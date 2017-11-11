Fiona Apple's When The Pawn... turns 18!

omg ive been hoping someone would make this post (i was too lazy)



this album was a significant part of my high school experience. i got it for christmas, probably the best present i ever received Reply

Thread

Link

<3 your icon bb



This album is everything. I don't know where I'd be without Fiona. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same. Fiona writes songs that I feel are a part of my soul.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This album has been a significant part of my life.



If it were on one of those old LP records, then I could say I’ve literally worn it out and had to get another one. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same, bb! Soundtrack to my winter '00 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'll never forget buying WTP during the summer of 2004. I was shocked at how different it was from Tidal, but eventually fell in love! So dipshit stole my cd player with the first cd in it, so I immediately went out and bought another. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love this album very much and thank you for this pure post OP Reply

Thread

Link

omg i gotta make that Limp gif into an icon tbh Reply

Thread

Link

I need to get a Fiona icon Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

aw you should! i think i found mine somewhere on LJ when i did a search a while back.



i'm gonna definitely make that gif ^ into one when i get home tonight or tmrw. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

amazing iconic legendary life changing etc or whatever that gif goes



fiona truly changed my life Reply

Thread

Link

met Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she changed mine, too, I still listen to all her albums like they're brand new Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He said "it's all in your head" and I said "so's everything" but he didn't get it

I thought he was a man but he was just a little boy

iconic Reply

Thread

Link

Her lyrics on When the Pawn... are just incredible (then again, they're incredible on every album!)



This line from Limp gets me every damn time: "You fondle my trigger, then you blame my gun" Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I kinda feel bad comparing lyricists but like... i just think of what Fiona was writing in late teens/early 20s and thinking about ppl who are at that age now, penning pop songs and just like... she's a fucking genius, i'm sorry, NO ONE is out there right now writing the quality lyrics that she was capable of back then (and still is, i loved her last album) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

that is a good one!



Everything good, I deem too good to be true

Everything else is just a bore

Everything I have to look forward to

Has a pretty painful and very imposing before



from O' Sailor is my absolute favorite 😭 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yas, bless the OP and you for highlighting that line, one of my favorites from any song.



Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I agree! Tidal has beautiful and innocent lyrics but relied too much on the dictionary. When The Pawn... was more direct, and had a dark sense of humor. Pretty much any lyric could be quoted on a t-shirt.



"and maybe some faith would do me good"

"hell don't know my fury"

"It's true I do imbue my blue onto myself I make it bitter"

"I want your warm / but it will only make me colder when it's over"

"You can use my skin to bury secrets in"

"put away that meat you're selling"

"fucking go... I'm not benefiting"

"Only kisses on the cheek from now on / And in a little while we'll only have to wave"

"...it's ok, don't need to say it" :,(

"My derring-do allows me to / Dance the rigadoon around you"

"I got to fold because these hands are just too shaky to hold"

"Almost always doing everybody good / Why?"



etc. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I also dont get why ppl said they were more cryptic than tidal? I felt like i understood and could relate eo every word Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So good Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love all of her albums very deeply, but for some reason I've just always felt like there's something sort of extra special about When the Pawn... It is just so fucking GOOD! I can't get enough of it!!!!!!!



Reply

Thread

Link

mte i think the fatigue and self-awareness on this album is just so, so well expressed. it's an album you just sink into Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wow at everyone being so articulate about their thoughts in this post..im juss like iawtc! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I totally agree! That's such a great way of putting it :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

agreeeeed and she improved a lot vocally from tidal imo, her voice sounds stronger Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jamming to it right now, I love when her voice rises sweetly over and over towards the end Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

when the pawn is my favorite. and then i go back and forth between idler wheel and extraordinary machine as my next favorite. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Agreed. Tidal is phenomenal, obviously, but I always find myself enjoying When The Pawn way more. It's also the first peak into angry!Fiona, which I very much enjoy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ia I️ love all of her albums but when the pawn is def my favorite Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love this album. Paper Bag is one of my favorite songs ever but Fast As You Can, Limp and A Mistake are amazing as well. Reply

Thread

Link

Since twitter increased the display name limit to 50 characters, I decided to squeeze in as much as when the pawn’s full title as i could b/c it made me laugh Reply

Thread

Link

One of these albums that influenced my life. I wish we had more records like this. Reply

Thread

Link

I think this is my favorite album of hers. Reply

Thread

Link

This album was on repeat. Love it. Reply

Thread

Link

Queen! I was young when this came out but I remember my older sister playing it constantly. We shared a bedroom and I feel like always hearing her open the floodgates to all the other genres I love now. Reply

Thread

Link

One of my favorite albums of all time. Love you, Fiona 😘 Reply

Thread

Link

This was my album during senior year. Jon Brion did some of his best work with Fiona Apple. Love Ridden still breaks my heart, so beautiful. Reply

Thread

Link

God damn I’m old. This, Cardigans Gran Turismo, and 10 things I Hate About You were all I listened to at the time. Reply

Thread

Link

perfect taste, tbh



was War by The Cardigans on the 10 Things I hate About You soundtrack? I've been getting back into that one recently and alo their song from the X-Files soundtrack Reply

Parent

Thread



Link