Taylor Swift reposts fans photos with #reputation
Queen of album sales, Taylor Swift, has reposted photos of her best friends with their album purchases!
Source: x
Did you purchase multiple copies of reputation, ontd?
#reputaylurking #reputation ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rOXGOsBDae— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 11, 2017
#reputaylurking #reputation ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eS6JDjsWuF— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 11, 2017
#reputaylurking #reputation ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tDWpcN4MGx— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 11, 2017
#reputaylurking #reputation ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sygCHKoJvu— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 11, 2017
#reputaylurking #reputation ❤️ pic.twitter.com/O8sznXy3vX— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 11, 2017
lmao like why ? what is the appeal of getting the same thing 150 times ?
unless she plans to sell them for double the price on ebay, in which case, good investment.
I’ve bought mags online before just bc they were not available overseas
But I read a tweet from someone that was like Taylor Swift's final humiliation for Calvin Harris: not writing any songs about him on her album.
I legit lmfao even though I'm sure that's not true so #FakeNews to Taylor.
Soon after, a new post was published that provided a bit more questions than answers. "Turns out my source about the timing of Little Big Town's ‘Better Man' was incorrect & confused this song with another Taylor song! Sorry!"
it likely is about calvin tbh
Hey the consequence of sound review was miss-scored so if y’all will please spam metacritic with emails hopefully they will correct I️t.
Their twitter is @metacritic try spamming there too
Then again I always laugh when someone says something negative about Taylor on twitter and the first person is always something like "The swifties are going to get you" and then like 5 minutes later that person tweets about getting attacked by her fans.