George Takei denies sexual assault claims, but a recent Howard Stern interview proves he's guilty



In an interview he did with Howard Stern a few weeks ago, George Takei admits to having grabbed men's penises against their will. He said that "some people are skittish" and need some convincing to have sex. He claims that he never held a job over anyone's head like Harvey Weinstein (like this excuses it lol) and that these incidents never happened at work, always at his home.

Nevertheless, George denied the allegations on Twitter.


















