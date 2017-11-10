Walk on Water Hits Number One on iTunes & Interview with Eminem & Rick Rubin
Eminem joins Rick Rubin to discuss his latest song Walk on Water:
Eminem discusses the meaning behind his new single off Revival. He explains that at the beginning of his career everything was a blank slate and now he feels like there are high expectations that he can't meet.
Rubin and Em also discuss the recent changes in hip-hop and how, for Em, it was a cultural shock (ie mumble rap). Rubin describes how it is working with Eminem and Em discusses how certain artists influenced him. Also 9:10 on makes me want to hug Em lol
Just listen to the interview if you are bored or care at all. Its ten mins lol.
He sounds a bit anxious/hyper in the interview but still good! Also now I am pretty sure the album wont drop till 11/17!
source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=clWT7jTy6kg
https://twitter.com/dosomethinshady/status/929181124580069376
Eminem discusses the meaning behind his new single off Revival. He explains that at the beginning of his career everything was a blank slate and now he feels like there are high expectations that he can't meet.
Rubin and Em also discuss the recent changes in hip-hop and how, for Em, it was a cultural shock (ie mumble rap). Rubin describes how it is working with Eminem and Em discusses how certain artists influenced him. Also 9:10 on makes me want to hug Em lol
Just listen to the interview if you are bored or care at all. Its ten mins lol.
We love a No.1 charting song on Itunes #WalkOnWater pic.twitter.com/nuPsqKZB0h— GLORY TO SHADY (@dosomethinshady) November 11, 2017
He sounds a bit anxious/hyper in the interview but still good! Also now I am pretty sure the album wont drop till 11/17!
source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=clWT7jTy6kg
https://twitter.com/dosomethinshady/status/929181124580069376
Eminem was one of the best people I've ever seen live. If he ever comes to LA again I would see him.
I saw him twice and im still not over it lol
Edited at 2017-11-11 05:10 am (UTC)
I think Em has a lot of hidden..mental disorders that he talks about is his music but not directly in like interviews
He seems to get stressed really easily
https://www.theguardian.com/music/2010/jun/18/eminem-gay-marriage
Edited at 2017-11-11 07:39 am (UTC)