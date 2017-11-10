Shemar Moore Dispels Phaedra Parks Dating "Rumors"


  • Shemar Moore, star of "S.W.A.T." spoke to E! Online to let everyone know he is not dating attorney and unscrupulous reality star, Phaedra Parks

  • Parks posted a "steamy" candid of the both of them taken from a 2016 Watch What Happens Live appearance, implying she has already left her also shady ex-husband Apollo Nida in the dust for a cornball [Spoiler (click to open)] Who sells "Baby Girl"
    t-shirts on instagram. Still an upgrade I guess?



  • Moore blames the free alcoholic drinks Lucifer Cohen encourages his guests to imbibe, saying it made both he and Parks loose enough to flirt and kiss on camera

  • Confirms he is happily single and only met Parks exactly one time

  • Parks is said to be pretending to date Moore in order earn her way back onto Real Housewives of Atlanta for season 11

  • It is highly unlikely she will ever be asked back to the cast of RHOA for spreading false sexual assault rumors about ex-castmates Kandi Buruss & Porsha Williams


    • The 2016 WWHL appearance in question:


    Have you ever publicly pretended to date someone without their knowledge?

