Shemar Moore Dispels Phaedra Parks Dating "Rumors"

Shemar Moore, star of "S.W.A.T." spoke to E! Online to let everyone know he is not dating attorney and unscrupulous reality star, Phaedra Parks
Parks posted a "steamy" candid of the both of them taken from a 2016 Watch What Happens Live appearance, implying she has already left her also shady ex-husband Apollo Nida in the dust for a cornball [Spoiler (click to open)] Who sells "Baby Girl" t-shirts on instagram. Still an upgrade I guess?
Moore blames the free alcoholic drinks Lucifer Cohen encourages his guests to imbibe, saying it made both he and Parks loose enough to flirt and kiss on camera
Confirms he is happily single and only met Parks exactly one time
Parks is said to be pretending to date Moore in order earn her way back onto Real Housewives of Atlanta for season 11
It is highly unlikely she will ever be asked back to the cast of RHOA for spreading false sexual assault rumors about ex-castmates Kandi Buruss & Porsha Williams
The 2016 WWHL appearance in question:
Have you ever publicly pretended to date someone without their knowledge?
And rumor has it she is trying to shop around a show focusing on her being a "Lawyer"
