Padmavati + Other Bollywood Movie Updates
The second song from the controversial Bollywood film, Padmavati, was unveiled today. It is called "Ek Dil Ek Jaan" and it is a love ballad between the characters Ratan Singh (Shahid Kapoor) and Rani Padmini (Deepika Padukone).
.#Padmavati poster featuring @shahidkapoor ... He has had a tough time with release of several important films be it #Kameeney #Haider #UdtaPunjab ..I genuinely hope #Padmavati will reach out to as many people as possible.. it's gonna be a game changer for Shahid... pic.twitter.com/gtx98BAq7v— Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) November 10, 2017
.@deepikapadukone looks drop dead gorgeous in this new poster of #Padmavati. pic.twitter.com/h3WGlUA12a— Filmfare (@filmfare) November 8, 2017
Aishwarya Rai's upcoming film, Fanney Khan, has received a release date of June 15, 2018.
It’s official... #FanneyKhan confirmed for Eid 2018... Stars Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 10, 2017
A couple of pictures of Aishwarya and Anil on set for the film.
The movie Fanney Khan is slated for release on June 15, 2018. It has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, @RajkummarRao and @AnilKapoor in lead. pic.twitter.com/wdDqK3aV53— Ahmedabad Times (@AhmedabadTimes) November 10, 2017
#FanneyKhan: Here’s the first picture from the sets @AnilKapoor and #AishwaryaRaiBachchan-starrerhttps://t.co/bxy6NuP7k3 pic.twitter.com/diRmM7m0eS— Bollywood Bubble (@bollybubble) November 6, 2017
SOURCE
SOURCE
SOURCE
SOURCE
SOURCE
SOURCE
Like my first remembrance of him was Lamhe.
is it because he's a kapoor?
Edited at 2017-11-11 07:03 pm (UTC)
Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra are really good looking imo.
The song has been shot so well but laal ishq and aayat >>>>>
Aayat is such a beautiful song.
I was kinda excited about watching Padmavati, but didn't know the backstory with the self-immolation and kinda want to know how they're going to handle it.