Eddie Huang reveals he was sexually assaulted as a teenager
- Celebrity chef and inspiration for the hit ABC comedy 'Fresh Off The Boat" Eddie Huang recently penned an essay in which he opened up about being sexually abused by an older member of a Baptist church when he was young.
- He revealed that a chaperone on a Baptist church ski trip he took as a teenager ended up flashing him and his friend in a lodge. The man stood naked and hard in their room for a long time.
- Huang said he didn’t tell anyone what happened because was scared that people would not believe him. He was inspired by Anthony Rapp to tell this story.
Right?! I hope everyone is taking care of themselves right now. This is a lot to process.
I was reading Elizabeth Smarts AMA and she had good insights on how to communicate with your children about the danger of adults. Too many people drill into kids that adults are always right, and you shouldn't talk back etc and it just makes kids scared or ashamed to speak out.
ITA on this....most if not all parents only teach their kids about stranger danger but don’t teach their children about authority figures abusing their power.
Too tired to make a post but here:
https://www.inquisitr.com/4611898/nickelodeon-sex-scandal-rumors-dan-schneider/
I wonder if Jamie Lynn will be mentioned when this fully breaks