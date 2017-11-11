George Takei denies sexual assault claims, but a recent Howard Stern interview proves he's guilty
In an interview he did with Howard Stern a few weeks ago, George Takei admits to having grabbed men's penises against their will. He said that "some people are skittish" and need some convincing to have sex. He claims that he never held a job over anyone's head like Harvey Weinstein (like this excuses it lol) and that these incidents never happened at work, always at his home.
Nevertheless, George denied the allegations on Twitter.
Friends,— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 11, 2017
I'm writing to respond to the accusations made by Scott R. Bruton. I want to assure you all that I am as shocked and bewildered at these claims as you must feel reading them. /1
The events he describes back in the 1980s simply did not occur, and I do not know why he has claimed them now. I have wracked my brain to ask if I remember Mr. Brunton, and I cannot say I do. /2— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 11, 2017
But I do take these claims very seriously, and I wanted to provide my response thoughtfully and not out of the moment. /3— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 11, 2017
Right now it is a he said / he said situation, over alleged events nearly 40 years ago. But those that know me understand that non-consensual acts are so antithetical to my values and my practices, the very idea that someone would accuse me of this is quite personally painful. /4— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 11, 2017
Brad, who is 100 percent beside me on this, as my life partner of more than 30 years and now my husband, stands fully by my side. I cannot tell you how vital it has been to have his unwavering support and love in these difficult times. /5— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 11, 2017
Thanks to many of you for all the kind words and trust. It means so much to us.— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 11, 2017
Yours in gratitude,
George /end
sources: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7
AND whenever someone critiques any of them for not being funny (ie, because they're insensitive) he just acts like everyone's a prude and like our sense of humor is wrong. I remember unfollowing after he doubled-down on something icky.
I used to follow him on facebook for the longest time but his damn puns became too much for me to handle
Edited at 2017-11-11 08:13 pm (UTC)
And I feel for so many victims who haven't told a soul. It's horrible you're expected to immediately tell a friend or family member to see your story as credible.
it's from a howard stern episode called "George's Gay Bachelor Party" omfg. So much worse than I remembered. He's the judge of a "Pretty Penis Contest"...why is he jerking this dude off??!!!! im so grossed out, i remembered always being creeped out by him bc of this and never reposting his cutesy things on twitter and facebook for some reason i couldn't pinpoint...ugh
https://mobile.twitter.com/markyhutt/status/917879282109763584