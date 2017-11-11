Max Bemis On Sexual Assault Allegations in Music
I was a naive kid when I entered "this scene" at 19 and found out that a lot of people I knew of or looked up to repeatedly cheated on their spouses and girlfriends, hooked up with underage girls etc— Max Bemis (@maxbemis) November 10, 2017
It has been heartbreaking and continues to be jarring as someone who I hope is different. It makes me question even the mutual not-coerced of-age interactions i've had with women during my youth. We should all question the dynamics of sexuality and our role in this.— Max Bemis (@maxbemis) November 10, 2017
That being said, I've never and would never cheat on my wife or betray my family and that is also a form of emotional abuse I see pervaded by many many people in entertainment as well as this other obvious creepy shit— Max Bemis (@maxbemis) November 10, 2017
Given all of this, I'm going to be retiring the song Wow I Can Get Sexual, Too for the foreseeable future. It may speak partially of my flaws but it's mostly a sarcastic caricature of someone i've never been at all and is no longer appropriate during this crisis— Max Bemis (@maxbemis) November 10, 2017
consent is a no brainer (obviously not to some) but it can even go beyond that into much more finicky places. maybe i kissed a girl who was having a secret emotional crisis i never asked about. maybe somebody i was with was already in a relationship. this is a social disease..— Max Bemis (@maxbemis) November 10, 2017
the most chronic dire symptom of which being rape, coercion, and sexual assault. we all need to care more, respect women more, respect ourselves more and GIVE A SHIT— Max Bemis (@maxbemis) November 10, 2017
Ugh I am still in disbelief about Jesse... he really needs to make a statement or something now ...his opening band pulled out..it's only gonna get worse
bren from modern baseball who just toured with BN literally linked the article and tweeted in support of the victims. fucking hell jesse.
this sort of culture within (probably every?) music scene is so sick but so pervasive and that needs 2 be discussed more
The DJs were HOUNDING him the whole time! That's how normalized predatory behavior is, apparently. Off-air people hassling men who don't go along with the program, and on-air personalities giving men trouble for refusing to behave badly...
It went on for like five full minutes. Super awk. :/
but now i look at it and i'm like, wait, those girls were my age and they certainly weren't going to "hang out".
but at the time i was like FUCK THEM THEYRE SO LUCKY. goddamn.
He seems like a good dude (and a good dad) and this makes me like him even more.
shwayze tried to fuck my friend and i when we were 16 at warped tour.
but also... how do you just touch someone without their consent? just why? why would that cross your mind? why would you ever think that's even slightly okay?? your lips don't ~accidentally~ fall on someone's and your body doesn't disrobe itself. these are conscious actions and men need to think more about how they act.
no but seriously people normalize random body contact as a positive thing. it's not particularly surprising but it's hella irritating to say the least.
All these bands are going to be exposed now that Jesse's victims came forward. The "scene" was nothing but teens, it's only a matter of time before all our emo faves are outed as pigs.
Yeah I️ def remember people on the fall out boy/scene communities on here harassing her constantly via her lj, MySpace and aim. I️ didn’t see the prior post about him but i remember lots of fucked up stuff like multiple suicide attempts, drugs, etc. I️ read some article a few years back about how she’s now a drug rehab counselor or something and it seems like she’s doing much better now. He fucking sucks
That being said, Fourth of July off AB/AP is rumored to be about her. The line "you were my versailles at night" is supposed to reference when she flew to France on one of their tours to see him. So if that's true, he's STILL writing songs about this poor girl.
almost every band that would come to my town would fuck/swap nudes/drink and smoke with the girls while they were in town. one girl i know im pretty sure fucked like half those guys at her peak before they discarded of her.
Its giving me cognitive dissonance
My high school boyfriend was in a local band so I spent a lot of time around bands who toured here and they opened for/other people in local bands and guys didn't even care that they knew my boyfriend/were friends with him.
At 17 I had a guy in his mid-twenties who was engaged trying to convince to take a bus to his apartment downtown in he middle of the night to fuck him. And I was so flattered. It makes me sick to think about now.
there has to be dirt on alex deleon. he oozes creepy to me.
I feel like society kind of developed this idea that after the 80s all these areas - whether it's Hollywood, comedy, or music, sorted themselves out and changed. But when you think about it, they never had any reason to because no one was ever held accountable. You'd just see these legends being romanticised.