Father of actress Misty Upham says she was raped by Weinstein Executive at Golden Globe Awards 2013
My daughter, Misty Upham, was a victim of rape by a Weinstein Executive in 2013 at the Golden Globe Awards. The rapist forced her into the men’s room and had his way while other men in formal wear cheered him on as if he were chugging a beer in a contest. As Misty made the walk of shame back to the event, the Exec was given high fives, bragging rights and another notch in his Weinstein Co. belt. What should have been an auspicious occasion for Misty turned into a nightmare of pain, humiliation, fear and anxiety? Her mom and I pleaded with her to press charges since she still has the torn green dress she wore with the DNA all over it.
Misty was afraid to pursue charges because she knew Harvey Weinstein could protect his constituency and ruin her existence.
Once while riding in a limo with Quentin Tarantino, Harvey Weinstein and his assistant, somewhere between Salt Lake City and Park City, Utah, the assistant interrupted Weinstein and Tarantino’s conversation in a matter of urgent business; at which point Harvey Weinstein ordered the driver to stop and subsequently kicked his assistant out of the car in the middle of no where during a snow storm amidst subzero temperatures Misty commented, “What if he freezes to death?” Weinstein retorted “ Somebody will come along and pick him up!”
How could anyone expect a sincere investigation when the Weinstein’s company commander and chief is also a perpetrator? Misty said to me “Dad, every time a rape victim comes forward to get justice they become the cause of the matter!” This was not the first time Misty was raped and harassed by an Executive/Producer/Director/Actor etc. And you know who you are!
Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos is very shady . He seems so close to Harvey Weinstein .
Also Netflix has always thrown a party with Weinstein co at the Golden Globes awards .
