Riz Ahmed and Himanshu Suri accused of assault
We need to talk about @SwetShopBoys.— Kindness (@Kindness) November 10, 2017
About them being held up as examples of progressive South Asian men.
They benefit from the uplift of a whole diasporic community.
Riz & Himanshu are you sure all of your behaviour in the past has been acceptable?
- Actor Riz Ahmed and fellow rapper Himanshu Suri of Das Racist and Sweat Shop Boys fame are the latest to be accused of sexual assault.
- Reportedly a woman claims that Himanshu Suri, among other things, groped her. He was informed of this in a Reddit AMA several years ago, and said he wanted to apologize to her. Her posts have since been deleted but the responses are still there.
To anyone harassed, assaulted or hurt by R*z A*med and H**ms, I am here to listen. My DMs are open.— Nadya Agrawal (@nadya_agrawal) November 10, 2017
important thing to say: to anyone harassed, assaulted or hurt by R*z A*med or H**ms, I am here to listen. my DMs are open— priya (@priya_ebooks) November 10, 2017
Source:1, 2, 3, 4
Don't get me wrong I'm prepared to sacrifice my faves (apart from like... three people who I will not jinx here) but this is not grounds for cancellation
one of the the women involved w/ the riz side of things specifically asked for a tweet about the subject to be deleted because she felt uncomfortable being exposed and the woman involved w/ heems deleted her post after being harassed by his psychotic fanbase, idk i'm not of the "let's silence it" school of things but it seems clear that women within these communities are gathering themselves and their stories and deciding what they're personally comfortable w/ putting out there again
not defending either of them WHATSOEVER but maybe let's wait until they're ready to speak on their stories before we start speculating? like there's a reason they're all dming one another and not putting it out on twitter or a gossip site for ppl to discuss, they're not ready