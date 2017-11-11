HDD: UPS copies of reputation will count as one copy

She’s a sociopath. Reply

Literally said this in the original thread.



Giving digital codes is a common practice, especially now a days to get people to actually buy a physical copy of the album. Reply

lmao mfte Reply

what about papa johns? Reply

it's time to stop.gif Reply

never!! just burned my flac copy of reputation to a CDr!! Reply

lmao is this real? What’s next a deal with thr toilet paper? Reply

Papa John's denounced Nazis. No word from team Swift tho. Reply

I figured. For it to count as four, the price of the album would've had to be higher. Reply

generous king. reputation is her most gorgeous work so far, her songwriting surpasses anything else in music right now and as a stan i am loving how she takes back the narrative in an empowering way. this might be the most mature and experimental pop record ever. Reply

LMAO Reply

omg Reply

a non Schitt's Creek Dan Levy gif? I'm shook! Reply

i love him Reply

Your comments are pre-programmed to sound the same. You must be a bot. Reply

If you're gonna be like this, you should at least try to make your praise sound authentic. No one is going to believe this. Reply

Now sis. Reply

you must be a troll Reply

I feel like ONTD duped me, tbh. Y'all were going on and on and how many bops were on this album so I finally asked for a download link and where? where are they??.gif

This is the first time I haven't liked a single song on an album.



This is the first time I haven't liked a single song on an album. Reply

there was literally a post about this Reply

i think that was their post lol. did these mags pick it up before or after otnd did i wonder Reply

yeah, I made it! It was an EXCLUSIVE investigation and now it's worldwide news!! I hope to GOD the writers get credits! Reply

sis I helped you with that investigation. I should've also told you to include Hilary's magnum opus is also called "The Getaway"

Reply

i thought i would hate this album based on the singles but i rlly like it, actually more than i like 1989. 1989 was more consistent but i feel the best songs on this album r better than 1989s best songs. smh white mediocrity wins again! Reply

i want don't blame me to be a single. it would smash Reply

It has smash potential ia Reply

It should have been the first single. I'm so confused by the single choices for this album after listening to everything. If she really wanted LWYMMD as the first single, that's fine but Don't Blame Me should have taken RFI's spot and Getaway Car should have been premiered like Gorgeous. Reply

It already was a single, back when Hozier released it as Take Me To Church. Reply

I like this album more than 1989.



The songs that I really like on this album, I really really like. The one-two-three punch of I did something bad, don't blame and delicate is so so good. Reply

1989 is severely overrated. I like new Taylor. I'm a sucker. Reply

It’s crazy to me how she released what she released when don’t blame me exists Reply

it's so much better than 1989 Reply

Horrendous album I still can’t get over how bad her lyrics are 😂 Reply

it was obvious there was no way they would count as more than one album lmao just like how if you buy two hard copies you have to do it as two separate transactions for it to count Reply

I stan the last 30 seconds of Getaway Car.



I really hope the rest of the album grows on me :( Reply

The Don't Blame Me chorus reminds me so much of a boppy version of 'Take Me to Church'. Such a good song. Reply

It does sound very similar. That song is growing on me a tiny bit. Reply

the first 30 seconds sound exactly the same as angel of smal death. exactly. Reply

you're reminding me how much I love and miss hozier rn Reply

its exactly like banks



Reply

Most of the album reminds me of other songs, and I'm not being shady when I say that. Reply

I stan that song. It’s my fav along with dancing with our hands tied Reply

idc, "end game" is a bop. "i did something bad" needs to be a single asap. if only the rest of the album had that kind of attitude. Reply

I hope this album grows on me. While I do enjoy the pettiness of This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things, I think overall her lyrics are buried by the jangling loud mess of production on the music side. Reply

i'm a taylor stan and i feel the same way. it's really over produced and it over shadows her lyrics for me. Reply

