Gary Goddard Responds to Anthony Edwards' Sexual Abuse Allegation
Gary Goddard’s Rep Responds To Anthony Edwards’ Allegations: “I Can Unequivocally Deny Them” https://t.co/vep6huSE8r pic.twitter.com/czeZ5KzbPL— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) November 11, 2017
Sam Singer, the publicist for writer/producer Garry Goddard, issued the following statement in response to the essay that Anthony Edwards wrote accusing Goddard of sexually assaulting him and one of his friends for years, beginning when they were twelve years old:
I am responding on behalf of producer and writer Gary Goddard to allegations posted and made today by actor Anthony Edwards on the website Medium.
Gary first met Anthony more than 40 years ago. Gary was a mentor, teacher and a friend to Anthony, which makes this story all the more disturbing to him. As to the allegations that Mr. Edwards made in his post today, I can unequivocally deny them on Gary’s behalf.
Gary played an important role in helping start Anthony’s acting career and acted as his personal manager. He has nothing but the greatest respect for Anthony as a person. Gary is saddened by the false allegations.
The post by Anthony, as well as many of the news stories today reference a legal claim made against Gary approximately four years ago regarding sexual harassment. The complaint was demonstrated to be fraudulent as it was completely fabricated, and ultimately withdrawn by the complainant and his attorneys.
