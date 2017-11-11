don&#39;t touch me shitter

Mad Men's Matthew Weiner cancels interview to avoid questions about sexual harassment allegations

On the heels of sexual harassment allegations from Emmy-winning writer Kater Gordon, Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner has oscillated between cancelling interviews to avoid questioning and losing events meant to promo his new book:





Town Hall Seattle's statement on cancelling Weiner's promo:
“The event was cancelled by Town Hall Seattle when it became clear the program as conceived–a conversation between two respected artists and entertainment industry veterans about television, novels, creativity, and commerce–would not be possible, or responsible, in light of recent reporting.”



Journalist David Naimon on cancelling an interview with Weiner:



Foster Kamer, former contributor at Gawker (which broke the story of Gordon's firing back in 2009) on the subsequent hush-up of the story by Weiner's team:







Cindy Gallop's take (Janie Bryant, Mad Men's costumer, follows her. She is also attached to Weiner's latest project 'The Romanoffs', along with Christina Hendricks. Wonder if she'll speak out.):



An article chronicling Weinstein's former ties to Weiner's newest project 'The Romanoffs', as well as Amazon's silence on the allegations against Weiner:





So far, Amazon - sole producer of Weiner's latest scripted venture, The Romanoffs, after the Weinstein Company was removed from the project - has not responded to requests for comment. None of the actors associated with Mad Men/Weiner have spoken out yet.

