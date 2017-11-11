Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. - Season 5 Promo.
The new season premieres Dec. 1 now that Inhumans ended!
- They're in space!
- There are kree and some weird looking scorpion-avatar-aliens.
- Starlord wannabe.
- Mack remains awesome.
Source
ONTD, are you excited for a Ward-less season of AoS?
The preview fell flat for me until Mack went off on everyone re: alien movie tropes. He didn’t lie about that last line, either.
SHIELD Party posts return sooonnn!!!
Edited at 2017-11-11 07:14 am (UTC)
mmmmm....
Edited at 2017-11-11 07:14 am (UTC)
#NeverForget
Considering the current times and latest scandals, does Ward stans still have the nerve to use the "an alien raped him that's why he's a nazi assassin" excuse?
Edited at 2017-11-11 06:56 am (UTC)
I honestly think the only reason this show and the ones in netflix are not better is because it has to be write to fit with the MCU, barely fitting in, while the MCU don't acknowledge anything happening in the TV whatsoever, I mean... If they at least gave easter eggs or tiny references, meanwhile the TV does the same thing I wish they at least did in the movies, make tiny almost irrelevant almost never explicit mentions to the MCU characters.
I mean, if is not actually connected, than it's better to have different universes like DC.
Speaking of Inhumans, was there any more episodes other than the premiere? I completely forget it existed until someone mentioned it in the comments.
Did anyone even watch it? I dunno.
I even watched Iron Flop and didn't watch The Inhumans.
also it’s ironic.mp3 that one of the new actors’ name is jeff ward loool
I'm excited, even when it wasn't at its best I enjoyed the show, so I'm here for whatever they throw at me and happy they got one more season (I assume, can't imagine them getting a S6).