Actor Darius McCrary says he won't out Hollywood exec who groped him because he's not "thirsty"

Darius McCrary, best known for playing Eddie Winslow on Family Matters, spoke to a TMZ reporter about the sexual assault allegations against Charlie Sheen (his friend) and others in Hollywood. He defended Sheen, calling him "one of the most magnificent and kind people that God ever created," and proceeded to say those accusing men of sexual assault are "thirsty.""All I can say is that Charlie's one of the most magnificent and kind people that God ever created, and I can't see Charlie Sheen doing anything inappropriate.""People who are thirsty are always looking for a good drink, and from what I know, Charlie Sheen will quench your thirst. Drink that.""I think that people who are thirsty are looking for a way to get into the media, and Charlie Sheen will make you famous.""I will say this though: I was inappropriately touched by a Hollywood executive and I'm not gonna tell on nobody. This happened when I was a young man."In response to whether it happened while he was on Family Matters and what exactly happened: "I'm not gonna say, but that's what it is. See I'm not thirsty, so I ain't gotta tell none of my business, because I'm not thirsty."