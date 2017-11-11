A Silent Wave of Deletions: Why Allegations Against Singer Have Been Disappearing

OP doing the investigative journalism we deserve. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm so confused about his relationship with Michelle Clunie. Why, girl? Reply

Thread

Link

I want to love her but she knows about those accusations and she has to have known way before she decided to have a kid with him. Such disregard...it's so vile Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Also good work, OP, I love good ONTD investigations. Singer is such a scumbag. Reply

Thread

Link

I have an almost personal need at this point to see him brought down, because of the lack of transparency, and intimidation.



and i think Geffen if involved, would sacrifice Singer in a heartbeat.



Edited at 2017-11-11 04:21 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

A+++ post, OP.



Another theory is my personal pet theory and a little more insidious. Maybe Singer isn't protected of what he does, but rather because of who he knows, and what he knows about them.



ita, pretty sure this is the reason too. he's def not too big to fail when ppl like weinstein & spacey got exposed, but in his case it would (will? pretty please) mean opening a can of worms that i'm sure a lot of ppl want to keep tightly shut. Reply

Thread

Link

btw some places are saying Gary Lucchesi is the next Weinstein & that Ronan Farrow is working on this exposé Reply

Thread

Link

I am so totally impressed with Ronan. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

where did you hear that? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mostly a thread on lipstick alley, some comments on twitter too. op was urging any of his victims who're willing to come forward to contact ronan. i guess we'll wait & see if it's true or not



Edited at 2017-11-11 06:56 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

well put together post op Reply

Thread

Link

I agree OP and I think it's a little of both. Singer needs to be exposed and hopefully he brings down others in the process.



Idk about Pulitzers, can't we create an ONTD award for posts/investigative journalism? lol 📝🏆 Reply

Thread

Link

I had been surprised about no one (seriously) coming for Singer yet but this post gave ample reasons for that. Reply

Thread

Link

He kinda looks like that Doug Hutchinson dude that married teenage Courtney Stodden Reply

Thread

Link

Those two are not married anymore thankfully although Courtney seems to be slipping further into mental health issues unsurprisingly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link











I think Elton John involves too Great jobI think Elton John involves too Reply

Thread

Link

lol, thank you! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Excellent work. Buzzfeed should hire you. I'm going with the "he's too big to fail" theory because you know Warner Bros. and Fox, DC and Marvel have been doing what they can to protect him. They're too heavily invested in him to let all the dirt come out. He's involved with their franchises that literally earn billions. They don't want those tainted. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Weinstein opened a can of worms. Singer is going to open Pandora’s box. They will be people who are going to prevent it. Reply

Thread

Link

If Singer goes down, it will be a blessing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He will go down and he will take a lot of people with him. It is just a matter of time. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Slay OP Reply

Thread

Link

I dislike a lot of celebrities but there is no one that I truly hate like this disgusting piece of shit bryan singer. I hate that he has ruined so many lives while being protected. Reply

Thread

Link