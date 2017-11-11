perfect :3

Happy birthday, Miranda Lambert, from all your rescue dogs

- The singer turned 34 yesterday

- She started a dog rescue foundation in 2009 to help acclimate shelter dogs to their new homes and to stress the importance of spaying and neutering

- She has been working overtime rescuing displaced dogs from Hurricane Harvey

- She has adorable pictures of approx. a billion of them on her instagram.






















Source 1, 2

POST DOGS. A cat is fine too.
