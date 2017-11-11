Actor Darius McCrary says he won't out Hollywood exec who groped him because he's not "thirsty"
Darius McCrary, best known for playing Eddie Winslow on Family Matters, spoke to a TMZ reporter about the sexual assault allegations against Charlie Sheen (his friend) and others in Hollywood. He defended Sheen, calling him "one of the most magnificent and kind people that God ever created," and proceeded to say those accusing men of sexual assault are "thirsty."
He then dropped the bomb that he was "inappropriately touched" by a Hollywood executive as a young man, but said he won't name names because he's not "thirsty."
Quotes:
"All I can say is that Charlie's one of the most magnificent and kind people that God ever created, and I can't see Charlie Sheen doing anything inappropriate."
"People who are thirsty are always looking for a good drink, and from what I know, Charlie Sheen will quench your thirst. Drink that."
"I think that people who are thirsty are looking for a way to get into the media, and Charlie Sheen will make you famous."
"I will say this though: I was inappropriately touched by a Hollywood executive and I'm not gonna tell on nobody. This happened when I was a young man."
In response to whether it happened while he was on Family Matters and what exactly happened: "I'm not gonna say, but that's what it is. See I'm not thirsty, so I ain't gotta tell none of my business, because I'm not thirsty."
see toxic masculinity, rape culture, patriarchy, etc. etc. It's sad that this guy thinks he's doing something honorable by protecting the guy who harassed him
Edited at 2017-11-11 09:59 pm (UTC)
He literally assaulted his wife, knowingly gave people HIV, is anti vax, etc, but sure. he's never done anything bad.
and I can't see Charlie Sheen doing anything inappropriate O_O
http://www.tmz.com/2017/02/22/darius-mcrary-hit-wife-restraining-order/
Edited at 2017-11-11 10:18 pm (UTC)
when she said that he abused their baby daughter, including dangling her over a pot of boiling water and screaming that he wished she were never born: https://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/105208536.html