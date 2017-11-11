spooky ghost bubble witch&#39;

The literary world is failing to recognize The Autobiography of Gucci Mane




  • Basically Gucci Mane's autobiography, written with Neil Martinez-Belkin, has redefined the celebrity memoir.

  • The Autobiography won't get the recognition it deserves, despite it being on the New York Times Hardcover bestseller list since its release this past September. Not even the NY Times has reviewed the book in full, although it has written a bunch about Russell Brand’s own memoir, Recovery, which is also currently on the best-sellers list.

  • LitHub writer says now is the time for the literary world to expand their outdated views of what literature should be like.



For the first time Gucci Mane tells his story in his own words. It is the captivating life of an artist who forged an unlikely path to stardom and personal rebirth. Gucci Mane began writing his memoir in a maximum-security federal prison. Released in 2016, he emerged radically transformed. He was sober, smiling, focused, and positive—a far cry from the Gucci Mane of years past.

34623128Born in rural Bessemer, Alabama, Radric Delantic Davis became Gucci Mane in East Atlanta, where the rap scene is as vibrant as the dope game. His name was made as a drug dealer first, rapper second. His influential mixtapes and street anthems pioneered the sound of trap music. He inspired and mentored a new generation of artists and producers: Migos, Young Thug, Nicki Minaj, Zaytoven, Mike Will Made-It, Metro Boomin.

Yet every success was followed by setback. Too often, his erratic behavior threatened to end it all. Incarceration, violence, rap beefs, drug addiction. But Gucci Mane has changed, and he’s decided to tell his story.

In his extraordinary autobiography, the legend takes us to his roots in Alabama, the streets of East Atlanta, the trap house, and the studio where he found his voice as a peerless rapper. He reflects on his inimitable career and in the process confronts his dark past—years behind bars, the murder charge, drug addiction, career highs and lows—the making of a trap god. It is one of the greatest comeback stories in the history of music.


