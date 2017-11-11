Pakistani actor Fawad Khan will try his luck in Hollywood
The Pakistani hunk (and actual Disney Prince) Fawad Khan, who starred in hit dramas (Humsafar, Zindagi Gulzar Hai) in his home country and then took Bollywood by storm (Khoobsurat, Kapoor & Sons, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil), is now making his way to the West.
After tensions between India and Pakistan resulted in many Pakistani artists losing jobs in Bollywood, Fawad took the advice of producer/director Karan Johar and has signed with an agent in Hollywood and begun reading scripts. He is expected to move to LA as soon as he's chosen his first project.
are you excited to see Fawad in a Hollywood project?
He is cute :D
If anyone's curious about him, watch Kapoor & Sons! Very touching family story and he plays a gay character
I hope he has luck in Hollywood