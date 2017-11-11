Metal Gear Solid to get live-action film written by Jurassic World's Derek Connelly
Jurassic World and Kong: Skull Island’s Derek Connolly is writing the script for Jordan @VogtRoberts’ Metal Gear Solid movie #MetalGearSolid https://t.co/N3K20gxb7y— ComingSoon.net (@comingsoonnet) November 9, 2017
- Jurassic World writer Derek Connelly is reportedly writing a script for a live-action Metal Gear Solid movie. The film is based off of Konami's hit video-game series.
- Avi Arad (ugh) may be producing the film. It was announced in 2012 that Kojima was working with his production company to make a film about MGS.
- Most of the games in the Metal Gear Solid series follow Solid Snake, a special forces operative who slowly becomes involved in a global conspiracy. The first game in the series, released in 1995 on the PlayStation, sees him neutralizing a terrorist threat from a renegade special forces unit called Foxhound, who have taken hostages and seized control of a nuclear launch facility in Alaska.
Though I wonder if Kojima will try to get Mads casted for a part since he loves him so much
I apparently have a lot of feelings about this.
Let me #cancel him right quick sis and rescend my comments. Thanks for the education!
Eh whatever, just make sure it has this song
Like, ~~~~~~we were on the right track to the future!!!!!!!!~~~~~~~~~
Edit: plus Metal Gear series were incredibly too intelligent for the tl;dr crowd/public audience's flop tastes. It'd be a watered down clusterfuckery mess. So again, get the fuck outta here lol.
