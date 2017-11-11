julian

Pirelli calendar revealed

The 2018 Pirelli calendar, starring among others Duckie Thot, RuPaul, Whoopi Goldberg, Lil Yachty, Slick Woods and many more, was styled by Edward Enninful and shot by Tim Walker. The first photos have been revealed!


















Backstage video



Some photos from the Calendar gala last night








Sources: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10
  • Current Music: Boy George - The Crying Game
Tagged: , , ,