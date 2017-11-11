Nathan For You - Season 4 Finale Available for Free Streaming (in the US) + Nathan at the Screening


The amazing 2-hour season finale of Nathan for You aired on Thursday night, and Comedy Central has posted the episode in full for your viewing pleasure. It centres on a Bill Gates impersonator trying to track down his long lost love Frances, and it's a complete trip.


Nathan held a free screening of the finale in Westwood, California, and here is a video of him introducing the episode and thanking the fans and Nathan for You crew.

