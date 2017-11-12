Vanessa Kirby Denies Reports She's about to Marry Tom Cruise: There's Zero Truth to It




Vanessa Kirby is not dating Tom Cruise and most certainly isn’t marrying him. In an interview she said:

“There’s literally zero truth in it. I’ve been in a relationship for two years! The rumors came out after I’d met Tom, once, in a roomful of people. We hadn’t started filming, and all of a sudden we’re getting married! It’s so bizarre.


source

There you have it, Tom Cruise is still single...at least officially
Tagged: ,