Gary Goddard Responds to Anthony Edwards' Sexual Abuse Allegation

Can we tie both him and Bryan Singer and Kevin Spacey to a stake and burn them, Notre Dame style? Reply

Only if we can burn these guys in the same fire: Roman Polanski, Woody Allen, Bill Cosby, James Toback, Steven Seagal, Harvey Weinstein, Brett Ratner...



Never mind. There isn't a fire big enough. Reply

I never would burn down a forest, ever, but is there a shitty wooded area nobody cares about that we could trap them in? Reply

During the Inquisition they used to take out a decent number of victims in their auto da fe. I'm just being helpful here. Reply

AHS: Coven style you say? so wa can lock their souls in hell...



You can unequivocally go fuck yourself, dude. Reply

Men do not deserve the benefit of the doubt. Reply

DRAIN THE SWAMP Reply

kill yourself. Both of you. The dude issuing the statement, and Goddard. And Gary, they are coming for you, those boys will back Tony. Kill yourself. Reply

Mte Reply

Fuck all of these abusers Reply

Well now I totally believe it was made up for yuks. Reply

Right?? Like Anthony Edwards has just been waiting 40 years to write a heartfelt essay on this monster. Fuck this guy. Reply

Yeah, he probably thought it would help his career to talk about being molested, because that's the way it usually works, right? Reply

We need more than just “actor/actress, scandal” tags for these stories. It doesn’t have to have a big name but something that connects them that’s less vague would be nice.

I agree. I can't believe we still don't have a "sexual abuse/harassment" tag after the past month, but I look every time I make a post and there's nothing so I end up using these vague tags that don't connect the topic at all. Reply

Maybe we could hijack one of the misogynistic tags Reply

I've been checking "scandal" and it's been pretty complete, but it feels trivializing. Reply

I totally agree. Maybe pm a mod? Reply

agree with this as well Reply

Nobody believes these losers when they deny it. Nobody would make this up. Reply

Goose :( Reply

fuckkk offffff Reply

I can unequivocally deny that I am crazy, but that doesn't make my denial true. Reply

"I have been telling it for years, but I am suddenly very nervous telling it,” says George Takei accuser https://t.co/ZiL5AmMPAP — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 11, 2017



Edited at 2017-11-11 05:41 am (UTC) George Takei was just accused of assault too :( Reply

There's already a post about it further down the page: https://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/108396516.html Reply

