Anna Paquin Responds to Backlash On Her Silence Regarding the Details in Ellen Page's Facebook Post
Follow-up to this post.
Anna Paquin corroborates Ellen Page's harassment by Brett Ratner on the set of (the now even more hated) X-Men: The Last Stand. Her Tweet from yesterday backing up Ellen Page's story invited threads of Twitter
losers users criticizing her for staying silent on what she witnessed over 10 years ago.
Have we learned nothing, Twitter?
This is what she had to say:
Duh.
She also retweeted TIME Magazine's article on Page's story with the hashtags, #truth and #IStandWithYou.
Sources: Yesterday's Post, Anna Paquin's Twitter [1, 2, 3]
i'm having very conflicting feelings right now - watching a beautiful documentary about humanity but then the internet is the worst of human beings between all the sexual harassment/assault stories and racism all over my facebook and I think i need to get put the laptop down
2. people like to think they'd react in a situation like that, as it's happening, but studies have shown that most wouldn't say a word, especially to someone in a position of authority.
3. It's been only a month of there being serious fallout for the men in hollywood. before now, if a woman spoke up she was ignored or blacklisted.
I'm wondering where Famke, Rebecca, and Halle were
I don’t think she was publicly out at the time.
Edited at 2017-11-11 04:55 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-11-11 05:38 pm (UTC)
She was young as fuck when she saw it happen. She was probably scared as hell. Blame the perpetrators, come on.
ETA okay seriously, who is letting the trolls in the comm?
Edited at 2017-11-11 05:07 pm (UTC)
She had one but you're clearly too stupid to realize that this isn't the right time