Taylor Talks The Meaning Behind reputation Tracks to iHeartRadio

Don't blame her, her love makes you crazy, if it doesn't you ain't doing it right. Taylor Swift went on iHeart Radio today to discuss the meaning behind the songs on reputation and the Secret Sessions. Here's what she said about some of the songs:
On the Secret Sessions:
"The reason we decided to do Secret Sessions again is because the Secret Session people from 1989 were so wonderful, and they became friends and they went to shows together. And they really made it possible to trust massive groups of people because the trust is a two-way street"
On the Producers:
"I should start by saying this group of producers is a lot smaller than 1989. I felt like they would be versatile enough to kill 1989 and make something new. 1989 was it's own thing. It was me and Jack Antonoff, and me and Max Martin and Shellback."
On I Did Something Bad:
"I woke up with a sound in my head and it wouldn't stop going around in my head, and it was so annoying. It was like, 'rah rah da ta ta.'"
On King of My Heart:
"I think it's really interesting when people talk about their love stories. There seem to be these definitive phases. And it doesn't matter how long that phase lasts. There seems to be a moment when you knew it transitioned to the next phase. Everybody has a different story with how they connect with someone else, and what I find interesting are the moments where it switches because you always hope that that switch is going to move you forward and not backward."
On Dress:
"Almost every line is something I came up with a year before and then when I was writing the song I just cherry picked. I was really proud of the hook because it sounds like a pick-up line, and yet it is a love song about deep and tender feelings."
On This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things:
"This is about when people take nice things for granted like friendship or trusting people or being open. Letting people in on your life, trusting people, and respect are all really nice things."
On Call It What You Want:
"I feel like the album starts with getting out any rebellion or anger or angst and then falling in love and realizing that you settle in to what your priorities are and your life changes, but you welcome it because it's something that matters to you. This last part of the album feels like settling in to where I am now. So it kind of started with where I was when I started making the album and ends with my emotional state now. And this song reflects that probably the best on the album."
On New Year's Day:
"There's something even more romantic about who is going to deal with you on New Year's Day who is willing to give you Advil and help you clean up the house. I think that states more of a permanence. And so I was thinking about that and wrote this song. There are two lines in this song that I'd been saving for a really long time for the right moment. The 1st is 'please don't ever become a stranger whose laugh I could recognize anywhere' and the other is 'hold on to the memories they will hold on to you."
