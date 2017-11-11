A Silent Wave of Deletions: Why Allegations Against Singer Have Been Disappearing
Follow-up to this post. Abuse allegations have followed Singer to such an extent and for such a long time that his name started trending when Kevin Spacey's name did.
Recently, Asia Argento and Jessica Chastain called out Singer on Twitter.
Despite these call-outs and despite Singer being referenced in "An Open Secret", he currently appears to be untouchable. Fresh allegations against him haven't surfaced. There might be multiple reasons for that if you follow news about him closely.
Julia Breakey wrote an excellent article about disappearing Singer allegations on memeburn. She notes how tweets detailing an alleged sexual assault were removed:
Breakey linked to a gif which visualizes the deletions.
I noticed that Singer's Wikipedia page was also altered. Previously, there had been a section titled "Sexual Abuse Allegations". This section was shortened and rewritten recently and is now titled the much more ambiguous "Controversies":
You might ask yourself why Singer's team appears to shield him successfully from allegations when so many other well-known Hollywood insiders have been openly accused.
One theory - and to be clear, we ARE dealing in theories and rumors here - is that Singer is too big to fail. He's both a commercially successful and critically acclaimed director as well as producer, and Hollywood hates to see
white male talent go to waste. He's working with 20th Century Fox on Bohemian Rhapsody and X-Men: Dark Phoenix, to name just two of his projects.
Another theory is my personal pet theory and a little more insidious. Maybe Singer isn't protected of what he does, but rather because of who he knows, and what he knows about them. The list of his known associates is an illustrious one.
To recap, people who have been rumored to associate with Singer:
Sources: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 [Retrieved via wayback machine]
Attention Circles Back Onto Director Bryan Singer's Past Sexual Assault Allegations https://t.co/1TM0ybX7e2— Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) November 4, 2017
Let us not forget https://t.co/0TNDxl8h1Q— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) November 4, 2017
If a victim gets cease&desist letter for reporting sexual harassment odds are its intimidation. Last thing they want is a discovery process.— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) November 4, 2017
- 1) First off, Singer's team allegedly slaps anyone with a Cease & Desist who even thinks about printing something about the allegations against him.
- 2) Second, a whole lot of allegations have recently been scrubbed from the internet, like this Yahoo article:
.@YahooEnt Why was your article on sexual assault allegations against Bryan Singer pulled down? (And FYI, the cached page is still visible.) pic.twitter.com/SBzuxkJ1nV— ZacharySire (@ZacharySire) November 3, 2017
Bryan Singer, you next. --> READ @Justin_C_Smith's feed. Maybe this time, enough people will come forward that something is actually done. pic.twitter.com/f5IrOTdIZo— Larissa Thomas (@larissa_thomas) November 1, 2017
- David Geffen: Geffen, who is worth about US$6.5 billion, founded Asylum Records as well as Geffen Records, and co-founded DreamWorks SKG. Geffen was also an investor in DEN. Recently, McGowan released a cryptic tweet directed at Kevin Spacey, Bryan Singer, Garth Ancier and David Geffen.
- Simon Halls: Simon Halls is a founder and a partner at SLATE PR. He is Bryan Singer's publicist. An anonymous source hinted that it was Simon Halls who advised Singer to have a baby with a woman (which he did) and come out as bisexual ["I'm quite bisexual. In the last five years, I've had two girlfriends—one for two years, one for eight months... In the end, it's probably going to be a guy. I emotionally lean towards male relationships, so I'm happy to say I'm gay, too, if it's a one-syllable, easy answer."]. We're entirely in the realm of rumors with this one though, so take it with a grain of salt.
and i think Geffen if involved, would sacrifice Singer in a heartbeat.
Another theory is my personal pet theory and a little more insidious. Maybe Singer isn't protected of what he does, but rather because of who he knows, and what he knows about them.
ita, pretty sure this is the reason too. he's def not too big to fail when ppl like weinstein & spacey got exposed, but in his case it would (will? pretty please) mean opening a can of worms that i'm sure a lot of ppl want to keep tightly shut.
I think Elton John involves too