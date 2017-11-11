Graham Norton Show: Hugh Grant, Jason Momoa, Sarah Millican and Kelly Clarkson

Sooo excited for Hugh's project with Wishaw and Stephen Frears. I like him. Reply

why are there no bullet points mentioning Kelly????? Please delete this post and try again with 50% of the bullet points talking about Kelly, thank you! Reply

didn't watch the whole thing yet, i'm on the phone Reply

1000 apologies, good sis. Reply

s'all good <3 Reply

Next week has Mel Gibson and Mark Wahlberg, honestly I just can’t. It’s tone deaf and gross, especially since he also had Johnny Depp on last week. Reply

yeah, I usually love Graham but considering all the allegations coming out him not cancelling is terribly out of touch. Reply

mark wahlberg is especially surprising considering his infamous last stint on the show. it's always seemed like graham genuinely didn't want mark back. Reply

You mean when Mark sat on Graham’s lap and was fondling him? He’s been back since then iirc. Reply

has he seriously? because i know he's mentioned the incident in subsequent episodes and it seemed he found it awkward/uncomfortable. Reply

I just checked, and yeah, he’s been back. That incident happened in 2013, and Mark was invited back in 2015, 2016, earlier this year, and obviously again now.



So including next week, it’ll be 4 times he’s been on since then. Reply

ugh gross :| Reply

i hate them both so much i hope their movie flops Reply

BOTH OF THEM???



well,skipping Reply

i dont care i really love hugh grant tbh he is very charming and funny imo Reply

yeah, I like him



when I saw the trailers for that movie he did with meryl streep last year I thought they used age makeup on him he looked so much older, but then I realized the last movie I saw him in was music and lyrics which was ten years ago soooo I guess that makes sense Reply

i knowwwww i felt like he had precipitous drop off lol i still wish he had been in bridget jones 3. i like all of his shitty movies - the straight to dvd 'the rewrite' with marisa tomei, did you hear about the morgans...he has got me to watch a number of subpar movies Reply

i love him Reply

Quite liked this episode. Sarah and Hugh worked quite well together. Reply

yeahhhh, they are funny so it's expected



Jason was boring af Reply

Jason Mamoa really doesn't have a personality, does he? I dunno why I was expecting different. I really love Sarah tho Reply

It's irritating how the same shitty people keep appearing every series (i.e. Johnny Depp and Mark Wahlberg), and now next week is going to also have Mel Gibson. Does Daddy's Home 2 really deserve to have a whole couch devoted to it? There's been a lot of repeating guests in general, and I don't get it. Surely there's plenty of other projects which could be getting promotion?



Sorry for the rant, lol, but Graham Norton has always been a major comfort show, and I feel like Hollywood stars are ruining it. This episode was very good though. Reply

They have Kesha, Will Farrell. some woman i don't know, John Lightow, Mark Wahlberg and Mel Gibson next ep



I wanted to skip the ep



so i hope since there are so many guests, Kesha won't be paired up with Mel and Mark? She needs support but like...........i hateeeeeeeeeeeee those twoooooooo Reply

