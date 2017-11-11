Anna Paquin Responds to Backlash On Her Silence Regarding the Details in Ellen Page's Facebook Post

yes, let's all yell at a woman who was also young and in a vulnerable position at the time who chose to not speak on behalf of and tell a story of another woman being outted who didn't want to be outted







PLUS: she's a bisexual woman. pretty sure she would understand that you don't out people. Reply

WTF was she supposed to talk about what happened to Ellen before Ellen herself was ready to? People can really fuck off. Reply

I mean, it would have been a violation for her to have done that. Reply

Exactly. The people criticising her need to stop. Reply

There are three things that people need to remember, speaking on someone's behalf is a minefield. they might not be ready to speak publicly about what happened to them.

2. people like to think they'd react in a situation like that, as it's happening, but studies have shown that most wouldn't say a word, especially to someone in a position of authority.

3. It's been only a month of there being serious fallout for the men in hollywood. before now, if a woman spoke up she was ignored or blacklisted.



i am desperately holding onto #3 as some sort of solace/hope for better times... Reply

Mte Reply

Fucking gross that we continue blaming women for this shit. Reply

People really want to find anyway to fault women for what's going on right now. Reply

Are people really blaming her for not stopping him from harassing Ellen? Anna was quite young when the movies were filmed. If we are pointing fingers, why didn't the older cast members do anything about it? The only person to blame is Brett Ratner. Reply

Mte. Anna's silence is not the real issue here. Reply

Right? Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellan were both rich, established, veteran actors even back then but I doubt anyone is going to hard towards those two beloved white men about this situation. Reply

in fact if they said they were there and heard and backed her up, these people would be applauding them for support instead of asking "why didn't you stand up sooner?" Reply

I'm wondering where Famke, Rebecca, and Halle were Reply

Those idiots, her silence is not the issue here. Why not direct this anger at Ratner? Reply

people will blame women for anything Reply

Smh. And people wonder why people remain silent? They get attacked when they speak up. Damned if you do. Damned if you don't. Let's focus our anger on the fucking sexual predators. They deserve all this backlash/hate. Not the victims and others who find the courage to speak out. Reply

Isn't she bisexual herself? She was probably scared something like this would happen to her too Reply

I literally just was about to post this when I saw your comment. Reply

MTE



I don’t think she was publicly out at the time.



Edited at 2017-11-11 04:55 pm (UTC)

mte Reply

Mte Reply

yeah, and i remember when she did come out, there was an interviewer that tried to kind of invalidate it, all 'you're married to a man now' Reply

People are so stupid about this. Like that changes her attraction to other women somehow. Reply

larry king definitely said some ignorant-ass stuff. Reply

IA and no telling what she’s has experienced in HW.



Edited at 2017-11-11 05:38 pm (UTC)

mfte Reply

It's also not her place to tell someone else's story. People just jump at the chance to find a woman to get angry at. Reply

right?! they'll find a woman, any woman, they can blame Reply

Yes, blame those who don’t have the power to stand up to abusers.



She was young as fuck when she saw it happen. She was probably scared as hell. Blame the perpetrators, come on. Reply

People need to fuck off. Reply

always going after the women first. this shit makes me so ANGRY Reply

dude, is this really relevant rn? Reply

op's a troll. in that cult post he said the women in it were "probably gagging lol" Reply

we cant trust anyone that has a Facebook icon next to their username Reply

How is this relevant to the topic?

ETA okay seriously, who is letting the trolls in the comm?



Edited at 2017-11-11 05:07 pm (UTC) Reply

who are you even? Reply

She had one but you're clearly too stupid to realize that this isn't the right time Reply

