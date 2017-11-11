Adam Bainbridge/Kindness tweets calling out Swet Shop Boys, fueling speculation of misconduct


From left: Himanshu Suri (aka Heems), Tom Calvert (aka Redinho), Riz Ahmed (aka Riz MC)

Adam Bainbridge (aka Kindness) is a singer-songwriter and producer who has worked with the likes of Solange, Blood Orange, Robyn, and Röyksopp. The tweet coincides with social media rumblings of upcoming articles exposing a history of alleged sexual misconduct on the part of Swet Shop Boys members Himanshu Suri (aka Heems) and Emmy Award winner Riz Ahmed (aka Riz MC), and was made mere hours after Ahmed shared an open letter shedding light on ethnic cleansing against the Rohinghyas in Myanmar.

Source
  • Current Mood: crushed crushed
Tagged: , , , , , ,