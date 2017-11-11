mary christmas

Anna Paquin Responds to Backlash On Her Silence Regarding the Details in Ellen Page's Facebook Post

Follow-up to this post.

Anna Paquin corroborates Ellen Page's harassment by Brett Ratner on the set of (the now even more hated) X-Men: The Last Stand. Her Tweet from yesterday backing up Ellen Page's story invited threads of Twitter losers users criticizing her for staying silent on what she witnessed over 10 years ago.

Have we learned nothing, Twitter?

This is what she had to say:



Duh.

She also retweeted TIME Magazine's article on Page's story with the hashtags, #truth and #IStandWithYou.

Sources: Yesterday's Post, Anna Paquin's Twitter [1, 2, 3]

