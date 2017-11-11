HDD: UPS copies of reputation will count as one copy
HDD has confirmed that the UPS copies giving away 3 digital copies of Reputation will count only as ONE sale. People really thought, Taylor Swift is a generous queen.— Taylor Swift Facts (@TSwiftFCT) November 11, 2017
RT to spread the word. pic.twitter.com/kl6TLJcaxF
HDD confirms that the whole supposed sketchy UPS situation is not true and the 3 copies will be count as one sale
going platinum while giving free copies . ontd stays losing
https://twitter.com/TSwiftFCT/status/929351497095118848
source : https://twitter.com/TSwiftFCT/status/929351497095118848
Giving digital codes is a common practice, especially now a days to get people to actually buy a physical copy of the album.
This is the first time I haven't liked a single song on an album.
The songs that I really like on this album, I really really like. The one-two-three punch of I did something bad, don't blame and delicate is so so good.
I really hope the rest of the album grows on me :(
LWYMMD is still horrid though