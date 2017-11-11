There's Still Hope! These 8 (4)Sexy Men Are Still Single




People compiled a list of the sexiest 8 single men. Here it is:

1. ZAC EFRON is a triple threat: he can act, sing and "he has more abs than any other human being on the planet"
2. RAMI MALEK's eyes impressed PEOPLE
3. CHRIS PINE -Again PEOPLE is impressed by his eyes
4. TOM HIDDLESTON -PEOPLE says his british charm is their weekness

The rest at the source

Who's your favorite single man, ONTD?
Tagged: , , , ,