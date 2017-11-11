kate bush December will be magic again

Riz Ahmed and Himanshu Suri accused of assault


  • Actor Riz Ahmed and fellow rapper Himanshu Suri of Das Racist and Sweat Shop Boys fame are the latest to be accused of sexual assault.

  • Reportedly a woman claims that Himanshu Suri, among other things, groped her. He was informed of this in a Reddit AMA several years ago, and said he wanted to apologize to her. Her posts have since been deleted but the responses are still there.




Source:1, 2, 3, 4
