Gal Gadot will only be in Wonder Woman sequel if Brett Ratner is out



- sexual harasser Brett Ratner’s production company was involved in the making of the first film by co-financing it.
- According to a source, Gal Gadot is now taking a stand by refusing to do the sequel until Ratner’s no longer involved.
- Last month she backed out of a dinner honouring Ratner.
- A Warner Bros. rep says this is “false,” but spokespeople for Gadot and Ratner did not respond.

source tweet
