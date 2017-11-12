Vanessa Kirby Denies Reports She's about to Marry Tom Cruise: There's Zero Truth to It

lol, good for her, tbh Reply

Someone let her go on the red carpet with her hair like that Reply

This comment and your icon is killing me. Reply

Right? I don't get the bedhead look for formal stuff Reply

She probably paid someone to do her hair too Reply

the sad thing is that it probably took time and effort for a hairstylist to do that Reply

She had to piss off her hairstylist because that looks like a sabotage to me. Reply

mte tbh Reply

it's still better than that slicked back wet hair shit that people are still trying to make a thing Reply

omg, that shit is straight up UGLY. i have no idea why they do that Reply

Does anyone else remember the ONTDr who posted that they saw Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes at an airport before they were announced as a couple and everyone else was like "you're crazy!" and then everyone was like HOLY SHIT after the fact? Reply

Lol yes. Reply

YES! god we've been here a long time Reply

seriously. i've been here off and on (i took a lot of long breaks after like mid 2012) since...07? Maybe 06? The greenbackground was here for like, maybe a month or two when I started and then it was...pink? And then blue for a long time? Reply

So people didn’t think they were a couple st first? Reply

Parent

Omg that post was hilarious Reply

i miss old ontd. i was only around for the blue layout (i think) but we were so young back then. Reply

good for her

anyway she looks so basic in blond, much striking as brunette in the crown Reply

I agree, that's actually what I came in here to say lol I think she stunning as a brunette and with that 50s styling. But so forgettable as a blonde Reply

i was rewatching about time recently and she was there (as a blond) and i was like ohh she was in this movie? so forgettable and i think she looks stunning in the crown Reply

OH MY GOD THAT'S MARGARET Reply

ia but she should try red at some point, it could look amazing on her Reply

Don't touch Scientology with a 20 foot pole, sis Reply

Link





Please go back to brunette à la Great Expectations Reply

Imgur hasn't worked on ONTD in years. When will people learn? Reply

Tom/Scientology must be on the hunt for a new wife tho... Good luck to whoever that'll be Reply

They need to stop trying to find him some celebrity to marry/bring into Scientology. That has not worked out well for his past 2 marriages. If they're determined for him to be married, just freaking marry someone already in Scientology. Don't add more people to that hell. Reply

They tried it w/ Laura Prepon tho.. Reply

they tried with that Homeland actress Reply

Wonder why these stories are popping up. He doesn’t have a film coming out soon. There was another one with a young woman whose name I can’t remember but she was like, um, I’ve never met him, I have a bf, kthxbye. Edit nevermind I think that was Brad Pitt not Cruise.



I’d marry him. He’s not bad looking. He’s always filming. He’s uber wealthy, I could live nice but also on my own for large portions of time. I would secretly infiltrate Scientology, then covertly organize an intense intervention to break him free while simultaneously exposing the cult. Then, I’d say, oh sorry irreconcilable differences, take my payout, and as a parting gift for my good deeds, get him back together with Nicole.



Edited at 2017-11-11 11:18 pm (UTC)

Why would you do that to Nicole? Reply

