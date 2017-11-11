deadpool

Graham Norton Show: Hugh Grant, Jason Momoa, Sarah Millican and Kelly Clarkson


-Jason speaks in Dothraki language to Sarah and Hugh
-Jason says he does not know how he's so big since his mom is 5'8" and his dad is 5'9"
-Hugh talks about his new movie about a washed up actor and says how he could connect to the character on many levels lmao (he's so charming)
-Hugh's son wasn't happy that he was on screen so much in that movie
-Sarah says she loves Hugh Grant and asks: "Doesn't everybody?" and Hugh is like:"Yeah, no, so many people hate me."
-Jason shows a clip from Justice League and talks Aquaman
-Hugh talks about the media and how there's not a skeleton in his closet left for them to find lol
-Jason is boring and dumb lol but hot
-Hugh pretended to be his own agent
-Hugh fired one agent because he saw his anus (he saw him on all fours in his dressing room)
-Kelly's new album is the first album beyond the American Idol contract and she talks about how now she's doing her best work
-Kelly talks about her young self and how she was egocentric and dramatic
-Kelly talks about her daughter River
-39:25 WATCH FOR GRAHAM'S AQUAMAN JOKE


