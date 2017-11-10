DCTV producer Andrew Kreisberg suspended by WB after sexual harassment allegations

Look at them trying to cover their asses, they knew and didn't care. Reply

ONTD is now like 50% sex offender allegations, 50% Taylor Swift Reply

lol comment twins. Reply

Before Reputation it was 50% sex offender allegations, 50% Stranger Things kids.



I can't even tell if we've upgraded or downgraded at this point... Reply

It feels like a lateral move. Reply

Soon we'll be 70% sex offender allegations, 30% end of the year list posts. Reply

15 women and 4 men



...holy fuck tbh! Reply

i hope he dies Reply

omg Reply

Here's another shocker: he almost certainly WILL die. Reply

For once I agree with you Reply

You need to take a good long hard look inside yourself sis.



Cos wtf if he dies he doesn't get to see his career and reputation go down in absolute ruins and everyone turn on him and his life go up in flames. Think big. Reply

He already looks like someone ran over T.R. Knight Reply

yes Reply

Omg @ one sexual assault allegation after another! Ontd is now taylor swift and sexual allegation central, that's kind of sad! Reply

big fuck you to this guy. hope he's fired and that women take his place on both of those shows. hopefully they can be salvaged after being his misogynistic mouthpieces to the public.



"last year a high level female producer broguth her concerns to a senior executive at berlanti productions and there was no response"



i wonder if this is about ali adler Reply

that was my first thought too (about ali) Reply

if it were, i wonder why they didn't mention her leaving/being pushed out, since i would think there a connection there Reply

possibly because it would further narrow down this woman's identity, and by the sound of things, the people who came forward wish to remain anonymous. Reply

oh my god. time for barry allen to throw this turd into a wormhole.



i like that a lot of people are being called out for sexual assault, but i'm finding myself so drained. on facebook some of the comments are just vile, which makes me sad there are people who exist in this world who think people deserve to be harassed or deserve to not be believed because of the platform they choose to expose their assault on. Reply

pls let this pattern of shitty men facing consequences continue Reply

not shocked. Reply

I wonder if Greg Berlanti has done anything Reply

I wonder if he's the one who suspended him. This guy works for him, right? And the article said Berlanti wasn't made aware? Reply

WHERE DOES IT END



WHERE DOES IT END

Mass castrations are my personal hope for an endgame. Reply

So these people knew and none of the people in charge did anything OR told Berlanti? Reply

Like what do you do if your Berlanti? Do the ones that knew get fired too? I mean, is he questioning everyone at my company.



Edited at 2017-11-11 05:50 am (UTC) Reply

Do you think Berlanti didn't know? He practically helped Kreisberg climb... Reply

the article just gets worse and worse with every paragraph / source



A woman reports that when a female co-worker walked into his presence, he said, “Wow, you look so tired that I don’t even want to have sex with you anymore.” The woman’s children were present and heard the remark. Kreisberg denies having said this. Reply

wtf, how does he have no shame? pos Reply

He can go have himself a nice bleach martini Reply

