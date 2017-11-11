Richard Dreyfuss accused of sexual harassment by writer

I did flirt with her, and I remember trying to kiss Jessica as part of what I thought was a consensual seduction ritual that went on and on for many years.



I tried to kiss her for years because I THOUGHT she liked it - am I understanding this correctly? He didn't get the picture beforehand? Reply

There are multiple parts of that statement that I don’t understand! Reply

"consensual seduction ritual that went on and on for many years"



=



i harrassed her for years because she kept rejecting me and i wouldn't take no for an answer, boys will be boys lol Reply

Consensual seduction ritual is a new one. What an interesting way to say prolonged sexual harassment. CONSENSUAL SEDUCTION RITUAL! Fucking what!? Men are so weird. Reply

Is it wrong that I'm hearing this to the tune of snoop dogs sensual seduction? Reply

mte, it wouldn't surprise me if she turned him down gently as to not hurt his feelings but he took it as "she's just playing hard to get". Reply

I am so confused by his statement. How does a seduction ritual go on for thirty years? Reply

"consensual seduction ritual" wtf? The gross excuses that men make for their predatory behavior. Reply

is he saying he thought they had some sort of 'will they won't they' thing going on? Reply

I mean, it makes total sense. Just look at him - pure animal magnetism. What a sexy game. Reply

Oh, great. Now Mr. Holland's midlife crisis is even more gross. Reply

Area Man Afraid Some Woman Might Come Out Of The Woodwork To Hold Him Accountable For Something https://t.co/GZYY2nDJI1 pic.twitter.com/YFNF6sCKTS — The Onion (@TheOnion) November 10, 2017



lmao jeremy piven realness Reply

'consensual seduction ritual' jfc



this is so sad bc his son was so brave about talking about his experience. ugh. Reply

"A consensual seduction ritual that went on for years"



So she didn't want to kiss you the first time and you just kept trying Reply

ontd do you try and force yourself on your friends as a joke? Reply

Wtf is the obsession predators have with showing their penises to people who don't want to see it



Edited at 2017-11-11 04:41 pm (UTC)

Look at this asshole



I want to hear from the women who Louis tried this move on who thought it was funny and were flattered and then fucked his brains out. #metoo — Evan (@evanmagic) November 10, 2017



I told him exposing yourself to women without consent isn’t a “move,” and he replied with this gem



Maybe not in the circles you run in, but I’m sure it was flattering for many... — Evan (@evanmagic) November 11, 2017



I don’t think he’s a troll. Most trolls don’t upload pics of themselves. But, you know, based on his appearance and personality, I’m not sure if he’s getting any action with consent.



I looked a the twitter replies of Jonah from veep, one of the few men in comedy who unequivocally supported the women accusing Louis CK, and it was a mess

Gross. I don't think he's a troll either. WWE bros are always questionable, tbh. Reply

Wtf? And how would he know what women would want? Reply

There’s a big rumor. I think I know who you’re talking about. I’ve only read things on Gawker. I got alerted to that about a year ago when it was online… I generally don’t deal with him. He’s usually been a dick to me. So I know nothing about it, but if anyone in the comedy community has been abused by anyone, I support them 100 percent. Whoever’s doing it, no matter how big or small they are, I hope they do the time for the crime.



https://www.vice.com/en_ca/article/zmz8x4/comedians-didnt-need-to-be-such-assholes-about-the-louis-ck-rumors Judah Friedlander has been very supportive as well and his twitter is great. I was just reading over at Vice how some male comedians reacted to those initial Louis CK rumours and this is how Judah Responded:

Jesus Christ... Reply

Timothy Simons is a treasure. He is wonderful in his interviews. Reply

I am exhausted, I need another Hiddles/puppy post. Reply

bring them all down 2017 Reply

I read about this last night. I feel for Teich and Harry. Reply

Why are men obsessed with whipping out their privates? I know straight women who are absolutely repulsed by those things. Reply

The same reason there are whole communities where men request strangers to ejaculate all over pics of their ex-girlfriends.



Something something power, something something humiliation fetish. Reply

