Florence

Preview of the LA Times Oscar Roundtables




Darren Aronofsky (mother!)
Sean Baker (The Florida Project)
Kathryn Bigelow (Detroit)
Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird)
Angelina Jolie (First They Killed My Father)
Jordan Peele (Get Out)
Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water)




Annette Bening (Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool)
Jessica Chastain (Molly's Game)
Diane Kruger (In the Fade)
Margot Robbie (I, Tonya)
Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird)
Kate Winslet (Wonder Wheel)


Timothée Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name)
James Franco (The Disaster Artist)
Jake Gyllenhaal (Stronger)
Hugh Jackman (Logan/The Greatest Showman)
Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour)
Jeremy Renner (Wind River)


source 2 3
Tagged: , , , , , , , , , ,