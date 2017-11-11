The literary world is failing to recognize The Autobiography of Gucci Mane

All the books I've read lately have just been OKAY or FINE.



I haven't read an amazing book in a few months and it's getting tiring because it's turning me off from starting another book. Or even picking another book. Reply

is there anything in particular you're looking for? Reply

Basically something fun and lighthearted like a romcom or humor. The ones I've read lately haven't been making me devour them Reply

SAME. It's so frustrating. Reply

i didn't know we couldn't quote articles anymore...



but go read that lit hub article, it's really good! i put the book on my TBR shelf for now, but i'll definitely pick it up at the library soon Reply

Will we be continuing the ONTD reading challenge next year and would they be the same challenges for each month?



I'd love to keep doing this but maybe switch things up a bit. Reply

Yeah we talked about doing it again and change the categories up a bit (or a lot - i'm not sure yet!)! Reply

nothing could possibly compel me to read a book about this pos but it's got such an eye catching cover, so props to whoever designed the jacket Reply

I really do love the cover Reply

every time i pass it in a bookstore i stop and then smh bc it fools me into stopping to almost pick up gucci mane's memoir AGAIN Reply

surprisingly, it was a good read. I read it yesterday and yeah, he's trash but it was interesting. Reply

Well its cause the literary world is racist and majority white Reply

I have two more books to finish to complete my Goodreads challenge but I haven’t been in the mood to read lately - I’ve also been trying to focus on NaNoWriMo.



The books I chose this month for my Book of the Month box was Krysten Ritter’s book and The Rules of Magic by Alice Hoffman. Has anyone read Bonfire? Reply

a couple of ppl here did, i think in the last Krysten Ritter posts



i haven't gotten my copy yet, gonna pick it up on tuesday Reply

Gucci is one of my guilty pleasure tbh. I wonder if he discusses pushing that woman out of a car. Reply

well that's pretty fucked (...racist) they haven't reviewed it despite being on their bestseller list



i'm reading Nine Stories by JD Salinger right now. I was disappointed in the first few stories but now that i'm halfway through there are a few i really like



i'll start What Happened next week since it's in for me at the library. i don't know if i have the mental energy to rehash the election tho.



i'm also reading The Paradox of Choice, and i really want to start The Secret Lives of Color Reply

i've been reading The Changeling by Victor LaValle and omggg it's sooo fucking good, definitely one of the best of 2017 Reply

I have the book. I havent finished it but it is a good book. Gucci Mane is a fave of mine but I still acknowledge that he is not without major issues. Reply

the books that big places like NYT chooses to review are generally sooo white.



I'm two chapters into The Glass Town Game by Catherynne M. Valente which is a middle grade book about the Brontës as children, but with them taking a fantastical adventure. it's so adorable and delightful so far and very heartfelt, though that's also partly bc I'm quite attached to them. it's a new release that I didn't even know about 'til the cover caught my eye in a bookstore. total surprise.



I finally got a copy of Remains of the Day from the library so I'll get to that soon. slowly and surely trying to read all of Ishiguro. I recently finished When We Were Orphans, which was okay - I liked the start and the premise of it, and the end, but it wasn't satisfying overall. I didn't like The Buried Giant but Never Let Me Go hasn't ever quite let me go (haha) so I'm looking forward to reading his older stuff. A Pale View of Hills and Nocturnes sound more up my alley. Reply

I completed my reading challenge!!! So happy :D Reply

congrats!!! im like 14 books away from finishing my yearly challenge! hopefully i can do it... Reply

I set my standards low af I don't know how people can't read like hundreds of books each year Reply

I got into the habit of reading on the train, since i have to take it everyday. if it wasn't for that I would definitely not read as many books in the year. Reply

I'm at 197 rt now 😂 Reply

It took five years but I finally did it! I published my first book on Kindle this past week.



[I know it's not that big of a deal, anyone can self-publish, but I have a tendency to put things off and not go after what I want so I'm just really proud of myself for accomplishing that.] Reply

wow that's an accomplishment!! it is definitely a big deal! congrats! Reply

Thank you! Reply

Congratulations!!! Wishing you success with your book! Reply

what's the book about? Reply

Congrats!

That is amazing!

I started reading Home Fire and I'm enjoying it. Shamsie's got a lovely, extensive vocabulary but the way she uses it doesn't come across as annoyingly pretentious like some (male) authors I've read in the past. Reply

omg this post just made me realize i have a book due today yikes...... the library is an hour and a half away im too lazy to go Reply

Can you renew online Reply

no :( but thank god i got the due date wrong, i still have another two weeks Reply

i've collected almost 1.50 in fines with Hemlock Grove lol i totally spaced on returning it. earlier i was reminded that i still had it out so i just renewed it. Reply

I've had this on my kindle since it came out but haven't started it. Was going to do it for the ONTD book club this month but instead I went with Leon Black's book which made me LOL so hard.



I'll probably read this soon.



I just read a shitty romance that included the line:



"He smell like a man should. Raw. Pure." And I still can't get over it. Wtf raw and pure is it a skinless baby? Reply

DEAD @ skinless baby omg Reply

I'm seriously still thinking about it. That book was the beginning of a trilogy set in the same town. Also the mc has hair described as "striped black and pink. So very dark and so vibrant at the same time" and then she dyed her hair back to her natural blonde after getting the guy and he DIDNT RECOGNIZE HER like that is some 80s soap opera shit.



I'm telling you it was so cringeworthy I can't believe I finished it. Reply

