EW Reunites Sabrina, the Teenage Witch's Cast on PeopleTV


The video is about 45 mins long.

Highlights

- Background about how Sabrina's character came about. Did you know Ryan Renolds played Sabrina's love interest in the Lifetime movie?
- The cast talked about how they were casted as well as how tiny and blinding (cuz of the lights use for the thunder) the closet they go into when they did the Other Portal scenes.
- When they won some award in England, they thought the aunts and cats were gay. LOL (Nick, the voice of Salem, made a cute joke about this)
- Melissa's favorite ep was the pancake ep.
- They talked about the perfect series finale.
- CW developing Riverdale spin-off Sabrina the Teenage Witch

Source - 1
Tagged: ,