Anyway, I showed this to my friends who are way into RPDR and they enjoyed it and loved the bit from Golden Girls and the fact that Alaska's Portuguese is just cities in Brazil. Oh and the Brazil/Brasil bit. I enjoy I now have a song to sing whenever I see "come to Brazil"
LEGEND
qt fun video from a pop icon!
I was there in the nightclub part, but obviously didn't make the cut, they made it seem like it would be more footage of it, but either way, the video is cool and I already loved the music when the album came out.
Love my cracuda all star queen <3
Also this is the best Alaska song. I'm biased af but etc. I liked how the respectfully parodied us lol
The OI MIGAS balloons killed me.