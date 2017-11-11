Adam Bainbridge/Kindness tweets calling out Swet Shop Boys, fueling speculation of misconduct

thank you for this post OP, the last one was confusing as fuck Reply

Thanks for clarifying! Reply

is there any source for this Reply

Not that I can find based on a cursory Twitter search, but I didn't try that hard. Reply

someone on Reddit said they were an extra on the newsroom and that Dev sexually harassed women. I have no clue about Jeff Goldblum tho Reply

What he said basically spells out the issues that POC in general have when we don’t have a lot of representation. We try to keep the ones we have as squeaky clean as we can, which ultimately ends up being detrimental. Reply

yep Reply

yeah ia Reply

Mte Reply

basically Reply

And those same problematic faves are then held up as stereotypical of all PoCs and yt people move on to the next exotic fetish while the rest of us have to keep acknowledging that our faves are problematic in every follow-up discussion while the melanin-poor pool of candidates gets deeper and deeper.



PoCs can never win.

Our representatives have to be perfect or they label all of us the same way. Reply

Yeah unfortunately. I remember a recent LoLI episode where one of the guests was saying she was scared to talk about the harassment she received from an asian director just because there really isn't much representation :( Reply

So does anyone know where the rumours of this upcoming article on Dev/Goldblum are coming from? I've been looking all over and haven't found a source Reply

same but I heard it was LSA, but I’m still not sure about it Reply

yeah someone spilled some tea about dev last week Reply

as well as actors Dev Patel and Jeff Goldblum



i have been looking and i can honestly find no origin point for this. just people saying they heard that maybe there was something to hear. i'm not defending anyone but it makes me uncomfortable to throw out names before there are actual accusations attached. Reply

yah i saw it on LSA i think its from reddit lmao Reply

it feels like something that could've just started with a comment like "i bet jeff goldblum could have something come out about him..." and then spiraled. maybe it's something real, there's just literally no way to know at this point so it's weird. Reply

it's a mess Reply

i'm happy to remove that portion from the post, if people feel that's the right thing to do at this time Reply

I think 8 or 9 days ago there was an askreddit post about other open secrets in Hollywood and one user posted several times about Dev Patel behaving inappropriately. I think that is the source people are running with. Reply

yeah it doesn't help anyone at all Reply

years and years ago on ONTD there was a comment of somebody who was on set for a film that had Jeff Goldblum in it and they said that he was walking around with a boner but that he wasn't creepy, just friendly?



Something like that. Can't remember which post, who said it, even which film it was.



But I do remember they said Jeff Goldblum had a boner in his pants! Reply

Sounds like it came from Reddit? I'm all for believing victims but an anonymous user posting a comment on Reddit isn't the best or most reliable source. Reply

thanks for the write-up, i didnt know who Kindness was. Reply

this is a much better post that includes actual information and doesnt deem speculation as fact. Reply

dev patel and jeff goldblum's name were literally mentioned (and then correctly removed) for no reason (that we know of) though, is that not speculation? Reply

their names were included bc they fit into the end of this phrase: social media rumblings of upcoming articles exposing a history of alleged sexual misconduct on the part of...



nevertheless i removed them Reply

but its not being treated as if it were fact, which is what im saying. that last post had riz being deemed an abuser with nothing to back it up. Reply

Not surprised Heems a pathetic mess . All men are trash part 2 million Reply

me: at least we have this one nice man in the public eye

2017: no you don't Reply

thank u for this post op, that last one was really confusing. Reply

I guess I shouldn't be surprised that anyone who calls themselves "Riz MC" could possibly be a dickhead but, alas, I am. Reply

I know that all of this started on twitter from this single tweet and all that's been confirmed is about Heems. (a story a girl on tumblr shared awhile ago.) So Heems is trash for multiple reasons. Most people already knew that. Story of Heems being accused of rape has been around so I understand that.



But I've searched hours and hours and have found nothing on Riz. Did I miss anything? All I've seen is "riz too? cancelled" type tweets and tweets calling him a rapist or saying he's fondled fans. Everything is jumbled.Theres one thread I found of a girl saying she was groped at a Swet shop boys concert and that their music is ruined because of its connection to that horrifying incident. Which I understand. But I have found no direct sources for Riz and Dev. I'm sorry but it makes me uncomfortable to see them slandered with no accusations or concrete story other than twitter rumors.



I seems like a lot of is about Heems, and somehow is getting thrown onto Riz? Especially people calling Riz a rapist when it's actually has been known to be Heems? Like where did Dev even get thrown into this? Where is all this coming from? Reply

i've seen many people tweet things like "oh so we're finally talking openly about riz?" it seems like it's referring to things that were rumored or known. if there's anything specific i'm sure we'll hear about it soon. Reply

There was a deleted twitter thread that said the "more famous member of the Swetshop Boys" sexually and financially exploited brown women. I assume Riz is the more famous of the two.



It was deleted to protect the victims. Reply

Yes, and about how the accuser was afraid to come forward because of his rise in popularity. Reply

I'm guessing that even if Riz hasn't done what Heems has, he could very well not give a shit that Heems acts like that? Obviously we don't have the full facts (yet) but if he turns a blind eye on what his buddy does, he's not exactly behaving well either Reply

All your faves are doomed. Reply

Nobody is safe lol Reply

The question is which one will they turn blind eye to. Reply

I am not trying to be obtuse, apologies if I am (Ive read the post 3 times) but there's going to be an upcoming article? Source for this? Reply

there are two freelance journalists (kindness rt them) who have an open call for submissions to their twitter dms if anyone is willing to come forward w their experiences with riz and/or heems, which leads many to believe an article is in the works. i didn't include said tweets in an effort to not derail their work Reply

