Actor Darius McCrary says he won't out Hollywood exec who groped him because he's not "thirsty"





see toxic masculinity, rape culture, patriarchy, etc. etc. It's sad that this guy thinks he's doing something honorable by protecting the guy who harassed him



see toxic masculinity, rape culture, patriarchy, etc. etc. It's sad that this guy thinks he's doing something honorable by protecting the guy who harassed him

i hope we focus on why that mindset is harmful rather than just go for this guy bc obviously he's internalized some guilt or something Reply

I have a feeling people will victim blame tbh Reply

i was initially put off by his statement, but you make a good point. Reply

yeah, i just wish he loved himself :( Reply

"All I can say is that Charlie's one of the most magnificent and kind people that God ever created, and I can't see Charlie Sheen doing anything inappropriate."



He literally assaulted his wife, knowingly gave people HIV, is anti vax, etc, but sure. he's never done anything bad. Reply

it's crazy when the least offensive thing in a list is being an anti-vaxxer. Reply

hes so stupid just because somebody is nice to you to your face don't mean they aint a piece of shit when away from you. Reply

Ok Reply

http://www.tmz.com/2017/02/22/darius-mcrary-hit-wife-restraining-order/ isn't he allegedly a mess, too? google says yes: http://www.nydailynews.com/entertainment/gossip/family-matters-star-accused-beating-ex-wife-belt-article-1.116420 Reply

no, just a wife beater. Reply

he better not be shading terry crews Reply

Sadly I think he probably was. Reply

right cause its every persons dream to achieve "fame" for being harassed, groped or raped by a famous person. rme Reply

Yeah, sure, Charlie Sheen, the man who beats women, hasn’t done anything wrong. Reply

I’m sure a few of the accusers are thirstbuckets, so I get what he means. Ontd will play dumb though. Reply

do you ever stop playing dumb? jw Reply

Stay gross. Reply

You're a man who shouldn't have a voice. Reply

stop. :/



Edited at 2017-11-11 10:18 pm (UTC) Reply

when she said that he abused their baby daughter, including dangling her over a pot of boiling water and screaming that he wished she were never born: Not surprising, considering the way he claimed his ex-wife was a liar out to ruin himwhen she said that he abused their baby daughter, including dangling her over a pot of boiling water and screaming that he wished she were never born: https://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/105208536.html Reply

omg Reply

It's really sad when people have this mindset. I think in some cases it's like they think that they had to stay "strong" by keeping their experience to themself and not speaking out about it, so it seems to them like the people speaking out don't have that "strength"? Which I obviously don't agree with at all, but that's how it seems from speaking to various people I've known IRL who have that thought process. It's like a kind of resentment. Reply

