Padmavati + Other Bollywood Movie Updates

The second song from the controversial Bollywood film, Padmavati, was unveiled today. It is called "Ek Dil Ek Jaan" and it is a love ballad between the characters Ratan Singh (Shahid Kapoor) and Rani Padmini (Deepika Padukone).










Aishwarya Rai's upcoming film, Fanney Khan, has received a release date of June 15, 2018.




A couple of pictures of Aishwarya and Anil on set for the film.








