Preview of the LA Times Oscar Roundtables

mess. should have replaced renner with kaluuya and kruger with hayek.



nice to see both gender and racial diversity in the directors roundtable though.



no way, kruger's movie at least has a shot at a nomination! Reply

I thought it had like a 50 on RT? I haven't seen it! Reply

Bitch yas Timotheé!



lmao @ Hugh Jackman. I hate that everyone's accepted Jake is going to get a nomination for... that movie. Justice for Nightcrawler tbh Reply

nightcrawler was so good and unsettling Reply

mte about jake Reply

I really need a Timothée icon, tbh. I can't believe how hard I'm rooting for that french dirtbag! Reply

Hugh Jackman deserves it for Logan. He was really good. EVERYBODY deserves something for Logan.



I don't know about The Greatest Showman though Reply

Never thought I would see Diane Kruger at one of these things tbh! Reply

lol winslet's face in those pics Reply

TBH I was a Gerwig naysayer, but given that Lady Bird looks like it's gonna blow up bigger than Moonlight and there's a really strong narrative about how it's been 8 years since a woman was nominated I think she'll get the directing nom and might even pull off that screenplay nom. Reply

Yeah I think critics will really rally for it too. I'm happy for her tbh Reply

I hope she pulls off a win. Reply

god nothing good has come out by me yet! Reply

I'm so confused by what Kathryn and Darren are doing there. I thought both their movies were completely panned by critics??

I'm not positive but I feel like sometimes there is early buzz and people book these things and then by the time it airs it's embarrassing in hindsight lol Reply

lol omg I kinda love the idea that everyone shows up on filming day like "well...75% of this was a goof".



All three of these panels are kinda baffling me so that's really the only thing that makes sense, tho. Reply

Detroit is getting a rerelease and has an 83 on RT, and mother! has a 68. They just both flopped HARD at the box office. Reply

Detroit did well with the critics it just flopped at the box office. Annapurna is still gonna push it hard though, they're mostly just trying things out not necessarily cause they know they can win. Reply

wait is molly's game a serious contender? it looked like miss sloane tackles gambling in the trailer

it will probably get an adapted screenplay nom cos that category is a mess. chastain has an outside chance Reply

my god i cannot believe winslet doesn't get tired of hustling this much every other year Reply

and it really does look like another #oscarssowhite Reply

The only POC are Jordan Peele and Guillermo del Toro? Yikes. That's a lot of whiteness especially the actors/actresses. Reply

Yeah and lbr they struggled to keep this all white, too. Like, Renner?? Chastain?? Gyllenhaal?? Do they really deserve to be there for these films? Reply

Gyllenhaal is prob getting the nomination but Winslet AGAIN and these random ass men that won't be there is straight up stupid. Denzel was probably busy and they were like oh shit....... Reply

i know, jesus christ... Reply

LMAO DELTORO CONSIDERED POC 😂



He’s the whitest motherfucker in the entire photo shoot lol. Reply

The irony of this comment is that ONTD considers Inarritu white. The fucking agendas some people have on here lmao 😂 Reply

why isn't daniel kaluuya a part of the male actors' roundtable? i saw him in ig pics at what i'm assuming is the same location a few hours ago. Reply

He's filming the variety actors on actors thing today with Timothée Chalamet, I think that's what you saw pics form. But yeah I agree he def should have been apart of this instead of like half of those guys. Reply

The actors roundtable was done yesterday. Variety Actors on Actors is today with Kaluuya and Chalamet paired up. Reply

I know DelToro will probably win the directors Oscar easily this year. I don’t see anyone that will/can compete right now.



Next year Cuaron will win it for Roma. Keeping the directors Oscar category firmly planted in the Latino directors hands for a few years again Reply

