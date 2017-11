Fiona Apple's When The Pawn... turns 18!

(your faves could never)

🍎 Fiona Apple'swas released 18 years ago on November 9th 1999 when she was only 22. It was a remarkable artistic leap in songwriting and sound that saw Fiona coming into her true power. She worked along with producerto refine and expand her musical horizons. She was more confident and uninhibited in her delivery laying her guts out unapologetically. The result was a resonant, sophisticated and fearless work that's just as poignant today. This is an album you can sing/scream with from beginning to end, and feel ultimate relief and healing.🍎 With, Fiona thought she would tell her story and people would finally understand her, but her experience with fame was the polar opposite as she was wildly misunderstood and felt unaccepted. Misogynistic journalists mistook herand projected their ugliness onto her: 'bruised fruit', 'insufferable', 'self-indulgent', 'pretentious' and a 'sad brat with no sense of humor' are a few quotes from magazines from that time. Her " Criminal " music video got a vicious reception, and the response to her MTV Awards Acceptance Speech (which spoke nothing but truth !) was even harsher." ~ Fiona Apple.🍎 The title of the album was inspired by this negativity:🍎 The pep talk was a 90 word poem that would turn into the album title years later. It was in the Guinness book of world records up until 2007. One hit wonder Chumbawumba ("I Get Knocked Down") holds it now with a lame 156 word album title.'When the pawn hits the conflicts he thinks like a kingWhat he knows throws the blows when he goes to the fightAnd he'll win the whole thing 'fore he enters the ringThere's nobody to batter when your mind is your mightSo when you go solo, you hold your own handAnd remember that depth is the greatest of heightsAnd if you know where you stand, then you know where to landAnd if you fall it won't matter 'cause you'll know that you're right.'Fiona took all the mean and made the most of it because she's an🍎 Some tidbits:• The idea for "" was born back when she was recording. She was in the car in a grocery store parking lot, sulking and looking outside her window, when she thought she saw a dove. She swung up into a high, but upon further inspection it turned out to be a plastic bag, and Fiona took it as a symbol for her life. Years later, she pulled that memory out of her head, changed 'plastic' to 'paper', and wrote this classic song.• A guy she was seeing called her his crowbar because she 'opened the door to changes in his life'. Fiona sings about waiting patiently outside that door in the beautiful and heart-wrenching "".

She talks about "Paper Bag", & "I Know" at the beginning of this video.



• "When I was sequencing the album, I was thinking about the amount of hope in each song," Apple admits. She also recalls cataloguing the album's ever-shifting perspective on relationships: "Don't try it . . . Okay, try it, please . . . Okay, we tried it, it failed . . . Please, one more chance . . . I'm not going to give you one more chance . . . I'm going to go fuck something up on purpose."



🍎 The album was critically and commercially successful and was certified platinum. Although some of the initial attention was focused on the title, people soon realized that she was a genius. The record earned a Grammy nomination for Best Alternative Music Album but lost to Radiohead's Kid A. In 2010, Spin magazine named the album the 106th greatest of the last 25 years. A year later, Slant Magazine named it the 79th best album of the 1990s. It produced 3 singles "Fast As You Can", "Limp" and "Paper Bag" - all music videos were directed by her then-boyfriend, film director Paul Thomas Anderson.











🍎 In Conclusion, When The Pawn... is a timeless masterpiece just like everything she's released.

There will never be another Fiona Apple, and we are not worthy.



🍎 Fiona already has a lot of songs done for her new album that's expected to be released next year, 6 years after The Idler Wheel... She recently performed "Fast As You Can", and it sounded better than ever:





