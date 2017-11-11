Preview of the LA Times Oscar Roundtables
LA Times - Directors Roundtable pic.twitter.com/lImsQegHdv— Unbroken (@Unbroken79) November 11, 2017
Darren Aronofsky (mother!)
Sean Baker (The Florida Project)
Kathryn Bigelow (Detroit)
Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird)
Angelina Jolie (First They Killed My Father)
Jordan Peele (Get Out)
Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water)
Saoirse Ronan, Margot Robbie, Jessica Chastain, Diane Kruger, Annette Bening, and Kate Winslet for the LA Times roundtable! pic.twitter.com/BAkGfHHbsj— Saoirse Ronan (@saoirsenews) November 11, 2017
Annette Bening (Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool)
Jessica Chastain (Molly's Game)
Diane Kruger (In the Fade)
Margot Robbie (I, Tonya)
Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird)
Kate Winslet (Wonder Wheel)
Timothée Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name)
James Franco (The Disaster Artist)
Jake Gyllenhaal (Stronger)
Hugh Jackman (Logan/The Greatest Showman)
Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour)
Jeremy Renner (Wind River)
source 2 3
nice to see both gender and racial diversity in the directors roundtable though.
Edited at 2017-11-11 09:27 pm (UTC)
lmao @ Hugh Jackman. I hate that everyone's accepted Jake is going to get a nomination for... that movie. Justice for Nightcrawler tbh
I don't know about The Greatest Showman though
All three of these panels are kinda baffling me so that's really the only thing that makes sense, tho.
He’s the whitest motherfucker in the entire photo shoot lol.
Next year Cuaron will win it for Roma. Keeping the directors Oscar category firmly planted in the Latino directors hands for a few years again