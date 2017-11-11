Ew Reply

Love yourself, Rachel



Also, chiropractors are frauds

I had a slipped disc in my lower back and had surgery to fix it because I was in so much pain I couldn't walk most days.



After I had the surgery and told people about it there were several who were like "omg you should have seen a chiropractor first!!! way less invasive than surgery!" like ok, i don't wanna have to see a chiropractor every month for the rest of my life first of all, and two my surgery was 100% covered by insurance and chiropractor isn't covered at all because it's not real medicine lol.

i went to one earlier today lol



i like mine, it's helped me out a lot for minor things here and there but obviously i still go to my regular doctor.



and i go to acupuncture too, drag me!!!

Just don’t let them touch your neck! It can cause strokes, paralysis, or death



Edited at 2017-11-11 11:39 pm (UTC)

Acupuncture intrigues me. I took my friend to get it done in high school for lower back pain, and watching it being done to her was kind of freaky but super cool too? Like I was still super afraid of needles at the time but it didn't bother me somehow? idk



I've never had it, but I would give it a shot if I suffered from pain that it could help.

Link

It depends on what you need, but I wouldn’t be able to survive without my adjustments. Reply

Knowing my mom without her chiropractor vs with makes me disagree. Reply

I bet that everyone who read "Rachel and Bryan of The Bachelorette..." instantly thought the post was about a break up. I mean, I did! Reply

we can't help that we're optimists, okay?

Link

She's going to stick with him for a while imo. Reply

Link

Yup, just to stick it to the naysayers. I can't say I wouldn't do the same thing tho so I can't hate lmao, I know her brand of stubbornness well because I'm the same way Reply

Link

I feel like she can do better but if she's happy... Reply

Her forehead is so big Reply

lol Reply

Link

Her hair makes me so angry...She's gorgeous and I just don't understand why she allows her hair to look like that. I just want her with a shoulder length wavy cut, with her edges laid. Reply

Thumbs down Reply

I can't believe how high my hopes were for Rachel, and where we ended up. Reply

rachel really ended up flopping huh? sigh... such promise Reply

sad Reply

lol. well, if she's happy...



has anyone been watching the bachelor canada? brittany is so iconic Reply

I love Brittany. She is perfect for this show. She owns the villain role and doesn't care. Reply

Link

mte. sometimes she hardly seems like a villain to me. like passing the note to chris? omg who cares. the girls were being so ott Reply

Link

I expected they’d be promoting medical day spas by now tbh. Reply

the way ppl were going after her just cus she wasnt shedding tears of forgiveness over peters wack apology was so fuckin funny lol, white men rly do get away w/ doing the bare minimum



Reply

i seriously thought i was taking crazy pills when people were going in on her for being "rude" to peter, even on here. it's so clear he was using her but people bought into his victimhood just because he's good looking Reply

Link

The post finale response was honestly so insane that it made me root for Bryan. Ppl were vicious. Reply

Link

lol yeah. she didn't owe him anything. fuck peter. Reply

Link

I hate Peter and his cult so damn much.



If she's happy then I am happy for her. Reply

Link

the peter fangirls are embarrassing. Reply

Link

There was a cult of Peter, but the opposition was often also just projecting. Reply

Link

they're a cute couple tbh, hope they last Reply

