"GSD" Trailer: Billionaire tycoon and Alibaba's founder, Jack Ma stars in Jet Li's new short film

That I don't know who Chan/Li stuff was so fucking embarassing to read omg Reply

I don't think hotfuss has commented here since those valenstans... Reply

thank god for that Reply

What happened with the valenstans? Reply

she was given valenstans of jackie chan, jet li, and bruce lee except the names were all swapped around on the photos iirc. Reply

good Reply

Uhhh...I think she's been in a few beauty posts since then. Reply

I miss hot fuss.... lol jk Reply

lol at that blurring to protect their identity



wow at that list of martial artists Reply

wow it seems i missed that post. lols at op comments. that icon is recognizable though. Reply

after going through that jeopardy post, yikes. some of the comments are a mess Reply

that post still baffles me. lol. i flinched so hard re-reading that certain user's comment about how action movies that POC are in tend to be "needlessly violent" and "testosterone heavy" and they were using that as an excuse for not watching/knowing Rush Hour... ......... Reply

I can recognize Ellie Nash even pixelated Reply

pharrell made the right choice, $25B in one day. even nicole kidman got in on it Reply

Honestly though, does anyone know what happened to h0tfuss? Reply

I haven't spoken to her but after some negative valenstans were posted about her back in feb she just straight up never commented on ontd again



I still see her commenting on a different website so she is alive and well, at least! Reply

I was just gonna day is hotfuss still here ?? Reply

lol @ that idk who jackie chan is



i have a friend who had never heard of or watched ET. we found out this summer. Reply

I can see never watching it but never hearing of E.T is pretty wild!



Unless they are really young, I guess? Reply

nope, she's 32! idk if it explains anything but she was born in a rural area during the soviet union. i'm not sure how censorship worked at the time. Reply

My cousin has never seen Star Wars. Tragic. Reply

i've never watched it but so many people reference it that you should at least know like...the finger touching? Reply

I've never seen it either but I feel like everyone at least knows an "ET phone home" reference even without ever seeing it Reply

I've never seen it Reply

I have never seen ET but only because my best friend growing up was terrified of him to the point he had to go to therapy over it Reply

i'm skimming through that jeopardy post right now. i still can't believe they looked at a photo of jet li and guessed jackie chan. hilariously offensive. also how do you not know who jackie chan is? even if you've never seen any of his movies or watched his cartoons, surely you would've heard his name in passing at least once. Reply

It’s in the post sis >_> Reply

i thought north america went through this huge asian cinema boom in the 90s/2000s, it seems hard to have not seen either at least once Reply

I remember in the 90's when it was peak Spice Girls, my next door neighbor didn't know who they were since she was homeschooled and wasn't allowed to watch tv or listen to the radio aside from videos (tapes) of specific things. She thought they were candy and toy mascots because those chocolate bars, lollipops and dolls with the SG branding was always in the grocery stores lol. Reply

I loved the spice girl lollipops lol Reply

Jet Li is so handsome Reply

lmao why was that ontder so terse about not knowing who Jackie Chan is?



and who doesn’t know who Jackie Chan is??? I was a kid when his most popular movies were released but I know who tf he is.



edit: nvm, I see the post. Yikes!



Edited at 2017-11-11 05:15 pm (UTC)

The older you get, the more and more people are no longer easily familiar with the things you are, and sadly you get used to it. Or I have. But I'm feeling pretty old, so. :/ Reply

I'm still in awe of hotfuss saying that most white people have never seen Rush hour. Reply

Lol that movie is peak asian action cinema for white ppl Reply

it's literally a buddy cop movie but i guess bc it's 2 leads that are poc and usually the token woman is also a poc they can't be bothered Reply

