Taylor Swift Performs for Sirius XM + Audio From Secret Sessions + Takes Over Instagram's Instagram

LOL @ "THE AFTERMATH"



this melodrama rofl Reply

being purposely overly dramatic is, and will forever be, my fave comedic trope hahaha Reply

did you make that??? lmao ily Reply

lmao, i loved the insta story of her coming out of the elevator Reply

my bffe Tree is in the background! Reply

omggg omggg Reply

It was cute. Reply

Did you see that she's been posting the positive reviews on instagram lmao Reply

I thought you were a fan! https://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/108380632.html Reply

lmaoo okay I missed that post - I only came across it today on twitter 😂 Reply

thin-skinned queen. She cares so much lmfao i feel for ha bc I'd be the same tbh...

Her cheesy poems in the magazines made me kinda emotional lmfaooo the part were she's like "if you're anything like me, I'm sorry" u can tell she was hurt this past year. Reply

There will be no further explanation. Just reputation.



Posting 95% of ha reviews. Bless ha. Reply

my poster is based off this btw for those who didn't get the joke Reply

lmao i love you bby. you're doing the good work Reply

LMAO A+ Reply

lmao amazing Reply

Better than Andy Warhol tbh. A+ Reply

don't shoot me lena dunham! Reply

this is exactly the type of fan she loves though Reply

That's.... $800 before taxes? Reply

more like $2000 Reply

I can't even afford one...smh Reply

Okay but did she buy them on separate receipts? Reply

Edited at 2017-11-11 07:50 pm (UTC) Aww the cute lil gay boys in the bottom left. #mood Reply

if these bitches are gonna hoard all the magazines they better at least be doing them as separate transactions. i have to hike to a different target cuz the one closest to me ran out Reply

100? Yo, where are her parents? Her friends? Anyone??? Reply

It must be nice to be able to spend your parents money on a bunch of things allot Swift magazines. Reply

.... what is even the point of buying multiple copies of those magazines? Reply

lmao thats nothing in the kpop world Reply

I wonder if all of her friends are getting Taylor mags for Christmas bc what in the actual fuck is she going to do with 126 magazines? Reply

i dont blame the girl i blame the idiot parents who spent a month's salary on ugly pics of taylor swift Reply

Like I said before, she’s a genius. She has her fans groomed the perfect way that they feel like her victory is their victory. Even when it costs them 2k and earns Taylor 500 at the most. But all about those records. Reply

That Pink sock, LoL, sis is totally doing the VS show, right? I know there has been gossip that she no longer is but that was pretty blatant. Reply

lol as a response to the backlash from pulling away from streaming sites, now she's partnering up with them. k. smart. Reply

Shook at her addressing the Meredith is dead rumors. Reply

Taylor Swift has a large fanbase because everyone is in love with her cats. Take her cats away, and the fanbase is gone.



She wanted to make it clear Meredith was still alive in order to preserve her fanbase. Reply

girl should address some other rumors while she's at it, tbh :/ Reply

For fucking real. I was like, cyst, really? She cant dismiss rumors about the alt-right. Her priorities are embarrassing. Reply

Meredith is ha Shelly Miscavage!! If she's alive, where is she???! Reply

i feel sorry for anyone who thinks a celeb is their best friend, yikes... Reply

Does anyone have a link to DL it? I haven't downloaded music in so long I don't even know where to look anymore! Reply

LOL Reply

LMFAO Reply

this americentrism! Reply

pmd Reply

omg her hair is so 80s cute! the curly shag really works now that its longer Reply

It doesn’t work. She looks like a wet rat. Reply

My favorite part of the insta stories was the moment where she addressed the rumours of being a white supremacist! Reply

“part of the negotiation deal” lol Reply

Tay rhymes face with face, I can be redundant if I please! But I meant negotiation package haha Reply

NEVERMIND that's what I said haha Reply

I'm catching up on posts and i can't @ ONTD bashing her in so many recent posts and now gushing about how great her album is lmao



(and a pre-emptive yes i did just generalize about ONTD so spare me any replies about that lol) Reply

I'm trying to figure out what is worse: feeling validation over her failures or feeling validation over her success. Probably the latter because most people are just joking around on here. Reply

this album has people feeling all types of ways. I commented on a smaller YT reaction to the album (he was raving about it because so amazing what have you)



I commented that I didn't think lyrically it's her best and it's all over the place musically but it does have some good songs that I did enjoy. One swifty fan came after me saying how can I say it's not good lyrically and shit.



iyiyiy. Reply

Most of her stans on here are pretty chill...but on other social media sites? Nah. Reply

yes, I agree with that. Everyone here is pretty chill for the most part. Reply

lol what? The t snake stans on here are the total opposite of chill. Reply

did you just respond back by saying



You're so gorgeous

I can't say anything to your face

'Cause look at your face Reply

commenting on YT was your first mistake Reply

