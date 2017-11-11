Atomic Blonde Lorraine looking

Metal Gear Solid to get live-action film written by Jurassic World's Derek Connelly


  • Jurassic World writer Derek Connelly is reportedly writing a script for a live-action Metal Gear Solid movie. The film is based off of Konami's hit video-game series.

  • Avi Arad (ugh) may be producing the film. It was announced in 2012 that Kojima was working with his production company to make a film about MGS.

  • Most of the games in the Metal Gear Solid series follow Solid Snake, a special forces operative who slowly becomes involved in a global conspiracy. The first game in the series, released in 1995 on the PlayStation, sees him neutralizing a terrorist threat from a renegade special forces unit called Foxhound, who have taken hostages and seized control of a nuclear launch facility in Alaska.


SOURCE

....
Tagged: , , ,