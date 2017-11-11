Max Bemis On Sexual Assault Allegations in Music

yikes @ these fucking people Reply

Good for him for doing this.



Ugh I am still in disbelief about Jesse... he really needs to make a statement or something now ...his opening band pulled out..it's only gonna get worse

i'm surprised he/the band hasn't already. i feel bad for his wife because people are harassing her on instagram about it.

2 bands now that are associated with them took a stance

bren from modern baseball who just toured with BN literally linked the article and tweeted in support of the victims. fucking hell jesse.

yeah I agree. And I'm absolutely fuming at Kevin Devine passive aggressively liking that "wow at people who demand a statement instead of letting people process things!" tweet and saying literally nothing else. like lol b there ain't nothin' to "process" get your ass back to New York and forget Jesse.

I was genuinely shocked by this one. I had heard plenty about his somewhat messy personal life over the years so I knew he wasn't exactly an angel, but I had never witnessed anything personally. I know personal anecdotes mean bupkis in the end but it's still hard to reconcile who I met with who I now know him to be.

as a kid in this scene i had a very strange view of band+fan interactions and it took me many years to realize that 20+ year old men hooking up w/ teenage girls were in the wrong - in particular i remember being sooo jealous of the 16 y/o girl that 25+ year old alex g from phantom planet was dating while simultaneously thinking it was totally normal



this sort of culture within (probably every?) music scene is so sick but so pervasive and that needs 2 be discussed more

I recently re-watched an radio interview from like 2014 with a hip-hop artist where the DJs were going after him about "not fucking bitches" (ie, sleeping with young fans) and he just kept repeating that he didn't want to sleep with fans, that it was "really weird", that everyone in rap was dogging him for not using his name to get girls at clubs, and that he couldn't imagine sleeping with someone who used his rap name, etc. etc.



The DJs were HOUNDING him the whole time! That's how normalized predatory behavior is, apparently. Off-air people hassling men who don't go along with the program, and on-air personalities giving men trouble for refusing to behave badly...



It went on for like five full minutes. Super awk. :/

JFC, harassment for actually trying to be a good person.

Do you have a link to that vid? Who was the artist?

Literally all of those "pop punk" bands are disgusting. I was never into that whole genre because I hated all of those bands despite liking a lot of the music here and there.

right oh my god. i'm 29 now but i went to warped tour for my 17th birthday and i was so, not jealous because i'm a lesbian so it wasn't like a jealousy thing i dont think, but i was certainly envious of girls going backstage to ~hang out with the bands i loved because that's all i wanted was to get to talk to them for hours and hours about the music.



but now i look at it and i'm like, wait, those girls were my age and they certainly weren't going to "hang out".



but at the time i was like FUCK THEM THEYRE SO LUCKY. goddamn.

alex greenwald was a major creep

ITA. I used to think the whole backstage hype was like the Alice Cooper scene in Wayne's World of just talking to/admiring the musician. As I got older and learned about a lot of older musicians' track records, I put the pieces together of just how toxic the music scene really is for young women/girls.

Max has always struggled really hard with mental illness and been very candid about it. Not related to this obviously but I always really respected his willingness to speak about that and try to help fans who are dealing with similar issues know thay they're not alone.



He seems like a good dude (and a good dad) and this makes me like him even more.



Edited at 2017-11-11 10:08 pm (UTC)

all those warped tour bands were creepy af and definitely hooking up with underaged girls on the reg.



shwayze tried to fuck my friend and i when we were 16 at warped tour.

i don't know her but this is pretty much exactly what i want to see from men who haven't been accused of anything and don't know of/aren't sure that there's anything to be accused of

this is good.

but also... how do you just touch someone without their consent? just why? why would that cross your mind? why would you ever think that's even slightly okay?? your lips don't ~accidentally~ fall on someone's and your body doesn't disrobe itself. these are conscious actions and men need to think more about how they act.

Edited at 2017-11-11 10:14 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-11-11 10:14 pm (UTC)

extroversion is a disease!!!



no but seriously people normalize random body contact as a positive thing. it's not particularly surprising but it's hella irritating to say the least.

Edited at 2017-11-11 10:39 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-11-11 10:39 pm (UTC)

ITA! i'm a very physically affectionate person but i never ever touch someone without them also being on board. not everyone likes being touched and that's okay.

Seriously. I had a manager who would touch my shoulders a lot while I was sitting down and I would constantly just be freaked, but feel constantly unable to say something because they were the owner's partner too. Stop touching me. Stop touching me. Stop touching me.

i'm an extrovert that never wants to be touched or touch anyone

ITA! I hate hugging and touching, it's horrible. But also like, I know I talk about this a lot, but Frank Iero gets harassed and shit on the regular. When I asked him and his bro in law/guitarist if it was okay if I wrapped my arm around them for a photo, they were somehow REALLY confused? And I had to explain that I have boundary issues sometimes, so it's totally okay if they have them and don't feel like being touched

In another post, I just found out about Pete Wentz & his 15 year old ex-gf , and idk how that fact has just skirted past me (and others) for the past decade. Why isn't this common knowledge?! That poor girl had to live with these albums, these just fucking MEAN lyrics being paraded about when she was just a kid. I can't imagine how she's felt over the past years, especially since their success has yet to halt, and I am just so sorry to her for supporting such an abusive asshole. They have been my favorite band since I was 12. I am so disgusted, and ashamed of myself for not realizing.

