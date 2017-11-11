Rebel Wilson tweets about being sexually harassed by a 'male star'
Rebel Wilson tweets about being sexually harassed by a 'male star' and 'top director' https://t.co/fGuKjkEl0u pic.twitter.com/rOzDOabH4Z— Business Insider (@businessinsider) November 11, 2017
Rebel Wilson opened up about her experiences with sexual harassment in the movie industry in a series of tweets
I've been away in a 'bubble' of sorts creating new comedy overseas but it's so hard to hear all these stories relating to sexual harassment and assault in Hollywood. As you guys know, I'm a pretty strong and confident person but even I have a story to tell.— Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) November 11, 2017
A male star, in a position of power asked me to go into a room with him and then asked me repeatedly to stick my finger up his ass. All whilst his male 'friends' tried to film the incident on their iPhones and laughed. I repeatedly said no and eventually got out of the room.— Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) November 11, 2017
I called my agent immediately and my lawyer made a complaint with the studio - basically to protect myself that in the event something similar ever occurred I'd be able to walk out of the job and not obliged to return.— Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) November 11, 2017
Later I was threatened by one of the star's representatives to be nice and support the male star. I refused. The whole thing was disgusting.— Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) November 11, 2017
I've told hundreds of people in the industry the story in more graphic detail basically to warn them off this individual.
source
source
source
source
source
i guess at least she's warned people off that she knows. but i feel like its important to crush the images of these people, not just in hollywood's circles.
ot: riz
also apparently riz ahmed has been accused too?? no proof/full article so idk if i can make a post???
Edited at 2017-11-11 07:46 pm (UTC)
Re: ot: riz
Re: ot: riz
Re: ot: riz
Edited at 2017-11-11 07:48 pm (UTC)
Re: ot: riz
Re: ot: riz
Re: ot: riz
Re: ot: riz
Re: ot: riz
Re: ot: riz
Edited at 2017-11-11 07:54 pm (UTC)
Re: ot: riz
Re: ot: riz
Re: ot: riz
Re: ot: riz
Re: ot: riz
Re: ot: riz
Re: ot: riz
Re: ot: riz
Re: ot: riz
Re: ot: riz
Re: ot: riz
Re: ot: riz
Re: ot: riz
the first one I have genuinely been shocked by. after Neil Degrasse Tyson :o
this better be backed up by receipts because I hate it when people throw out accusations with no proof / actual evidence
Edited at 2017-11-11 09:04 pm (UTC)
Re: ot: riz
Re: ot: riz
Re: ot: riz
tbqh this sentence doesn't sit right with me. i'm sure it's not intentional on her part, but it helps perpetuate the old notion that abuse only happens to weak people, which is a way of implicitly blaming them for not being strong / assertive enough to stop their abusers.
anyway, her story is just awful.
Sorry if that doesn't make sense. I'm on pain meds.
Your series was amazing.
I think that list will be like a unicorn...a beautiful myth.
Edited at 2017-11-11 08:38 pm (UTC)
I guess I mean men that we generally think are absolute dickbags who amazingly *aren’t* sexual harassers.
I need a break from it all :(
but as a survivor, fuck this is hard. it's unrelenting. and finding a place to decompress or get away from it, are getting harder. can't go online to escape it. watching movies or tv, can't escape it since you either see someone who has a story, or wonder, at least i'm starting to, about the people i'm viewing.
just when i think there's a break from it, here comes more. i don't really know how i'm going to cope with this anymore.