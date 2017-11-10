Kitty

Walk on Water Hits Number One on iTunes & Interview with Eminem & Rick Rubin

Eminem joins Rick Rubin to discuss his latest song Walk on Water:

Eminem discusses the meaning behind his new single off Revival. He explains that at the beginning of his career everything was a blank slate and now he feels like there are high expectations that he can't meet.

Rubin and Em also discuss the recent changes in hip-hop and how, for Em, it was a cultural shock (ie mumble rap). Rubin describes how it is working with Eminem and Em discusses how certain artists influenced him. Also 9:10 on makes me want to hug Em lol

Just listen to the interview if you are bored or care at all. Its ten mins lol.





He sounds a bit anxious/hyper in the interview but still good! Also now I am pretty sure the album wont drop till 11/17!
source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=clWT7jTy6kg
https://twitter.com/dosomethinshady/status/929181124580069376
Tagged: , , ,