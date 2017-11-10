Sheena Ringo

Eddie Huang reveals he was sexually assaulted as a teenager


  • Celebrity chef and inspiration for the hit ABC comedy 'Fresh Off The Boat" Eddie Huang recently penned an essay in which he opened up about being sexually abused by an older member of a Baptist church when he was young.

  • He revealed that a chaperone on a Baptist church ski trip he took as a teenager ended up flashing him and his friend in a lodge. The man stood naked and hard in their room for a long time.

  • Huang said he didn’t tell anyone what happened because was scared that people would not believe him. He was inspired by Anthony Rapp to tell this story.



