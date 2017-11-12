Vanessa Kirby Denies Reports She's about to Marry Tom Cruise: There's Zero Truth to It
.@TheCrownNetflix's @VanessaKirby denies reports she's about to marry #TomCruise: "There's zero truth to it" https://t.co/3LgEsdc8T0 pic.twitter.com/BLGBtrMBPZ— ET Canada (@ETCanada) November 11, 2017
Vanessa Kirby is not dating Tom Cruise and most certainly isn’t marrying him. In an interview she said:
“There’s literally zero truth in it. I’ve been in a relationship for two years! The rumors came out after I’d met Tom, once, in a roomful of people. We hadn’t started filming, and all of a sudden we’re getting married! It’s so bizarre.
source
There you have it, Tom Cruise is still single...at least officially
anyway she looks so basic in blond, much striking as brunette in the crown
I’d marry him. He’s not bad looking. He’s always filming. He’s uber wealthy, I could live nice but also on my own for large portions of time. I would secretly infiltrate Scientology, then covertly organize an intense intervention to break him free while simultaneously exposing the cult. Then, I’d say, oh sorry irreconcilable differences, take my payout, and as a parting gift for my good deeds, get him back together with Nicole.
Edited at 2017-11-11 11:18 pm (UTC)