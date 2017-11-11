EW Reunites Sabrina, the Teenage Witch's Cast on PeopleTV
The video is about 45 mins long.
Highlights
- Background about how Sabrina's character came about. Did you know Ryan Renolds played Sabrina's love interest in the Lifetime movie?
- The cast talked about how they were casted as well as how tiny and blinding (cuz of the lights use for the thunder) the closet they go into when they did the Other Portal scenes.
- When they won some award in England, they thought the aunts and cats were gay. LOL (Nick, the voice of Salem, made a cute joke about this)
- Melissa's favorite ep was the pancake ep.
- They talked about the
- CW developing Riverdale spin-off Sabrina the Teenage Witch
Also, the pancake episode is iconic.
if it was, god i watched that one an embarassing number of times when i was a preteen.
I didn't think about that watching it as a kid but in hindsight uh yeah all three do kind of seem gay lol
I wish martin mull and jenna leigh green had been there too but I don't blame them
(also, I identified with michelle beaudoin's character jennifer a lot in the earlier seasons)
I hate her, but I grew up watching this show so it still gives me good feelings.
They weren't?
https://www.tumblr.com/search/salem's%20at%20least%20bi%20and%20thats%20a%20fact
In an interview, Michelle Beudoin confirmed that her departure from the series was not her choice and that the network wanted Sabrina to have an "ethnic best friend". However, this idea was obviously thrown out since Valerie Birkhead, who wasn't "ethnic" at all, took Jenny's place. (If quasi-Judaism counts)
I still don't understand how Libby basically disappeared too. And then Miles. I always got the feeling that MJH had them written off when she felt they got too popular or something.