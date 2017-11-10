Mama be severing bops on bops Reply

Thread

Link

every music video she does is SO GOOD Reply

Thread

Link

old meme Reply

Thread

Link

I really like the silhouette of the first dress and prob wear the green dress if it didn't have the Brazil flags on it.



Anyway, I showed this to my friends who are way into RPDR and they enjoyed it and loved the bit from Golden Girls and the fact that Alaska's Portuguese is just cities in Brazil. Oh and the Brazil/Brasil bit. I enjoy I now have a song to sing whenever I see "come to Brazil" Reply

Thread

Link

Rewatched Allstars 2 today and omg his fucking vocal fry was migraine inducing Reply

Thread

Link

anybody been to Brazil recently?? Reply

Thread

Link

Does it count if one's from here? lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

me, for the past 19 years of my life. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"we're both passivonas"



LEGEND Reply

Thread

Link

What's that mean bottom? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Big bottoms Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

DYING that the opening is from Golden Girls. Steal from the best! Reply

Thread

Link

issa cute lil bop Reply

Thread

Link

that carnival look is everything

qt fun video from a pop icon! Reply

Thread

Link

MIAMI IS NICE, SO I'LL SAY IT THRICE Reply

Thread

Link

so many golden girls references <3 Reply

Thread

Link

Brazilian here.



I was there in the nightclub part, but obviously didn't make the cut, they made it seem like it would be more footage of it, but either way, the video is cool and I already loved the music when the album came out.



Love my cracuda all star queen <3 Reply

Thread

Link

the BEST to ever do it! Reply

Thread

Link

This was a lot of fun to watch. Reply

Thread

Link

I liked how the end credits were in Portuguese.

Also this is the best Alaska song. I'm biased af but etc. I liked how the respectfully parodied us lol

The OI MIGAS balloons killed me. Reply

Thread

Link

love it. all the little portuguese memes reference amazing. Reply

Thread

Link

i can't: alaska actually did her homework. love it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That is a bop. Reply

Thread

Link