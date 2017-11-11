Happy birthday, Miranda Lambert, from all your rescue dogs
- The singer turned 34 yesterday
- She started a dog rescue foundation in 2009 to help acclimate shelter dogs to their new homes and to stress the importance of spaying and neutering
- She has been working overtime rescuing displaced dogs from Hurricane Harvey
- She has adorable pictures of approx. a billion of them on her instagram.
Source 1, 2
POST DOGS. A cat is fine too.
- She started a dog rescue foundation in 2009 to help acclimate shelter dogs to their new homes and to stress the importance of spaying and neutering
- She has been working overtime rescuing displaced dogs from Hurricane Harvey
- She has adorable pictures of approx. a billion of them on her instagram.
Source 1, 2
POST DOGS. A cat is fine too.
https://www.facebook.com/pg/OldFriendsSeniorDogSanctuary/posts/?ref=page_internal
i love it when ppl make it a point to rescue old dogs. poor babies. if i could have a dog at my house right now i would.
he also has desperation anxiety so i can leave him home alone w my new job, but of course he can't do daycare bc of his reactivity
Your dog will probably be fine! Mine was completely unfazed by any of these items, but he's also pretty big
of course we took the dog to the vet. she was fine. we had to watch her because of all that chocolate and it was freaky. she was sick for a couple of days and took the most massive and disgusting shits i've ever seen an animal produce, but the blood work that followed after, showed she had zero long lasting effects.
Permanent residents Pip & Pumpkin:
Foster dogs Wang and Chung + Roo:
Pip the cat was found on someone’s porch when he was 4 weeks old and partially blind & Pumpkin was dumped at animal control when she was a year old. Wang & Chung were found this past June under a porch on a sweltering day, covered in fleas & Wang had a horrible perineal hernia and couldn’t poop. Roo was dumped at the shelter I work at in the employee parking lot. She has two broken front legs from an old injury that was never treated so her legs healed crookedly. She can still walk but we’re going to fundraise to get her special orthopedic braces to see if her legs can be fixed!
Also, I have no dog or cat. But I do have a grey hamster named Luna. :)
Anybody out there had success with this? The problem is he's so tall that he can silently access damn near everything on the kitchen counters.
no pics since she’s fiercely private but ugh, i love my dog sfm. she’s everything i could ask for in a companion and then some, plus i love how she’s always growing into her personality and confidence. i’ve loved every dog i’ve had tremendously but i rly think she’s my “heart dog,” though that notion makes me feel a bit guilty and bittersweet. i’m getting her a casper (dog) bed for christmas since she loves mine so much lol. i want to get another dog sometime next year. my friend called me a crazy dog lady bc i recently put her on a subscription human-grade, kitchen-cooked pet food plan lmao
Edited at 2017-11-11 11:10 pm (UTC)