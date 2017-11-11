Riz Ahmed and Himanshu Suri accused of assault

I feel like throwing up. this just. keeps going. I can’t even focus on school work right now. I just want to dig a hole in the ground and stay there. men are the fucking scum of the universe. Reply

Nobody is safe. Nobody. Its sickening Reply

nope. and the unending stream of news is just. too much for me to handle rn. Reply

mte to both the pic + your username Reply

yasss, even more efficient! Reply

so edgy Reply

i just submit a post w kindness' tweet as well. i avoided including the tweets by those two journalists bc i felt it might put their pursuit of sources/info in jeopardy Reply

Jfc Reply

I don't get it. What Riz Ahmed did? Reply

wait so is it riz or suri? Reply

Both Reply

riz has yet to be accused. speculation has been fueled by kindness' tweet and the two journalists' call for info about both him and heems. this post is messy tbh, the mods should not have approved it (and i'm not just grinding an ax bc i submit the tweet myself) Reply

there have been multiple stories about riz too, he just isn't named on this story Reply

i was trying to find stories about riz, maybe people are deleting in the run up to some article? this is so disheartening Reply

Parent

i can't find anything on riz. do you have any? Reply

I’m confused .. Reply

Is anyone actually accusing them? Apart from one old reddit comment?



Don't get me wrong I'm prepared to sacrifice my faves (apart from like... three people who I will not jinx here) but this is not grounds for cancellation Reply

One isn’t enough? Reply

this comment smdh Reply

this post makes me feel weird and i'm open 2 people telling me why it shouldn't and the general "this is ontd bitch get over it!!!" reply but



one of the the women involved w/ the riz side of things specifically asked for a tweet about the subject to be deleted because she felt uncomfortable being exposed and the woman involved w/ heems deleted her post after being harassed by his psychotic fanbase, idk i'm not of the "let's silence it" school of things but it seems clear that women within these communities are gathering themselves and their stories and deciding what they're personally comfortable w/ putting out there again



not defending either of them WHATSOEVER but maybe let's wait until they're ready to speak on their stories before we start speculating? like there's a reason they're all dming one another and not putting it out on twitter or a gossip site for ppl to discuss, they're not ready Reply

IA Reply

why was this even posted then omg Reply

idk but i think it should be deleted Reply

This Reply

Yep. I think it's wrong to post this at this stage tbh Reply

why not both? respect these women (by not trying to figure out their identities and speculate on their experiences) and wait for them to speak, AND believe their initial accounts (removed for fear of being harrassed) are true? Reply

ia Reply

I agree with you Reply

I'm confused as to what the actual accusation is? I don't understand the reddit posts. Reply

That Reddit thread is confusing. I've heard of Heems being creepy from friends who have been to shows. Reply

but why is riz's name here? how is he involved? Reply

i'm confused Reply

