Taylor Swift Performs for Sirius XM + Audio From Secret Sessions + Takes Over Instagram's Instagram
In an effort to make her music as inacessable to her poor fans as possible, the corporate queen Taylor Swift has hooked up with another subscription based service in order to promote her album! Last night, to celebrate the release of reputation she performed 3 acoustic songs on Sirius XM. Only clips have been officially released to the general public, and all postings of full songs are subject to legal threats from the Circle of Trust™. You can hear clips of Call It What You Want and a cover of Tom Petty's American Girl Inside:
Taylor also released the audio from her Secret Sessions
Finally, In what is likely part of the negotiation package to get the mean snakes off her instagram page back in Summer 2016, Taylor Swift shared a BTS look at her cute and quirky cat (and SNL rehearsals) on the official Instagram account:
Source 1, Source 2, Source 3, Source 4
Promo Poster: cameltoee original
