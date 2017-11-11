seb 1

Britney Spears teases new secret project




Brit recently posted this behind the scenes pic with noted photographer Peter Lindbergh. Is avant-gardNey coming? You can check out more of his work on his insta: https://www.instagram.com/therealpeterlindbergh/



In other news, here's a pic from last year's Make Me videoshoot (second and worse version).





Source 1: https://twitter.com/britneyspears/status/929110568811794432
Source 2: https://www.instagram.com/randeestnicholas/
