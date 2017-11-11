Metal Gear Solid to get live-action film written by Jurassic World's Derek Connelly

When are we gonna get a naked Raiden though. Reply

never, babe, raiden needs to stay far away Reply

mte bb. They would neva with full on nudity with Raiden. So transparent lol Reply

Jordan Vogt-Roberts will be directing is pretty reassuring. He's a huge fan of the games. Reply

i hope they cast snake based on who has the fattest ass



Edited at 2017-11-11 07:34 pm (UTC)

agreed. theyve disappointed with robin on the new dc show Reply

SCREAMING @ that gif!!!!!! LMAO I'll never not laugh at seeing Brazilian telenovela gifs on ONTD Reply

it is SO beyond extra I scream everytime lol Reply

I literally only came in here for the gif.



Keep it





Though I wonder if Kojima will try to get Mads casted for a part since he loves him so much



Edited at 2017-11-11 07:36 pm (UTC)

Hmm I thought this was already in the works. Reply

What does David Hayter look like nowadays? Maybe they can give him the Chris Pratt treatment and make him attractive and he can voice snake.





I apparently have a lot of feelings about this.



Edited at 2017-11-11 07:38 pm (UTC)

that trash worked with bryan singer Reply

Let me David Hayter?Let me #cancel him right quick sis and rescend my comments. Thanks for the education! Reply

Link

he should just do VO Reply

Link

also he ruined X-Men Reply

Link

Find a box to hide under! Reply

Link

omg so this is where that noise is from Reply

Link

LMAO @ that .gif Reply

ok that gif has killed me Reply

This seems kind of silly when the games are so purposefully cinematic.



Eh whatever, just make sure it has this song



Reply

Link

YES!!!! I used to watch my brother play Metal Gear Solid, and this was the first thing that popped into my head. I started humming it when I saw the title of this post, lol. Reply

Link

Lmao get the fuck out of here. I honestly thought it'd get made into an live action movie back in the 90s cos that shit was so cool but like, it took em long enough now. Also I thought about the same with Front Mission series.



Like, ~~~~~~we were on the right track to the future!!!!!!!!~~~~~~~~~



Edit: plus Metal Gear series were incredibly too intelligent for the tl;dr crowd/public audience's flop tastes. It'd be a watered down clusterfuckery mess. So again, get the fuck outta here lol.



Edited at 2017-11-11 07:51 pm (UTC)

@kojima so your thirsty ass is allowing this shit to happen??? Reply

Link

lmao I'm pretty sure Kojima originally wanted to be a film director, his thirsty ass is probably cumming over the fact that this finally (possibly?) got out of development hell. Reply

Link

omg that makes a lot of sense tbh Reply

Link

That gif omg lmfaoooo Reply