All these bands are going to be exposed now that Jesse's victims came forward. The "scene" was nothing but teens, it's only a matter of time before all our emo faves are outed as pigs.



All these bands are going to be exposed now that Jesse's victims came forward. The "scene" was nothing but teens, it's only a matter of time before all our emo faves are outed as pigs.

i guess because it happened before the band had really kicked off? i feel like the media didn't start focusing on/asking about relationships until he started dating ashlee simpson, so it was very easy to be swept under the rug. i do wonder if maybe the media will bring it up again (or at all) now.

He was def still dragging her around when he first started talking to Ashlee Simpson though, there's even a rollingstone interview where he talks about his super dysfunctional relationship with her (Jeanae)

I was a huge FOB fan back in like 2003-2007 and it was talked about a lot on livejournal and forums but it was before the band blew up, and I feel like once they got really mainstream all of that gossip seemed to disappear. The scene was also so fucked up that a lot of people didn't think it was a big deal, so the stories basically went nowhere.

If you were on LJ then it was a pretty big secret? I got into them right after FUTCT came out, or right before it. Whenever the Nintendo Fusion Tour happened and I remember everyone being jealous of her. Looking back it's just gross and I'm glad teens now don't have that same perception we did as teens

Yeah I️ def remember people on the fall out boy/scene communities on here harassing her constantly via her lj, MySpace and aim. I️ didn't see the prior post about him but i remember lots of fucked up stuff like multiple suicide attempts, drugs, etc. I️ read some article a few years back about how she's now a drug rehab counselor or something and it seems like she's doing much better now. He fucking sucks

I don't want to justify anything because I don't know their relationship, but the rumors were that they were very back and forth and both severely mentally unstable, and they used their mental health problems to emotionally abuse and manipulate each other. Ofc it's way worse to do that to a teenager when he was in his 20s, but iirc the rumors, it went both ways.



That being said, Fourth of July off AB/AP is rumored to be about her. The line "you were my versailles at night" is supposed to reference when she flew to France on one of their tours to see him. So if that's true, he's STILL writing songs about this poor girl.

this dudes an asshole, i'm sure someone is about to come out with some fucked up stories about him tbh

i really think so, he has always been so self righteous (so is his wife tbh)

there's no emo/screamo/scene artist that allegations could drop abt that would surprise me. like the whole culture was literally based around basement dwelling urchins writing horrible music about how they want to kill their girlfriends so....

lmao

MTE. At the very least, most of them are manipulative fuckboys that use women

i would be surprised and disappointed if something dropped about patrick stump but then again his bestie is pete wentz

if theyre bringing down the hammer on band dudes who mess around with teenage girls then none of ya faves are safe. atleast in that shitty poppunk scene that was big 10 years ago.



almost every band that would come to my town would fuck/swap nudes/drink and smoke with the girls while they were in town. one girl i know im pretty sure fucked like half those guys at her peak before they discarded of her.

That whole genre is a wasteland of garbage men.

seriously. that garbage site "isanyoneup" was pretty much fucking bred out of the emo/poppunk scene.

yep. i was friendly w/ hunter moore at the same time that i was in the scene, and all of that nasty shit was so normalized. Reply

I'm reading Pamela de Barre's I'm with the band it its astounding not just how normal she depicts this rocker + teen lifestyle but by how even upon reflection as an adult she considers it a very positive experience.



Its giving me cognitive dissonance Reply

None of the people in that music scene being exposed would surprise me. I was heavily involved in the scene at a young age and witnessed some shady behavior from grown men, but as a teenager it was viewed as such a cool thing.



My high school boyfriend was in a local band so I spent a lot of time around bands who toured here and they opened for/other people in local bands and guys didn't even care that they knew my boyfriend/were friends with him.



At 17 I had a guy in his mid-twenties who was engaged trying to convince to take a bus to his apartment downtown in he middle of the night to fuck him. And I was so flattered. It makes me sick to think about now. Reply

kyle from breathe carolina was inappropriate with me when i was like 15. the emo scene bands are the worst.



there has to be dirt on alex deleon. he oozes creepy to me. Reply

i think alex was rumored to be dating demi when she was around 16 or 17 and he was 19 or 20 at the time? Reply

yep, i think travis clark from we the kings dated her too. she was also linked to alex gaskarth. Reply

I actually know someone who is like, BFFS with him but never wanted to talk about these things or even confirm that the photos weren't photoshopped w/Demi?? Anyways, he was with her when she was a teen, and she was also with Travis from We The Kings Reply

oh nooo. i'm so sorry. this sucks. i had an incredibly kind experience with kyle when i was about 17. tossing that in the trash now. so sorry to hear this. i hope you're doing okay now. ♥ Reply

I was never into those emo/scene bands when I was young, but I wouldn't be surprised if any band from that era turned out to be creeps. It's not surprising when the whole rock star culture of the 60s/70s/80s was idolised and seen as acceptable. And yet it never struck me until recently just how fucked up the dynamic between those bands and their fans was. Reply

MTE. I never sought out emo/scene music but I heard a good deal of it on the radio. Something about that genre of music always seemed skeezy to me, but like you said, with the way rock star culture was idolized, honestly NO musician being exposed would surprise me. Reply

