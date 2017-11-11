Mad Men's Matthew Weiner cancels interview to avoid questions about sexual harassment allegations
was set to interview Matthew Weiner, creator of @MadMen_AMC, this aft abt his new book @GreaterBoston – when we said had to talk abt sex harassment charge against him, he cancelled…sorry— Jim Braude (@jimbraude) November 10, 2017
Town Hall Seattle's statement on cancelling Weiner's promo:
“The event was cancelled by Town Hall Seattle when it became clear the program as conceived–a conversation between two respected artists and entertainment industry veterans about television, novels, creativity, and commerce–would not be possible, or responsible, in light of recent reporting.”
Town Hall Seattle appearance of Matthew Weiner, creator of “Mad Men,” was canceled Friday morning following sexual harassment allegations https://t.co/RbhF1KtWuJ pic.twitter.com/YMnvd8zRkN— The Seattle Times (@seattletimes) November 10, 2017
Journalist David Naimon on cancelling an interview with Weiner:
i am scheduled to interview him next week at @Powells in Portland, Oregon and have withdrawn for that event— (((David Naimon))) (@DavidNaimon) November 10, 2017
Foster Kamer, former contributor at Gawker (which broke the story of Gordon's firing back in 2009) on the subsequent hush-up of the story by Weiner's team:
And here is your second Gawker, Years Ago, Etc Etc moment today, starring Matthew Weiner. https://t.co/yXU7CZhP8R And by the way, we knew Nikki knew. People clammed up on me because they were afraid of Weiner, Weiner's CAA reps, and Nikki Finke. Fuck 'em all. pic.twitter.com/PVzi0ewF8E— Foster Kamer (@weareyourfek) November 9, 2017
HMMMMM. https://t.co/NzC52NtQ9j— Foster Kamer (@weareyourfek) November 10, 2017
Question: Who's gonna be the journalist who exposes Nikki Finke's place in the Weinstein/Weiner/etc etc protection racket?— Foster Kamer (@weareyourfek) November 10, 2017
Cindy Gallop's take (Janie Bryant, Mad Men's costumer, follows her. She is also attached to Weiner's latest project 'The Romanoffs', along with Christina Hendricks. Wonder if she'll speak out.):
When I told @3PercentConf "Our industry has hemorrhaged vast amounts of female talent, creativity and skills because of sexual harassment", this is what I mean. @katergordon forced off MadMen bc of Matthew Weiner's harassment @jessicalessin @theinformation https://t.co/y0l9HH02Fw pic.twitter.com/3H7sddKxCX— Cindy Gallop (@cindygallop) November 9, 2017
An article chronicling Weinstein's former ties to Weiner's newest project 'The Romanoffs', as well as Amazon's silence on the allegations against Weiner:
Amazon removed The Weinstein Company from #TheRomanoffs, but removing Matthew Weiner isn't as easy: https://t.co/nX1MJJXO5k pic.twitter.com/s375IMA7zb— IndieWire (@IndieWire) November 11, 2017
So far, Amazon - sole producer of Weiner's latest scripted venture, The Romanoffs, after the Weinstein Company was removed from the project - has not responded to requests for comment. None of the actors associated with Mad Men/Weiner have spoken out yet.
What entitles these men to behave this way? I would never dream of pulling that shit and I don't understand it.
they're told that women only exist as accessories to them, tbh. and since they've been gatekeeping the industry for decades, they feel entitled to only allow in women who they deem ~worthy. you're on probation the entire time. (and god forbid you be someone they don't approve of, thinking you have the right to exist and work in the same space lmao)
What changed between then and now? Because it was just a year ago that a sexual predator was elected into highest political office in the US.