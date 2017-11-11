Pirelli calendar revealed

Meh Reply

Thread

Link

You know what.. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

iconic, legendary Reply

Thread

Link

I love Slick Woods as the Mad Hatter and Duckie Thot as Alice. Reply

Thread

Link

Duckie Thot is such an irl barbie Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love the styling and everybody looks amazing

I wish they'd chosen a different storybook though, i feel the Alice aesthetic is so done at this point and lowkey tainted by those awful Burton films Reply

Thread

Link

Are the "two people shoved in a box" photos promos? The subjects look good but that setting seems weird to me. Reply

Thread

Link

The ones they showed in the video were much better but yes, they are all in a box. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE - I like the idea and the costume, but not the set up/execution. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ia. The first one has a whole background and the rest have amazing costumes but then they look like they're just standing in a closet...? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The preview of the calendar at the end of the video looks really good to me, even if they are "in a box". Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the idea is better than the execution, sadly Reply

Thread

Link

This is the coolest one they’ve done in awhile. Reply

Thread

Link

idea is super fuckin cool

execution is ehhh

def better than the years of naked ladies w/o purpose Reply

Thread

Link

The fish eye lens is reminding me of ‘90s hip hop music video



RuPaul was perfectly cast as the red queen and Duckie looks cute Reply

Thread

Link

Ah that was such a great time. I was watching Outkast music videos this morning and feeling nostalgic. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was thinking specifically of missy elliot, puff daddy, and lil kim Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I looooove fisheye lens so much Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I am so happy with Duckie1's career. She was fucking robbed in AUSNTM. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Naomi Campbell is the only person on the planet that looks photogenic from that fucking angle. Reply

Thread

Link

she was in an old AbFab ep i watched yesterday and she really is one of the most insanely beautiful women ever. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

These are rather lackluster but I love the idea Reply

Thread

Link

this is incredible Reply

Thread

Link

Execution of this photo shoot is beyond bad. It was a nice idea though. Reply

Thread

Link

ooh this is really cool and so much better than the normal topless babe pirelli calendars Reply

Thread

Link