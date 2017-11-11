Tyrese Blames Depression Medication for Online Meltdown

There is one period in the first eleven lines of this.

Also, how does one "preset in the Lord"? Reply

Thread

Link

I kept waiting for one to pop up. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

In a month of messy* celebrities, Tyrese is really going for that messy crown.



*understatement of the century Reply

Thread

Link

It's great he is taking care of himself but this feels very... $cientology approved? Reply

Thread

Link

its not only Scientologists that believe stuff like this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh for sure, but he also made it out like Will and Jada were paying his bills and they are known $cientologists. I mean, LoL, he's full of shit but I do wonder if there was a grain of truth in his delusions. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

if he was "over it" he wouldn't be posting abt it online, with more run-on sentences. if anything, it's his lack of meds that's the problem. Reply

Thread

Link

I was thinking the same thing. He still seems unstable. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i feel for him bc its very obvious that he is going through some shit. i hope his daughter is okay and is being supported. Reply

Thread

Link

Tyrese reportedly skips out on visit with his daughter after all that crying.https://t.co/6MXhv7YYhX pic.twitter.com/WJxX7oCouy — The Source Magazine (@TheSource) November 10, 2017



Reply

Thread

Link

Lol yeah that's about all that needs to be said. His real problem is that he's a selfish, abusive asshole Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So Tyrese apparently missed multiple visitation opportunities with his kid, but as of 4 hrs ago, wants to sell you t-shirts depicting his supposed devotion to his kid.



On his now comment-disabled Instagram feed.



Wow. pic.twitter.com/DhE7qBC8xa — Ladypolitik Esq™. VIII (@Ladypolitik) November 11, 2017



And wtf, this asshole is selling t-shirts with his daughters name on them. That poor girl. :( And wtf, this asshole is selling t-shirts with his daughters name on them. That poor girl. :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I actually think that's a good thing. He should probably NOT be around her at all.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bad medication reactions can happen. Some meds can even make a situation worse because they are the wrong med. but the right medication is a godsend. there are even times where, the situation is continuing, and the meds have been started, but the meds haven't been given enough time to work, or the situation is so bad, you have to wait for things to balance out. Add a second med. so many things. i would hope frankly, given his behavior that he's not medication free unless it's truly a medical professionals call and not T's. I am all for faith if it's a tool that helps and sustains you in this world. But it's not a replacement for medical intervention. Reply

Thread

Link

He doesn’t drink but wasn’t he surrounded by empty booze bottles in one of his videos? Reply

Thread

Link

stop posting all of your problems on social media for fucks sake. will and jada give you millions to stay offline and yet here you are again. Reply

Thread

Link

Damn lying ass mess Reply

Thread

Link

He actually does sound a lot more lucid in this post than in his previous ones. There was obviously something off with him when he was feuding with the Rock (not that that excuses anything he's done to his daughter). Reply

Thread

Link

I do feel for him bc I've been on so many psych meds over the years I barely have a memory anymore, and they've all been varying degrees of Fucked Up. When I was in high school someone decided to put me on Seroquel because I've always had trouble sleeping and nothing else was working...I started hearing voices telling me to kill myself. It was fucking terrifying.



tl;dr psych meds are really, really tricky so I do feel him on that. Reply

Thread

Link

My son was taking just an allergy medication and it made him hallucinate and become paranoid and aggressive. It was crazy how different he was just on that medication. Scary enough that psych meds can cause issues but even other medications that seem harmless can cause some scary stuff, too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh totally. In general any medication we take is a risk. How old is your son? That sounds so scary, I have hypnogogic hallucinations and sometimes they get REALLY terrifying Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He really needs to step back and work on himself. Constantly posting videos and dissertations on social media aren’t helping him or his daughter. Reply

Thread

Link