Eddie Huang reveals he was sexually assaulted as a teenager

OH MY GOD

Jesus Christ...

Wow I just mentioned this like 2 hours ago

trap all the men in the woods and burn them alive trap all the men in the woods and burn them alive

awful and tbh uncomfortable with the child actor's face on the tweet. i thought something happened to him at first

THIS. i nearly had a heart attack.

you? a heart attack over a nonwhite male? I am shocked.

jk



jk Reply

IA and I feel like they knew what they were doing, ugh

i hate that they used hudson yang's photo. FUCK OFF JOY105.

yeah I'm really not okay w their choice of image and quite frankly now pissed the fuck off at whoever decided to run it. seeing the tweet was shocking. I thought my heart had stopped.

that was my first thought when i opened the post too. omg, what were they thinking???

I mean, it happened to Eddie Huang when he was a kid...

He doesn't say the guy was a pastor, though? He just refers to him as a trip chaperone. He could have been any church member.

I've corrected it, thx.

this front page rn :\

its that or the swiftocalypse, its like pick your poison/red or blue vial

prosecutor edgeworth chooses death tbh

glad i took a break from this site bc as much as i love the trash being weeded out in hollywood, to hear just the multitude of stuff that's been under wraps for decades takes a heavy toll

Edited at 2017-11-11 05:13 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-11-11 05:13 am (UTC) Reply

its too damn much

Right? There's too much happening, i hate men

Right?! I hope everyone is taking care of themselves right now. This is a lot to process.

Yeah I logged in and was like what the fuck. Too much.

Yep :(

ugh :(



I was reading Elizabeth Smarts AMA and she had good insights on how to communicate with your children about the danger of adults. Too many people drill into kids that adults are always right, and you shouldn't talk back etc and it just makes kids scared or ashamed to speak out. Reply

can you link this please?

“Too many people drill into kids that adults are always right, and you shouldn't talk back etc and it just makes kids scared or ashamed to speak out.”



ITA on this....most if not all parents only teach their kids about stranger danger but don’t teach their children about authority figures abusing their power. Reply

more proof that the most religious of people are worse than the sins they preach against. i hope more of these people get exposed and brought heavy consequences

This is so sad, my goodness. This poor guy, honestly, my heart is aching after reading all of these articles.

jesus. adding this to his abusive-as-fuck parents (i had to stop reading his book at some parts because i was so uncomfortable with them) and i'm impressed he made it through.

Poor guy :(

jesus christ

Too tired to make a post but here:



https://www.inquisitr.com/4611898/nickelodeon-sex-scandal-rumors-dan-schneider/

Dan Schneider at Nickelodeon is next!!!!! The urn isn't full enough yet.Too tired to make a post but here: Reply

seriously, he's a known creep. and even without all the rumors swirling, watching his shows is enough to make you want to use eye bleach. he sexualized just about every underage girl and is the reason Ariana Grande has so many gifs like this:

My goodness that and the underage foot stuff is just gross and he should be guillotined tbh

I wonder if Jamie Lynn will be mentioned when this fully breaks Reply

i remember this episode and being deeply uncomfortable :/

mess :(

what the fuck

I would do anything for him to be exposed

after him plz gawd let bryan singer get caught

honestly, Nickelodeon better get into deep shit for this. they kept *multiple* predators around for years. there's no way they didn't know

YES, PLEASE! It's about fucking time.

