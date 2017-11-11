Rebel Wilson tweets about being sexually harassed by a 'male star'

fuck men

Oh my god! Reply

is it worth it to not name the people when hollywood is at its most critical? :(



i guess at least she's warned people off that she knows. but i feel like its important to crush the images of these people, not just in hollywood's circles. Reply

Honestly. Destroy the image they have in the minds of....well, half of Americans. The other half are okay with harassment. Reply

like i'm not trying to take away from her speaking up or anything, i just feel like it should have names ... but now i feel like i'm becoming too entitled towards the ~*allegations~* and i'm an asshole :\ Reply

I think outright naming people can lead to legal issues unfortunately Reply

naming names opens her up to libel lawsuits Reply

i think it's inevitable we'll find out if she's told hundreds of other people in the industry. just a ticking time bomb waiting to happen like when terry crews didn't name the exec and then his name came out a few weeks later. inevitable that it'll happen when there's so many other witnesses to the incident Reply

I've commented on this in another post, but I THINK the actor she's talking about is Sasha Baron Cohen. They did that movie Grimby (sp?) together. Reply

he seems like the type Reply

looking at her filmography, he does make the most of sense Reply

As I said in another post, I've heard about this before in a private and I think she also talked about this incident in an interview. But you know, just my guess, ... allegedly etc. Reply

I wondered that too. Reply

definitely makes sense. Reply

My first thought was the dude from Little Britain who played her brother in Bridesmaids. Reply

that would be even shittier considering she's worked with his wife in 2012 so she probably knew him already/might've had a good impression of him up until that point. Reply

I have a feeling that it could be somebody from "Pain & Gain"(Tony Shalhoub, Anthony Mackie, Dwayne Johnson, Mark Wahlberg) Reply

Woah that's fucked up Reply

also apparently riz ahmed has been accused too?? no proof/full article so idk if i can make a post???



To anyone harassed, assaulted or hurt by R*z A*med and H**ms, I am here to listen. My DMs are open. — Nadya Agrawal (@nadya_agrawal) 10 November 2017







i think there's going to be a lot of men are gonna get exposed now - it's a shitshow for women

also apparently riz ahmed has been accused too?? no proof/full article so idk if i can make a post???

omg riz too? Reply

omg she’s heard about both riz and heems Reply

Don't make a post about this. Some ppl are already deleting their posts on twitter because they feel unsafe/fear they'll make the victims feel unsafe. I'm sure ppl are working on an article.



Edited at 2017-11-11 07:48 pm (UTC)

omg what. s h o o k Reply

i think some reporters are working on collecting evidence/stories. might be worth to wait until then. Reply

Oh my god Riz????? Reply

I didn't think anything could surprise me now but i'm genuinely disappointed. Reply

In addition, apparently there are some rumors on twitter about Dev Patel and Jeff Goldblum too. I don't want to live on this planet anymore.



Edited at 2017-11-11 07:54 pm (UTC)

Riz is the only one who has shocked me so far. I know that I shouldn’t put it past any man to be a sleaze, but he was legitimately one of the last men I’d ever have suspected. Reply

FUCK NO Reply

Wow Reply

How am I still surprised by anything at this point? 😳 Reply

No idea about Riz but I remember in like 2011/2012 Das Racist did an AMA on Reddit where a woman detailed how she was assaulted by members of Das Racist and other greedhead artists (Lakutis?) at an after show party... Reply

just bracing myself for the eventual allegations against rami malek that will break my heart. Reply

I was not expecting his name to come up. Reply

What the fuck?! Riz?!? Reply

WHAT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



the first one I have genuinely been shocked by. after Neil Degrasse Tyson :o



this better be backed up by receipts because I hate it when people throw out accusations with no proof / actual evidence



Edited at 2017-11-11 09:04 pm (UTC)

I'm seeing a lot of people floating his name on twitter, but no allegations. Where are people getting these rumours from? Reply

