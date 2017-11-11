The literary world is failing to recognize The Autobiography of Gucci Mane
How Gucci Mane's new memoir proves worlds of trap music and literature were always meant to intersect. https://t.co/tXtvHhvKlF pic.twitter.com/Afl2BZxGph— Literary Hub (@lithub) November 11, 2017
- Basically Gucci Mane's autobiography, written with Neil Martinez-Belkin, has redefined the celebrity memoir.
- The Autobiography won't get the recognition it deserves, despite it being on the New York Times Hardcover bestseller list since its release this past September. Not even the NY Times has reviewed the book in full, although it has written a bunch about Russell Brand’s own memoir, Recovery, which is also currently on the best-sellers list.
- LitHub writer says now is the time for the literary world to expand their outdated views of what literature should be like.
For the first time Gucci Mane tells his story in his own words. It is the captivating life of an artist who forged an unlikely path to stardom and personal rebirth. Gucci Mane began writing his memoir in a maximum-security federal prison. Released in 2016, he emerged radically transformed. He was sober, smiling, focused, and positive—a far cry from the Gucci Mane of years past.
Born in rural Bessemer, Alabama, Radric Delantic Davis became Gucci Mane in East Atlanta, where the rap scene is as vibrant as the dope game. His name was made as a drug dealer first, rapper second. His influential mixtapes and street anthems pioneered the sound of trap music. He inspired and mentored a new generation of artists and producers: Migos, Young Thug, Nicki Minaj, Zaytoven, Mike Will Made-It, Metro Boomin.
Yet every success was followed by setback. Too often, his erratic behavior threatened to end it all. Incarceration, violence, rap beefs, drug addiction. But Gucci Mane has changed, and he’s decided to tell his story.
In his extraordinary autobiography, the legend takes us to his roots in Alabama, the streets of East Atlanta, the trap house, and the studio where he found his voice as a peerless rapper. He reflects on his inimitable career and in the process confronts his dark past—years behind bars, the murder charge, drug addiction, career highs and lows—the making of a trap god. It is one of the greatest comeback stories in the history of music.
Book post??? Friendly reminder that this month's task in the ONTD Reading Challenge is to read a book by a celebrity!!!
I haven't read an amazing book in a few months and it's getting tiring because it's turning me off from starting another book. Or even picking another book.
but go read that lit hub article, it's really good! i put the book on my TBR shelf for now, but i'll definitely pick it up at the library soon
I'd love to keep doing this but maybe switch things up a bit.
The books I chose this month for my Book of the Month box was Krysten Ritter’s book and The Rules of Magic by Alice Hoffman. Has anyone read Bonfire?
i haven't gotten my copy yet, gonna pick it up on tuesday
i'm reading Nine Stories by JD Salinger right now. I was disappointed in the first few stories but now that i'm halfway through there are a few i really like
i'll start What Happened next week since it's in for me at the library. i don't know if i have the mental energy to rehash the election tho.
i'm also reading The Paradox of Choice, and i really want to start The Secret Lives of Color
I have the book. I havent finished it but it is a good book. Gucci Mane is a fave of mine but I still acknowledge that he is not without major issues.
I'm two chapters into The Glass Town Game by Catherynne M. Valente which is a middle grade book about the Brontës as children, but with them taking a fantastical adventure. it's so adorable and delightful so far and very heartfelt, though that's also partly bc I'm quite attached to them. it's a new release that I didn't even know about 'til the cover caught my eye in a bookstore. total surprise.
I finally got a copy of Remains of the Day from the library so I'll get to that soon. slowly and surely trying to read all of Ishiguro. I recently finished When We Were Orphans, which was okay - I liked the start and the premise of it, and the end, but it wasn't satisfying overall. I didn't like The Buried Giant but Never Let Me Go hasn't ever quite let me go (haha) so I'm looking forward to reading his older stuff. A Pale View of Hills and Nocturnes sound more up my alley.
[I know it's not that big of a deal, anyone can self-publish, but I have a tendency to put things off and not go after what I want so I'm just really proud of myself for accomplishing that.]
That is amazing!
I'll probably read this soon.
I just read a shitty romance that included the line:
"He smell like a man should. Raw. Pure." And I still can't get over it. Wtf raw and pure is it a skinless baby?
I'm telling you it was so cringeworthy I can't believe I finished it.
lmfao