EW Reunites Sabrina, the Teenage Witch's Cast on PeopleTV

I loved this show so much back in the day...well up until she went to college and they cut out majority of the magic and cast members slowly started leaving the show.

The college years were the worst! Especially with how much they cut out magic from the show

they said that they switch networks ABC -> WB so probably paid a role in budget.

I don't think budget cuts would cut down magic to the point of extinction lol, esp since a lot of it was practical BUT from what I read, TheWB forced them to fire majority of their staff and cast and wanted it be more mature.

When she left college it was an even bigger mess since they didn't know what to do with the character as a young adult in the workplace.

i feel like teen shows always become a mess when they send the characters to college. its always 'i guess i'll give up on my dream school to go to this local college with everyone else!'.

sux for these seemingly innocent ppl to have to be near melissa joan hart

Sabrina and Sister Sister were my two favorite shows growing up <3

that's what salem looks like irl? woof

I loved this show so much. Clarissa too. Sucks that MJH turned into such a horrible person.

The movie with the male mermaid was my sexual awakening.



Also, the pancake episode is iconic.

the thirteenth year?



if it was, god i watched that one an embarassing number of times when i was a preteen.

I'm pretty sure they're talking about Sabrina Down Under.

they thought the aunts and cats were gay



--



I didn't think about that watching it as a kid but in hindsight uh yeah all three do kind of seem gay lol Reply

Melissa joan hart seems annoying af and tbh I was always watching sabrina for the hilda & zelda anyway

I wish martin mull and jenna leigh green had been there too but I don't blame them

(also, I identified with michelle beaudoin's character jennifer a lot in the earlier seasons)



Edited at 2017-11-11 10:19 pm (UTC) Reply

Why are they not there?

This fundie republikkkan. I loved the first 2-3 seasons as a kid.

omg at harvey

britney is uglier

Salem was the star of this show 👑

true

mte

i loved this show. i really need to do a rewatch at some point.

also oblig:



also oblig:

Link

so nasty and so rude

Omg

I wish I had comebacks as snappy as Jimmy's.

ICONIC

BLOOP

But do they talk about what a piece of shit MJH is? 🙄



I hate her, but I grew up watching this show so it still gives me good feelings. Reply

She was Sabrina and Clarissa, two of my favorite characters when I was younger and yet she's shit. I both like her and don't, it's a conundrum.

they thought the aunts and cats were gay. LOL

They weren't?



They weren't? Reply

Incest and bestiality on a kid's show? Gurl...

Both aunts dated men. I know Penn Jillette only because he played Hilda's ex.

What ever happened to Sabrina's original BFF before Val came along? She was so much better and interesting of a character than Val

According to Sabrina wiki

In an interview, Michelle Beudoin confirmed that her departure from the series was not her choice and that the network wanted Sabrina to have an "ethnic best friend". However, this idea was obviously thrown out since Valerie Birkhead, who wasn't "ethnic" at all, took Jenny's place. (If quasi-Judaism counts)

i think MJH basically revealed that she got written off because of behind the scenes stuff with the writers

I remember reading aaaaages ago that Melissa's momager was really overbearing and controlling and didn't like anyone who took attention away from her, thus leading to the revolving door of bffs.

she was so annoying

I don't think Jenny really had a personality tbh

She had a more spacey and whacky personality which I liked better than Val's neurotic and overanxious personality

Edited at 2017-11-11 10:45 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-11-11 10:45 pm (UTC) Reply

I still don't understand how Libby basically disappeared too. And then Miles. I always got the feeling that MJH had them written off when she felt they got too popular or something.

Parent

Yeah she was better than Val. Her actress and Paul Feig were both written out without wanting off the show. I liked both of them :(

