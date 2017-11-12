Father of actress Misty Upham says she was raped by Weinstein Executive at Golden Globe Awards 2013

Oh man, so fucked up. Reply

Why dont they name who it was? Based on the write Im guessing it wasnt Harvey? Fucking disgusting how not only this happens but there seems to be a group who always like 100% know for sure, in this case the guys cheering on,



Also Im not following the story in the limo. What are they saying? Reply

oh shes dead, I guess thats why they cant say who it was Reply

i think the limo story was thrown in to show how little these guys care about other people’s well-being Reply

The limo part is another account which I guess her father added to emphasize Weinstein's abusive behavior towards people he had power over. Reply

I remember her death and how shady the case was. This is all so horrible. Reply

so fucked up. on top of her suspicious death, this makes her life even more tragic. Reply

this would make how crazy ronan's piece was kind of make sense... Reply

i don't think her death was exactly suspicious, but i think it was a blatant & really revolting example of racially motivated police neglect Reply

I want everything to stop being so scary Reply

oh my fucking god. Reply

this is so fucking horrible Reply

oh my god

fuck all of this ffs

im taking a break from here again i cant deal w all this its so fucking upsetting Reply

Christ, i just watched An Open Secret and all of this news is horrible Reply

she deserved so much better Reply

this is horrifying. realizing that I didn't know her by name, I went to read up on her life and it's just devastating what she had to go through. her death is just failure on all sides for her to get the help she needed. Reply

This is fucking horrifying. Reply

these disturbing men ruined so many lives. They need to suffer. Reply

Who is she? Never heard of her. Reply

She was a Native American actress. Reply

Google is free, easy, and the thing to do rather than coming into a post like this and deciding to be wilfully ignorant. Reply

as the above user said, a native american actress. she had other noteworthy roles, but i first saw her in august: osage county. i remember i was so taken by her, that i looked her up on imdb and saw she died, suicide. :( Reply

