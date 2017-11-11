Nathan For You - Season 4 Finale Available for Free Streaming (in the US) + Nathan at the Screening

Epic finale.



The stuff with the escort and Nathan dancing had me rolling.

I love this fucking show

When I saw that the episode was TWO HOURS long I almost didn't watch but now I think it was worth every second.

lmao this moment was fucking epic. Nathan seems like he would actually be so fun to date haha

I am officially in love with him, lol.

i def have a crush on him idc

lmaooooooooooo already iconic

You think I look like a stalkerrrrrrr?

it was so unsettling!!!You think I look like a stalkerrrrrrr?

like, it was so bizarre and heartwarming and creepy and fucking hilarious all at once. Nathan deserves an Emmy

when Bill kept complimenting that woman's teeth it made my skin crawl. He's such a peculiar man. He did predict Donald H. Trump would be president tho.

Thread

I think he looks and acts like a rapist

Bill reminds me of Robert Durst. Same creepy factor.

omg i havent watched it yet. is it good? bill gates guy depresses me :(

it's epic. There are so many fucking iconic moments.

god that episode (more like tv movie) was ICONIC

nathan is legit a genius and deserves an emmy like it is no tomorrow

there are rarely things on tv that special as this season finale

Mud 2 lmao

mud 2 - never clean hhahahahaha

I loved the "audition" scene. Their dialogue had me lmao

i loved this - it was so sweet and funny and poignant even

i especially loved the 57 year reunion - "i can't believe i'm sitting here with tommy peacock! band, track, and basketball!"

Ding Dong Daddy from Dumas!

"Are you still running track?" made me guffaw

this episode was mindblowing. nathan fielder is a fucking genius and in 10 years, when this show finally gets the recognition it deserves, nathan for you is going to be looked at as one of the best overlooked shows of all time.



Edited at 2017-11-12 12:01 am (UTC) Reply

Such a great episode. I felt so many things while watching it. If this was the series finale, it was such a good way to go out. Thank you, Nathan!

i love the age progression guy so much. love that he brought 2 printers.

He fucking slayed me in tour de pharmacy, I wanna start watching his show! Should I start from the beginning or any particular episode?



Edited at 2017-11-12 12:22 am (UTC) Reply

it is best to start from the beginning because sometimes characters do come back and it has some sort of continuity

electronics store is one of my all-time favorites, so i would start there! but it's pretty great from start to finish

it's great from the beginning, legit every episode is flawless, right from the start



when nathan finally broke after that guy turned down going on a date with the escort "jesus bill"

