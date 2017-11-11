gaylor

HDD: UPS copies of reputation will count as one copy




HDD confirms that the whole supposed sketchy UPS situation is not true and the 3 copies will be count as one sale

going platinum while giving free copies . ontd stays losing
https://twitter.com/TSwiftFCT/status/929351497095118848
source : https://twitter.com/TSwiftFCT/status/929351497095118848
Tagged: