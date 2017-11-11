George Takei denies sexual assault claims, but a recent Howard Stern interview proves he's guilty

that quote makes me wanna vomit. Reply

i think if he's claiming the claim is "antithetical" to who he is, then he would know better than to base his entire denial over how hurt his feelings are

saying you don't recall meeting someone is just going to make it worse when evidence surfaces that proves you have.

doesn't he steal most of his quips and memes? I never got the love for him

bc he's been very vocal on certain issues and his stories about his family's struggles when they were in an internment camp brought a lot of publicity to anti-asian sentiment in the us.

afaik someone else is posting most of them anyway



AND whenever someone critiques any of them for not being funny (ie, because they're insensitive) he just acts like everyone's a prude and like our sense of humor is wrong. I remember unfollowing after he doubled-down on something icky.

are you talking about twitter of facebook? can you gimme an example of a situation?



I used to follow him on facebook for the longest time but his damn puns became too much for me to handle

This is the era of tumblr social justice so anyone who makes some throw away support for some marginal group will be worshipped as a god.

he does. people love him bc sulu in star trek TOS was and is important to so many people, and bc he is very vocal about japanese internment and racism towards asians and many other issues.



Edited at 2017-11-11 08:13 pm (UTC)

capital Y I K E S @ that interview

lmao it was so much worse than i expected it to be. you know it's bad when howard stern is asking "do we need to call the cops?"

that awkward silence from him for a moment went howard stern asked him whether he has grabbed anyone's cock against their will...

lol bye

"admits to having grabbed men's penises against their will. He said that "some people are skittish" and need some convincing to have sex."



Reply

MTE

A man says George Takei groped him while he was passed out in 1981.



Five of his friends independently told BuzzFeed News that they have heard him tell the story at various times over the years. https://t.co/X2qhwP97yq — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) November 11, 2017





And I feel for so many victims who haven't told a soul. It's horrible you're expected to immediately tell a friend or family member to see your story as credible. ok GeorgeAnd I feel for so many victims who haven't told a soul. It's horrible you're expected to immediately tell a friend or family member to see your story as credible.

Mte also wow, this story

it's bizarre just how much he fits the creepy little old man type.

it's like these guys don't realize the internet exists and we can pull receipts on their asses in no time over stuff like this.

it's funny tho because this was literally JUST a couple of weeks ago and they were talking about kevin spacey. and it's so obvious that he's guilty of a lot of the same shit as spacey.

right? what is the point of flat-out denying something happened when people can immediately prove it did?

Yeah, no. Your creepy ass is cancelled, Takei. Don't live long and prosper.

that interview wow

I totally remember reading about George Takei being creepy/groping men YEARS ago on ONTD. I feel like people kind of forgot it or never knew it after he started posting more on Twitter and Facebook.

I have a vague recollection of him being known for being creepy and perverted but I guess the advocacy overshadowed it.

yeah i do too. i remember gifs and youtube videos of it too!!???

it's from a howard stern episode called "George's Gay Bachelor Party" omfg. So much worse than I remembered. He's the judge of a "Pretty Penis Contest"...why is he jerking this dude off??!!!! im so grossed out, i remembered always being creeped out by him bc of this and never reposting his cutesy things on twitter and facebook for some reason i couldn't pinpoint...ugh omg I found the gifit's from a howard stern episode called "George's Gay Bachelor Party" omfg. So much worse than I remembered. He's the judge of a "Pretty Penis Contest"...why is he jerking this dude off??!!!! im so grossed out, i remembered always being creeped out by him bc of this and never reposting his cutesy things on twitter and facebook for some reason i couldn't pinpoint...ugh

is this gif allowed? :o

i think i just got an instant headache from how wide my eyes went. what the actual fuck.

yeah i remember this. never understood why he was so popular online when literal videos and gifs of this incident were floating around.

put a trigger warning on this sis.

I mean, his appearances on Howard Stern have always been so gross and sexual. Then he suddenly became this SJW that everyone relies on to shed light on injustices around the world. It's bullshit.

yeah it's weird. maybe it's because I rarely use facebook and I'm not american but my image of him has always been that of a creep ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Still clutching my pearls

I really do wonder who's next? I wouldn't be surprised if anything comes out about John Travolta or Tom cruise

I could see Fred Armisen for sure and yeah John Travolta maybe...but Cruise is too well-protected by Xenu/Miscavige, way more so than Travolta. We'll see...

I have been meaning to ask if there was any other proof against Fred Armisen other than what Elizabeth said. I don't doubt her at all but Scientologists do have a taken-down, scorched earth mentality.

bryan singer hopefully

My money is on Jared Leto.

https://mobile.twitter.com/markyhutt/status/917879282109763584 News about Travolta propositioning a masseuse recently broke again. The guy was speaking out on Twitter

Allegedly there's something on Riz Ahmed coming out.

I could swear I read stories about Tom. Like scientology providing him with underage boys to abuse and how they protect him from consequences + honestly even worse things I can't bring myself to mention without absolute certainty.

