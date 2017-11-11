Britney Spears teases new secret project
Secret project 😜🍎🌺🍎 pic.twitter.com/tMKdlpGfD8— Britney Spears (@britneyspears) November 10, 2017
Brit recently posted this behind the scenes pic with noted photographer Peter Lindbergh. Is avant-gardNey coming? You can check out more of his work on his insta: https://www.instagram.com/therealpeterlindbergh/
In other news, here's a pic from last year's Make Me videoshoot (second and worse version).
