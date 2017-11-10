Shemar Moore Dispels Phaedra Parks Dating "Rumors"

Phaedra gon stay a shady ass lying bitch for life. Reply

Thread

Link

can someone explain the Phaedra drama to me? Reply

Thread

Link

She made up a lie about how Kandi/Todd were going to rape Porsha and how Kandi had a sex dungeon. She told Porsha this and Porsha being the dumbass she is believed it and tried to use it against Kandi in an argument. Phakdra said quiet about all of it until she was called out during the reunion. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't believe Porsha played dumb and got away with all that. lbr, she knew Phaedra was lying about everything. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





And rumor has it she is trying to shop around a show focusing on her being a "Lawyer" And rumor has it she is trying to shop around a show focusing on her being a "Lawyer" Reply

Thread

Link

I'd watch it. I think Phaedra would be hilarious t.v. even just in this gif she has me smiling. She is so funny Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just want Ayden back on TV Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

'I'm always gonna be your baby' still gets me emotional Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She hasn’t been disbarred yet? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

win a case first how about dat Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She would have to "win a case"(Cynthia voice) first. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So much Shemar Moore already today Reply

Thread

Link

Are you really saying that after 1000+ Taylor Swift posts??? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean, in relation to the typical amount of Shemar Moore posts, today has exceeded it by 1000%. Taytay is a daily staple here. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's so embarrassing when this has to happen. It's one of the few things im empathetic enough to feel embarrassed as well. This is making me think of antm when the girl lied about hooking up with one of the hot male models in the house. Idek why someone would go public with a lie that involves someone else. Reply

Thread

Link

screaming @ that instagram photo Reply

Thread

Link

So did I, I knew I had to make a post Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMFAO! The boldness of this fraud to post that doctored ass pic! Life literally left my body! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

chile dont nobody believe phaedra and her lies

cept kandi Reply

Thread

Link

I still laugh at how Phaedra tried to say that Kenya couldn't get a man who wasn't in a jail and then Apollo gets locked up AGAIN! Talk about karma. Reply

Thread

Link

That pic is like photoshopped to hell. Omg Reply

Thread

Link

Phaedra's trying to remain relevant but she managed to kill her reality career as well as not so stellar already legal career in one swoop.



I wonder if she'll just bury people again. Remember when she went to school for that? Maybe Rump owned it. Reply

Thread

Link

Give her another year and Im sure she will be back on some reality program if not RHOA. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm not sure, honestly. Because she's a known liability now. Spreading the rumor about raping Porsha, trying to play it off like it was a producer's idea. That tends to follow. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Apparently from what I gathered from an article that was linked in this one, the producers hate her and rebuffed her request to appear on s10 as a friend. She supposedly was quiet about her divorce and her husband's legal issues and the producers were blindsided when they found out so now she is unofficially banned from RHOA. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

oop I had never seen that wwhl clip of phaedra and she by shemar



cringe Reply

Thread

Link

SHE BY SHEMAR. I am cackling. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Shemar always gives me weird vibes idk maybe he is just corny/attention whore Reply

Thread

Link

I met him while he was filming a movie (which I was not part of even though I walked in a shot...those mofos...) and he was really nice though from his IG he seems corny/attention whorish lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he's a weirdo idk he'd be perfect for phaedra Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"Don't mess with the boss because you may get fired." Reply

Thread

Link

oh shit i just got that, is that about shady phae phae?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He is so corny and basic. I can't imagine being attracted to him. That clip is so cringe when he starts kissing her neck. He should be seen as the creep. Reply

Thread

Link

To me he has a rare ability to be good looking yet at the same time so not sexy or attractive. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's exactly it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link