"GSD" Trailer: Billionaire tycoon and Alibaba's founder, Jack Ma stars in Jet Li's new short film
- "GSD" (which stands for "Gong Shou Dao", The Art of Attack and Defence) is an upcoming 20-minute film produced by Jet Li and directed by Wen Zhang. The movie is the Chinese e-commerce Alibaba's founder, Jack Ma's debut.
- The film also stars famous martial artists Donnie Yen, Wu Jing, Sammo Kam-Bo Hung, Yuen Woo-Ping, Jacky Heung, Siu-Tung Ching, Zou Shiming (boxing), Tony Jaa (muay thai), Asashōryū Akinori (sumo wrestling), and Natasha Liu Bordizzo (taekwondo).
- Jason Statham, Manny Pacquiao and Gennady Golovkin also makes an appearance in the 7-minute trailer.
- According to website Alizila (owned by Alibaba Group), the primary goal of the movie is to promote Tai Chi at a global level because of its benefits to health and happiness and as well as a window to Chinese culture. The goal is a view shared by Jack Ma's fellow cast members, and "none of whom took a paycheck for their services".
- Jet Li said that the movie will take the opportunity to be promoted during Alibaba’s 11.11 Global Shopping Festival.
- Alibaba had reportedly earned US$12 Billion of GMV (gross merchandise volume) in the first 2 hours of the Alibaba’s 11.11 Global Shopping Festival.
-The GSD trailer was shared on Jet Li's facebook today with the following caption:
This is the Official Trailer for GSD, Gong Shou Dao, a movie based on Taiji as the main martial art form. Please enjoy it as my good friend Jack Ma plays the role of a Taiji Master and his encounter with other martial arts masters. In this trailer, you will get a taste of what is bound to be a classic film. You will also see me doing Taiji, which is something that I really love and is important in my career. Enjoy this trailer and I promise you the full film is guaranteed to be very exciting. Special thanks to youku (www.youku.com) for allowing us to sharing this trailer with all my fans. GSD coming soon!
- In 2013, movie star, Jet Li and founder of the world's biggest online retailer, Jack Ma had reportedly joined forces to open a martial arts school in Hangzhou. Alizila had reported Jack Ma began studying Tai Chi in 1988, and in 2009, started studying with Master Wang Xian. In the GSD movie, Ma’s Tai Chi moves are his own.
Source: Jet Li's Facebook | Alizila | Business Wire | Youtube
Never forget, ONTD- "who is Jackie Chan? who is Bruce Lee??"
wow at that list of martial artists
I still see her commenting on a different website so she is alive and well, at least!
i have a friend who had never heard of or watched ET. we found out this summer.
Unless they are really young, I guess?
and who doesn’t know who Jackie Chan is??? I was a kid when his most popular movies were released but I know who tf he is.
edit: nvm, I see the post. Yikes!
Edited at 2017-11-11 05:15 pm (UTC)
Lol that movie is peak asian action cinema for white ppl