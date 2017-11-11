Rachel and Bryan of The Bachelorette Promote Their Existence as a Couple, 4 Months After Finale
In case you were wondering, Rachel and Bryan are still in love with each other. ET sat down with them to talk about Peter, naturally.
Source
Who has a better cheek surgeon, Mariah Carey or Bryan?
Also, chiropractors are frauds
After I had the surgery and told people about it there were several who were like "omg you should have seen a chiropractor first!!! way less invasive than surgery!" like ok, i don't wanna have to see a chiropractor every month for the rest of my life first of all, and two my surgery was 100% covered by insurance and chiropractor isn't covered at all because it's not real medicine lol.
i like mine, it's helped me out a lot for minor things here and there but obviously i still go to my regular doctor.
and i go to acupuncture too, drag me!!!
Edited at 2017-11-11 11:39 pm (UTC)
I've never had it, but I would give it a shot if I suffered from pain that it could help.
has anyone been watching the bachelor canada? brittany is so iconic
If she's happy then I am happy for her.