Happy birthday, Miranda Lambert, from all your rescue dogs





https://www.facebook.com/pg/OldFriendsSeniorDogSanctuary/posts/?ref=page_internal I want to visit old friends dog sanctuary one day

AWWW



i love it when ppl make it a point to rescue old dogs. poor babies. if i could have a dog at my house right now i would.

My old lady in her costume for our Xmas photo

so fancy!

Lmao so cute

she dresses better than me

She dresses better than all of us.

This is 100% the kind of post we need right now.

I just want my job to be fostering animals. ;_;

That would be the dream

I think Miranda's album is gonna unexpectedly end up with big Grammy noms and push some people who are favoured out... I just love her and her music.



Reply

Also this is my baby

i wanna rub the belly

It's a trap

What a pretty face <3

omg what a cutie. I love fat cats. D:

For anyone who read my last depressing post about how I thought my dog might have cancer -- turns out I was wrong! It was just swelling from an insect bite that coincidentally ended up by his lymph node. Some benadryl helped. And my vet told me that I could send her pictures next time, which was really cool of her. I'm very relieved.

very happy for u and ur dog :)

Yay! I'm glad you had nothing to worry about.

Oh that's fantastic news!!!! So happy for you and your buddy!

my dog's reactivity to other dogs is getting frustrating, but u have to remember that it's gonna take patience, time and training to get over it. thankfully our trainer is great!



he also has desperation anxiety so i can leave him home alone w my new job, but of course he can't do daycare bc of his reactivity

My dog's Instagram account got very popular with over 10k followers. It is so frustrating that his account is more popular than mine.

our rescue dog of 1 week just ate a whole loaf of bread. Hoping she's okay. Vet told us to just see if she's able to pass it.

lol I am dealing with this very issue. In the last month, mine has eaten multiple loaves of bread, seven raw potatoes, a bag of Halloween candy and a box of cereal.



Your dog will probably be fine! Mine was completely unfazed by any of these items, but he's also pretty big

probably will be. so around christmas of last year, my roommate's dog ate 3 pounds of a 5 pound bag of chocolate chips, and one of those cosco sized party bags of Ruffles. Think eating 5 bags of ruffles. She went into the kitchen, and took them off the shelf. O_o



of course we took the dog to the vet. she was fine. we had to watch her because of all that chocolate and it was freaky. she was sick for a couple of days and took the most massive and disgusting shits i've ever seen an animal produce, but the blood work that followed after, showed she had zero long lasting effects.

Permanent residents Pip & Pumpkin:





Foster dogs Wang and Chung + Roo:





Pip the cat was found on someone's porch when he was 4 weeks old and partially blind & Pumpkin was dumped at animal control when she was a year old. Wang & Chung were found this past June under a porch on a sweltering day, covered in fleas & Wang had a horrible perineal hernia and couldn't poop. Roo was dumped at the shelter I work at in the employee parking lot. She has two broken front legs from an old injury that was never treated so her legs healed crookedly. She can still walk but we're going to fundraise to get her special orthopedic braces to see if her legs can be fixed! She is awesome for doing this, animal rescuers are the best! And fostering is one of the best ways to help animal shelters/rescues.

you're a hero!

omggggg Reply

I love Miranda so much and all that she does. My husband just bought me a ticket to see her perform for the first time in March. I am SO over the moon excited to finally see her live! It can't come soon enough!



Also, I have no dog or cat. But I do have a grey hamster named Luna. :)

My dog is driving me insane. He's part Great Dane and his countersurfing has gotten out of control lately. I bought a giant board to keep him out of the kitchen until I figure out a game plan.



Anybody out there had success with this? The problem is he's so tall that he can silently access damn near everything on the kitchen counters.

cuties



no pics since she's fiercely private but ugh, i love my dog sfm. she's everything i could ask for in a companion and then some, plus i love how she's always growing into her personality and confidence. i've loved every dog i've had tremendously but i rly think she's my "heart dog," though that notion makes me feel a bit guilty and bittersweet. i'm getting her a casper (dog) bed for christmas since she loves mine so much lol. i want to get another dog sometime next year. my friend called me a crazy dog lady bc i recently put her on a subscription human-grade, kitchen-cooked pet food plan lmao



my colleague now has a dog and she brings it into work every second day (the other half of the time, her bf brings it to his work)... and it is soooooooo cute!! It's adorable and very relaxing to have a dog at the office.

so lucky they can bring their dogs to work. I'm jealous

My coworkers have been bringing their dogs in and I want to start a "dog of the week" thing at my work. We coukd all take turns bring our dogs in!

