights abuses when there are many other countries that do the same or worse? Reply

I just read this:

My only problem is she’s pro-IDF who are committing major human rights violations to innocent people that aren’t terrorist and she cheered the bombing of Gaza which affected scores of innocent people. That’s my problem. Cheering and agreeing with people who are hurting and murdering innocent people.



I don't know much about her so I don't know where they've seen her cheering on the bombing, I think cheering is probably an extreme word. And she's pro IDF because she's Israeli and she was literally in the army so I imagine she views it as her duty as a citizen? I honestly don't know but the hatred toward her seems suspiciously virulent. But I'm not super educated on all of this bc I'm not a big superhero movie fan, so I haven't really looked into the facts here beyond a few short searches. Reply

Mte Reply

what will wb do Reply

they already severed ties with him outside the financing deal so they might as well just buy him out and be done with him completely. Reply

good for her. if this is true, i can't see them not firing him Reply

yeah he’s out Reply

I have no faith in Gal Gadot not being either fired or having the ever loving fuck sued out of her if she shows too much resistance. Reply

Damn, gotta give props to her for this. Reply

A Warner Bros. rep says this is “false,



lol no it aint.



rpd helped finance all the upcoming dc films, so warners better do this quick in case JL makes bank. Reply

good for her. they can't lose her and she's backed WB into a corner now. he's gotta go. Reply

Wait Ratner was involved in the film?



I guess this explains Patty at the dinner honoring him (Before the story broke) Reply

only money wise. the deal his company has with warner doesnt give them any creative input. Reply

His company backs A LOT of WB projects money wise. Reply

I looked him up a while ago, he does a lot for WB, I think he's funded the last two Ritchie films. Reply

His production company RatPac replaced Legendary Pictures for partnership/collabs with the studio. They were involved with several DC films and also the Lego films too. Reply

