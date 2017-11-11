Adam Bainbridge/Kindness tweets calling out Swet Shop Boys, fueling speculation of misconduct
From left: Himanshu Suri (aka Heems), Tom Calvert (aka Redinho), Riz Ahmed (aka Riz MC)
We need to talk about @SwetShopBoys.— Kindness (@Kindness) November 10, 2017
About them being held up as examples of progressive South Asian men.
They benefit from the uplift of a whole diasporic community.
Riz & Himanshu are you sure all of your behaviour in the past has been acceptable?
Adam Bainbridge (aka Kindness) is a singer-songwriter and producer who has worked with the likes of Solange, Blood Orange, Robyn, and Röyksopp. The tweet coincides with social media rumblings of upcoming articles exposing a history of alleged sexual misconduct on the part of Swet Shop Boys members Himanshu Suri (aka Heems) and Emmy Award winner Riz Ahmed (aka Riz MC), and was made mere hours after Ahmed shared an open letter shedding light on ethnic cleansing against the Rohinghyas in Myanmar.
PoCs can never win.
Our representatives have to be perfect or they label all of us the same way.
same but I heard it was LSA, but I’m still not sure about it
i have been looking and i can honestly find no origin point for this. just people saying they heard that maybe there was something to hear. i'm not defending anyone but it makes me uncomfortable to throw out names before there are actual accusations attached.
Something like that. Can't remember which post, who said it, even which film it was.
But I do remember they said Jeff Goldblum had a boner in his pants!
nevertheless i removed them
2017: no you don't
But I've searched hours and hours and have found nothing on Riz. Did I miss anything? All I've seen is "riz too? cancelled" type tweets and tweets calling him a rapist or saying he's fondled fans. Everything is jumbled.Theres one thread I found of a girl saying she was groped at a Swet shop boys concert and that their music is ruined because of its connection to that horrifying incident. Which I understand. But I have found no direct sources for Riz and Dev. I'm sorry but it makes me uncomfortable to see them slandered with no accusations or concrete story other than twitter rumors.
I seems like a lot of is about Heems, and somehow is getting thrown onto Riz? Especially people calling Riz a rapist when it's actually has been known to be Heems? Like where did Dev even get thrown into this? Where is all this coming from?
It was deleted to protect the victims.
