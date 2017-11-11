Taylor Swift reposts fans photos with #reputation

people are insane Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her fan base is rabid. They need a mental institution. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hmmt Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't like her either but this comment is gross Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

does a person seriously have a floor full of the same cd? strange. Reply

Thread

Link

They have close to $3,000 worth of merchandise on that floor. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg this is giving me some serious mariah carey obsessed teas Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think those are the Target exclusive magazines? Not CDs. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Aww these happy young women (and guys), good for them 💜 Reply

Thread

Link

I didn't even purchase one copy, I wonder what would happen should I post a picture with my illegal zip file. Reply

Thread

Link

try it and see! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you gonna get shamed that it's not a .rar Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

rep is now down to 75 on metacritic. sacRED remains her most critically acclaimed album and everything is right in the world again Reply

Thread

Link

now we are talking Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bless Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm worried for the girl who bought like 150 copies and paid smt like $3000



lmao like why ? what is the appeal of getting the same thing 150 times ?



unless she plans to sell them for double the price on ebay, in which case, good investment. Reply

Thread

Link

why would someone buy used copies for twice the price lol, it's not like there's a shortage Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Give it 2 years and there will be a new crop of fans who will want it, trust. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

People not in the US ?



I’ve bought mags online before just bc they were not available overseas Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

and you know by Taylor retweeting it, it's validating the behaviour so other stans will do the same to get attention Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

don't blame me sounds like it was written for the 50 shades of grey soundtrack Reply

Thread

Link

i think so too, but the timeline doesn't line up because it's about joe Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

. . . not necessarily? Just because she says something is about her new perfect one true love doesn't mean that it is. She met him a year ago, and somehow was inspired enough to write like 6-8 songs about him and get them produced and published and released already? But wasn't writing at aaaall the other two years? I don't see it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i hope the girl who bought like 160 copies kept the receipts and the magazines are still in their plastic wrapping to return after taking those pictures Reply

Thread

Link

embarrassing Reply

Thread

Link

mainly that person with all the albums on the floor. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She sold all furniture in her room to buy these magazines. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

this is sweet of her. i wish she had done interviews for this era but it's cute that she spending time with her fans Reply

Thread

Link

I guess it's nice they got validation from their fav. Reply

Thread

Link

so i was disappointed there were so few tracks about calvin on reputation but omg!! im listening to Better Man by Little Big Town (but written by Taylor!!!) and I can totally hear how that song could be about calvin. I wonder if she put her feelings about him into work for other artists so she could move on herself" Reply

Thread

Link





But I read a tweet from someone that was like Taylor Swift's final humiliation for Calvin Harris: not writing any songs about him on her album.



I legit lmfao even though I'm sure that's not true so Better Man was copy righted in 2011. It's not about Calvin. At least that's what I've heard lolBut I read a tweet from someone that was like Taylor Swift's final humiliation for Calvin Harris: not writing any songs about him on her album.I legit lmfao even though I'm sure that's not true so #FakeNews to Taylor. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A Nashville reporter also got fans excited when she tweeted (and then deleted) a post. "NEWSFLASH: People who think @TaylorSwift13 wrote @LittleBigTown's new song 'Better Man' about @CalvinHarris, NOPE," the original tweet read. "She wrote it around 2010."



Soon after, a new post was published that provided a bit more questions than answers. "Turns out my source about the timing of Little Big Town's ‘Better Man' was incorrect & confused this song with another Taylor song! Sorry!"



it likely is about calvin tbh Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I think Dress is by far the best song on the album... the rest is hit or miss. And not by song, but like, each song has hit or miss moments. It's just... complicated to listen to. Reply

Thread

Link







Hey the consequence of sound review was miss-scored so if y’all will please spam metacritic with emails hopefully they will correct I️t.

Their twitter is @metacritic try spamming there too

From tumblr: Reply

Thread

Link

how would a 68 be a D+ ?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The grading scale in the states is:



A: 90-100

B: 80-89

C: 70-79

D: 60-69

F: 0-59



Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Technically speaking a D+ is a 68 in a typical grading system. BUT not when grading movies/music so i have no idea if this message is even real or not lol or if that critic doesn't get how it works and how a 68 is more like a B-. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't understand. Like I have favorite celebrities, singers, actors etc but like this is way OTP. People like this need help.



Then again I always laugh when someone says something negative about Taylor on twitter and the first person is always something like "The swifties are going to get you" and then like 5 minutes later that person tweets about getting attacked by her fans. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Uh Metacritic has its own way of measuring things. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So obsessed lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link