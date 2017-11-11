Tyrese Blames Depression Medication for Online Meltdown
"today here’s my public apology - everything just changed Medication post
I want you guys to know that to this day I don’t drink, smoke or on any level do I do drugs......... because of this high stress and very traumatic experience I was advised then ultimately connected with multiple therapist and psychiatrist I had a few private meetings and this particular drug that was suggested although maybe helpful to others had an adverse effect on me and this is the reason I had a complete meltdown online - I’m in the clear now, this is being flushed out of my system and I’m already to get back at 100% - please don’t chalk this up as “oversharing” a lot of people were effected by what these meds did to me over these last 2 months and this is my public apology a few I will make personally I’m so very sorry guys - please guys just know again this is not the Singer, actor this is Shayla’s father........... This will NOT compromise my case.... This is transparency and honesty and more of a suggestion, please seek professional opinions when it comes to drugs especially psychiatric meds. We all need to be still and preset in the Lord and he will deal with your fights and reality”. Praying for you guys, and Pray for me and my family ! Love You TYRESE."
Also, how does one "preset in the Lord"?
*understatement of the century
And wtf, this asshole is selling t-shirts with his daughters name on them. That poor girl. :(
tl;dr psych meds are really, really tricky so I do feel him on that.
