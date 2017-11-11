Britney Spears teases new secret project

WHAT IS IT THO? Reply

another perfume probably

The emojis makeme.mp3 think it's a perfume

https://www.instagram.com/therealpeterlindbergh/ He doesn't really do perfume stuff

She looks so good. Is that a perfume ad?

If she gives me an album next year I'll be so god damn happy. Glory was everything I wanted and more from her. Her mid tempo work is honestly where she shines.

Heard a rumor she's gearing up for B10 and bringing her residency to NYC.

fuck off, that would be so cool haha just because I know she loves NYC

She´s looking so good lately

Now that the cat is out of the bag, I'm looking forward to reporting about her new era as a fan. :)

you betta stan, ha!

according to facebook comments some writing in the background means "part of me" so it's possibly some more promo for piece of me?? maybe a dvd?

Who knows? I saw other people says it means something else ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Piece Of Me Fantasy!

RIP Glory

Has this make me 1st video ever leaked?

Hopes is a new song



opps sorry didn't mean to reply you



Edited at 2017-11-11 06:49 pm (UTC) Reply

Some parts of it have leaked (excuse the potato quality)





this is so bad omg. the choreo of the guy humping her from behind. yikes.

I don't get why everyone is so obsessed with mourning the original video, the clips make it look really cheap and tacky, especially for a slow and sensual song like Make Me

i thought nigel barker was the only "noted photographer"

I cringed at that. Nigel Barker wishes he had half the talent Peter Lindbergh has, tbh

Hope we get a new song

girl more singles from Glory please! Don't give it the blackout treatment.

She doesn't even look real in that picture. And I don't mean it in the complimentary way, take it off the Internet.

can't wait for the Twister Dance sequel

These two icons <3

