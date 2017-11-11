Amy Adams honored with the American Cinematheque award last night
Amy Adams was honored by a bunch of her celeb friends last night at the #AmericanCinematheque event! https://t.co/DODkaEZ4BU— JustJared.com (@JustJared) November 11, 2017
- Amy was honored with the 2017 American Cinematheque Award
- Amy was also honored by her friends & former costars
Kristen Stewart helped honor her past co-star Amy Adams at the #AmericanCinematheque Award presentation last night! https://t.co/AneLKSB9LT— JustJared.com (@JustJared) November 11, 2017
Je suis trop fière d'elle. Une actrice et une femme incroyable. Elle mérite amplement ce prix. 🏆😍 #AmyAdams #AmericanCinematheque pic.twitter.com/5WPdhlTScE— Amy Adams France (@amyadamsfrance) November 11, 2017
she looks gorgeous <3
I could watch Julie&Julia everyday.
Maybe Aaron Taylor Johnson was. Or even Jake Gyllenhaal should have gotten a nomination.