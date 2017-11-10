[FS] red lips

DCTV producer Andrew Kreisberg suspended by WB after sexual harassment allegations



-wb has launched an investigation into reports of inappropriate behavior by andrew kreisberg
-15 women and 4 men talk about a pattern of sexual harassment and inappropriate physical contact

-none of 19 sources wanted to be named for fear of retaliation
-both current and former employees in a range of positions on the shows
-kreisberg denies allegations
-touching people without permission, asking for messages from female staff, kissing women, sexualizing comments about women
-women said the work environment was so hostile they had to leave the room when he entered it
-last year a high level female producer brought her concerns to a senior executive at berlanti productions and there was no response
-sources say greg berlanti himself wasn't made aware of any allegations
-male colleague tried to talk to kreisberg about his behavior but nothing changed

the article is long and full of other accounts :(


source
Tagged: , , , ,