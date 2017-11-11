Pirelli calendar revealed
The 2018 Pirelli calendar, starring among others Duckie Thot, RuPaul, Whoopi Goldberg, Lil Yachty, Slick Woods and many more, was styled by Edward Enninful and shot by Tim Walker. The first photos have been revealed!
Backstage video
Some photos from the Calendar gala last night
Sources: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10
Tim Walker on his @pirelli theme: “To have a black Alice is to have a new way of seeing Alice”: https://t.co/JFJckcNSMH pic.twitter.com/SCcLuMBLeW— British Vogue (@BritishVogue) November 11, 2017
Tim Walker on @pirelli: “I don’t think there can ever be enough escapism and fantasy”: https://t.co/cCPyYgMfm3 pic.twitter.com/OrX7VRIM7G— British Vogue (@BritishVogue) November 11, 2017
Tim Walker’s @pirelli calendar revealed: https://t.co/JFJckcNSMH pic.twitter.com/mmSUk0dVEt— British Vogue (@BritishVogue) November 10, 2017
Tim Walker’s @pirelli calendar revealed: https://t.co/JFJckcNSMH pic.twitter.com/70NuUB7aab— British Vogue (@BritishVogue) November 10, 2017
#arrival @Pirelli #lets go #pirellicalendar pic.twitter.com/8gAf2BMtN1— Naomi Campbell (@NaomiCampbell) November 11, 2017
I wish they'd chosen a different storybook though, i feel the Alice aesthetic is so done at this point and lowkey tainted by those awful Burton films
execution is ehhh
def better than the years of naked ladies w/o purpose
RuPaul was perfectly cast as the red queen and Duckie looks cute