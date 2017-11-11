Padmavati + Other Bollywood Movie Updates

Suddenly Anil Kapoor looks old to me... We're none of us young anymore Reply

Anil Kapoor was old when I was young though too.



Like my first remembrance of him was Lamhe.

He always looked middle aged to me lol, even when he was young. Reply

Looks beautiful. I read that this film had some controversy for pretty much no reason? A mob of protesters destroyed this man's artwork promoting the film. Reply

I mean yes and no, a lot of the controversy and protest for the film is ridiculous but I think there probably should be controversy over the film's portrayal of Allaudin Khilji. Reply

What do you think should be controversial? Reply

Yeah, I can't figure out what people are pissed about? Reply

RIP shahids looks, he was one of the few hot ones left. All these new dudes look like doofuses Reply

i think Aditya Roy Kapur is cute... but like keep him away from acting :))) Reply

Sidharth is handsome as hell. and I'd wash my linens on those abs. Reply

I think he's never looked better! Reply

he lost way too much weight Reply

I know ranbir kapoor isn't new but I don't get why he's so popular with indian actresses

is it because he's a kapoor?



Edited at 2017-11-11 07:03 pm (UTC)

I think Shahid looks good like this. When he was younger, he was too baby faced to be attractive to me.



Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra are really good looking imo. Reply

When the first trailer for this came out, I was intrigued, so I googled it and the ending to this story is one big NO THANK YOU, I don't care how pretty the movie is. :( Reply

This is how I feel about most Bollywood movies. It looks either fun and silly or beautiful, but all the stories are SUPER FUCKED. Reply

Yeah, the ending is pretty depressing. Reply

Shahid has been such a revelation to me in the trailer/songs so far. Watch him be the KashiBai of this movie.



The song has been shot so well but laal ishq and aayat >>>>> Reply

I think he and Ranveer are going to steal the show.



Aayat is such a beautiful song. Reply

I love Ranveer but i'm scared he is going to overdo it into caricature-ish territory. Reply

I love Bollywood movies like this, the outfits and scenery are so luscious. Its like a feast for your eyes.



I was kinda excited about watching Padmavati, but didn't know the backstory with the self-immolation and kinda want to know how they're going to handle it. Reply

I hope the immolation scene isn’t shown explicitly. I’d rather it just be implied or the screen fades as she’s about to do it. Reply

