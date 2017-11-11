Nathan For You - Season 4 Finale Available for Free Streaming (in the US) + Nathan at the Screening
If you missed last night's Nathan for You finale, you can watch it here with no cable login required for a limited time https://t.co/1Vx3R9CUK7— nathan fielder (@nathanfielder) November 10, 2017
The amazing 2-hour season finale of Nathan for You aired on Thursday night, and Comedy Central has posted the episode in full for your viewing pleasure. It centres on a Bill Gates impersonator trying to track down his long lost love Frances, and it's a complete trip.
Nathan held a free screening of the finale in Westwood, California, and here is a video of him introducing the episode and thanking the fans and Nathan for You crew.
Source 1, Source 2
What was your fave finale moment, ONTD?
The stuff with the escort and Nathan dancing had me rolling.
You think I look like a stalkerrrrrrr?
nathan is legit a genius and deserves an emmy like it is no tomorrow
there are rarely things on tv that special as this season finale
i especially loved the 57 year reunion - "i can't believe i'm sitting here with tommy peacock! band, track, and basketball!"
Edited at 2017-11-12 12:01 am (UTC)
i love the age progression guy so much. love that he brought 2 printers.
Edited at 2017-11-12 12:22 am (UTC)