Omfg. Please no. Reply

damn this hurt Reply

As you guys know, I'm a pretty strong and confident person but even I have a story to tell.



tbqh this sentence doesn't sit right with me. i'm sure it's not intentional on her part, but it helps perpetuate the old notion that abuse only happens to weak people, which is a way of implicitly blaming them for not being strong / assertive enough to stop their abusers.



anyway, her story is just awful. Reply

ia, internalized misogyny is crazy Reply

Idk I read it more like it could happen to anyone. Reply

that’s how i saw it Reply

maybe i'm misreading it, but i read the "but even i" as implying that it's kind of an unexpected occurrence since abuse doesn't usually happen to strong confident people. Reply

i read it as "no matter how strong/confident someone is, it can still happen to them" Reply

i think it's a perfectly honest reaction, lots of people think they would handle a situation one way b/c of the way they handle everything else but end up reacting differently when it happens to them. Reply

I'm not a sexual assault victim, but I am a domestic violence victim and people never believed me because I'm "strong". That's how I read it- it can happen to anyone. Reply

tbh i read it just like you did, i doubt she meant it the way we read it but still, i feel like her wording kinda sucks here. Reply

I don't think that's how she meant. She was trying to say it could literally happen to any woman no matter your personality type. Reply

I read it as people don't expect happy, confident people to have horrible shit like this in their past. Not that it can't happen to people like that, but that people aren't happy and confident AFTER shit happens to them.



Sorry if that doesn't make sense. I'm on pain meds. Reply

I think she meant that even strong people have moments where they feel powerless? Reply

jesus christ. also, what is with men and their obsession with fingers in asses? why are men the literal worst?? Reply

Testosterone + patriarchy Reply

Le's not blame hormones and blame just them. Reply

I’ve been trying to do my posts exposing all these men but o m g a new story comes out everyday and i can’t keep up Reply

i looked up sexual harassment today and i just saw story after story all about different men. i just...wow. Reply

I'm tempted to too but it seems like too much work at this point Reply

It would've been easier in hindsight to do a post about people who are unproblematic and dead but that would be like tempting fate too at this point.



Your series was amazing. Reply

I’m still not done!! I’ll prob do a post soon Reply

i'm here for all the actors to get exposed too. Reply

omg. :( good on her for warning other people from working with him though. Reply

That's horrible :( Reply

At this point I’m looking to be surprised by men in Hollywood who *wont* have these stories coming out about them.



I think that list will be like a unicorn...a beautiful myth. Reply

I actually saw two satire posts like that. About how three women have come forward about Mr Rogers teaching them to love themselves, and Tom Hanks being aggressively kind and thoughtful. If I’d seen them earlier I would have been offended but honestly I needed that break and a reminder that, while it’s a small percentage, there are SOME good men.



Edited at 2017-11-11 08:38 pm (UTC)

i wish we could give up all these people to revive mr rogers. i miss him so much Reply

Seeing good stories about them wouldn’t surprise me though. Seeing bad stories about them would.



I guess I mean men that we generally think are absolute dickbags who amazingly *aren’t* sexual harassers. Reply

i got so scared when i saw the thing about tom hanks at first Reply

Oh my god if anything ever came out about Tom Hanks, I'd be DONE. Reply

Good lord, these reports are never going to stop now huh, wow Reply

Disgusting



I need a break from it all :( Reply

I'm thinking the same. I might need to peace out for the weekend. Or longer. obviously people should tell their stories, and that's highly important.



but as a survivor, fuck this is hard. it's unrelenting. and finding a place to decompress or get away from it, are getting harder. can't go online to escape it. watching movies or tv, can't escape it since you either see someone who has a story, or wonder, at least i'm starting to, about the people i'm viewing. Reply

I feel this. Just constant anxiety from being constantly reminded. Reply

<3

just when i think there's a break from it, here comes more. i don't really know how i'm going to cope with this anymore. Reply

