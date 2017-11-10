DCTV producer Andrew Kreisberg suspended by WB after sexual harassment allegations
-wb has launched an investigation into reports of inappropriate behavior by andrew kreisberg
-15 women and 4 men talk about a pattern of sexual harassment and inappropriate physical contact
-none of 19 sources wanted to be named for fear of retaliation
-both current and former employees in a range of positions on the shows
-kreisberg denies allegations
-touching people without permission, asking for messages from female staff, kissing women, sexualizing comments about women
-women said the work environment was so hostile they had to leave the room when he entered it
-last year a high level female producer brought her concerns to a senior executive at berlanti productions and there was no response
-sources say greg berlanti himself wasn't made aware of any allegations
-male colleague tried to talk to kreisberg about his behavior but nothing changed
the article is long and full of other accounts :(
I can't even tell if we've upgraded or downgraded at this point...
...holy fuck tbh!
Cos wtf if he dies he doesn't get to see his career and reputation go down in absolute ruins and everyone turn on him and his life go up in flames. Think big.
"last year a high level female producer broguth her concerns to a senior executive at berlanti productions and there was no response"
i wonder if this is about ali adler
i like that a lot of people are being called out for sexual assault, but i'm finding myself so drained. on facebook some of the comments are just vile, which makes me sad there are people who exist in this world who think people deserve to be harassed or deserve to not be believed because of the platform they choose to expose their assault on.
WHERE DOES IT END
A woman reports that when a female co-worker walked into his presence, he said, “Wow, you look so tired that I don’t even want to have sex with you anymore.” The woman’s children were present and heard the remark. Kreisberg denies having said this.