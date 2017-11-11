Richard Dreyfuss accused of sexual harassment by writer
After supporting his son's groping allegation against Kevin Spacey, Richard Dreyfuss was hit with accusations himself. https://t.co/zt0r89XHg5— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) 11 listopada 2017
* Dreyfuss was accused by Jessica Tech, a Los Angeles based writer, of harassing her for several years,
* they're working on a TV show called “Funny, You Don’t Look 200: A Constitutional Vaudeville” (1980),
* “I value and respect women, and I value and respect honesty" he said</i>I emphatically deny ever ‘exposing’ myself to Jessica Teich, whom I have considered a friend for 30 years. I did flirt with her, and I remember trying to kiss Jessica as part of what I thought was a consensual seduction ritual that went on and on for many years.</i>
I tried to kiss her for years because I THOUGHT she liked it - am I understanding this correctly? He didn't get the picture beforehand?
i harrassed her for years because she kept rejecting me and i wouldn't take no for an answer, boys will be boys lol
this is so sad bc his son was so brave about talking about his experience. ugh.
So she didn't want to kiss you the first time and you just kept trying
Look at this asshole
I told him exposing yourself to women without consent isn’t a “move,” and he replied with this gem
I don’t think he’s a troll. Most trolls don’t upload pics of themselves. But, you know, based on his appearance and personality, I’m not sure if he’s getting any action with consent.
Something something power, something something humiliation fetish.
men are so disgusting.