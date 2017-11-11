Why yes, I am excited for a Ward-free season, thanks for asking!



YAASSSSS.



SHIELD Party posts return sooonnn!!!

It must suck to write for this show. They can’t do anything cool till the films have done it first. Reply

Well they did Inhumans first when there were still plans for a film. Reply

True. They need some gay characters. And Mac needs to find some time for more shirtless scenes. Let me write it, would be pure fan fic.



Why can't we just have gay Mack... making out with Fitz.... shirtless....



mmmmm....



I didn’t realize I needed this but yes!!! The soldier and the scientist..I’m in to it. Reply

Considering the current times and latest scandals, does Ward stans still have the nerve to use the "an alien raped him that's why he's a nazi assassin" excuse?



man fuck a friday. but i'm hft. s4 was pretty gr8 so i have high hopes. Reply

as high as it can be for aos, mind u. Reply

I couldn't be more anxious to see what they are doing next. I loved that they spoiled and end up doing a better job at the inhumans than the actual 'inhumans' show and the AIDA plot was somewhat good too.



I honestly think the only reason this show and the ones in netflix are not better is because it has to be write to fit with the MCU, barely fitting in, while the MCU don't acknowledge anything happening in the TV whatsoever, I mean... If they at least gave easter eggs or tiny references, meanwhile the TV does the same thing I wish they at least did in the movies, make tiny almost irrelevant almost never explicit mentions to the MCU characters.



I mean, if is not actually connected, than it's better to have different universes like DC. Reply

I know it's trash but ngl I'm glad AOS got a S5. Bless Inhumans showing that Marvel can indeed do worse than AoS despite how low the bar was.



Speaking of Inhumans, was there any more episodes other than the premiere? I completely forget it existed until someone mentioned it in the comments. Reply

Apparently there were 7 more episodes and it just ended, hence SHIELD starting again soon.



Did anyone even watch it? I dunno.



I even watched Iron Flop and didn't watch The Inhumans. Reply

How embarrassing for everyone involved. Reply

this could be the last season (friday timeslot of death tbh) so idec i need fitzsimmons to have a happy ending



also it's ironic.mp3 that one of the new actors' name is jeff ward loool

I don't even watch this but when I heard it was in space I was like this would be a great time to try and bring them back into the main universe but really how like is that? Reply

