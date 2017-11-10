Taylor Talks The Meaning Behind reputation Tracks to iHeartRadio

I thought there would be no further explanation?





There are two lines in this song that I'd been saving for a really long time for the right moment. The 1st is 'please don't ever become a stranger whose laugh I could recognize anywhere' and the other is 'hold on to the memories they will hold on to you."



I thought those lines were awful tbh.



Edited at 2017-11-11 03:44 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

yeah they are nothing special, I found her writing Speak Now by herself as an impressive feat for a teenager, but she has seem to actually regressed, even with some of her lyrical highs being on her recent albums there are still some major lows. She never really was great in the first place just safe and relatable. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

aw damn i thought the stranger line was the only good lyric on new year's day tbh lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah I really like that lyric too it’s bittersweet and realistic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that song sounded the most like 'old taylor' so it makes sense she 'saved them' lol



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol, i thought that lyric was nice and fit in well Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

still doesnt make them good



Edit: Like seriously chick disappears for a year and couldn't even get vocal lessons, these are her weakest lyrics yet, terrible overall concept, wants to complain about the media but is the one leaking info about herself and was staging pap shots when her era was starting up again, and she seems to find it empowering she took her victim schtick so far, when literally any other celeb would be dragged for whatever drama she created.



Joe is the worst muse, and she is gonna marry him



Edit2: Getaway Car is catchy but the meaning is heinous



Edited at 2017-11-11 04:12 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link





I can’t believe Taylor Swift put this song on her new album. Disgusting and irresponsible. pic.twitter.com/lSdmxoqATQ — Pixelated “Pixelated Boat” Boat (@pixelatedboat) November 10, 2017 She needs to explain this!!!! Reply

Thread

Link

i'm actually crying this is cracking me up Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me too! I let out the ugliest chortle!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love boat Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm laughing more than I should at this. omg lmaooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't get it.



I still laughed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

All Taylor songs throughout the years are a mix of the same lyrics: boyfriend, best friend, glitter, something im the victim, I might be crazy, insane, something on the floor.



It's so predictable and immature.



Reply

Thread

Link

Ever since I’ve known of her her whole thing has been talking about ex boyfriends and haterzz in lyrics and putting clues and then letting her 14yo stans ~guess who she’s talking about



And by the looks of it in all the previews posts is still the same. Now explain to me why even some critics are giving her good reviews?



Why is she not getting panned left and right for doing the same shit forever? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think Taylor is

1) Regina George and the media is Gretchen. They’d rather be miserable with access than honest and on the outside.

2) she’s payola Swift Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte they’re lyrically just recycled versions of themselves Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

or some dumb fairytale shit like "we locked eyes when i was in canada and you were in las vegas and the universe pulled us together and your eyes look like eyes i dreamt about once and then music was in the background and i was in a dress, we are forever," Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

even though tom should have known better i loki feel bad for him after listening to this album. like was it necessary to bring his mom into this taylor??? Reply

Thread

Link

And his sister and niece. If she knew it was just a fling that was messed up of her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what were the lyrics referring to them? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

tom is messed up too for jumping to that after a month of knowing the chick. he needs to calm the fuck down Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol right? Like damn sis if you knew he was just a rebound and you were gonna ditch, why fucking meet his family so publicly? I feel bad for him Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I used to be a huge Tom fan and that was honestly the first time I’ve seen his sister (I THINK I saw the other) and his niece. All of a sudden he wanted to show off everyone.



They both used each other but I’m sure Tom had a crush. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It made me want to lose weight, find Tom and be his savior/new girlfriend.



But alas, none of that happened. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why the fuck did she bring both of their families to the mix? And her family willingly went along with it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She is full of shit, LMAO. She needed the press and let's not forget - she fucking paid the tab on EVERYTHING. They used each other and it was a beautiful catastrophe. Again: 4 countries, 3 continents, 4 states in 3 weeks. She caught feelings for him in May and they orchestrated this entire press tour. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yes but he's also 36 years old Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My favorite thing revealed today is she apparently told Secret Sessioners different stories about different songs.



I guess she did it to see who leaks what if they had or?? Reply

Thread

Link









"Don't blame her, her love makes you crazy, if it doesn't you ain't doing it right. Taylor Swift wen-" Reply

Thread

Link

new york! I miss her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm actually lowkey mad at how much this album is growing on me i hated and cringed at a lot of songs at first (end game/king of my heart) but now those are two of my faves and the only ones i truly don't like are the singles. this album was a grower for sure. Reply

Thread

Link

+1 about it being a grower. a lot of people have been saying this and it kind of makes sense bc it's one of her weakest albums but she still knows how to put one together, clearly. #reviveoldtaylor Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's playing "You Belong With Me" 🤓 Reply

Thread

Link

I love I Did Something Bad, Dress, and Delicate



I like the album tbh! Reply

Thread

Link

she has not matured as a person and an artist at all wtf Reply

Thread

Link

singing about sex, drinking & cursing is as adult as taylor is gonna get Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I rather listen to britney jean bye! Reply

Thread

Link

lol mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thank you. Perfume is better than all this ish. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A superior mess of an album.



vocals are subject to change.



Edited at 2017-11-11 08:10 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Lol it's probably about Joe, but I've seen funny theories that "Dress" is about Drake, Ed Sheeran, or Karlie lmao.



Someone on @Genius is suggesting that Taylor Swift's new song "Dress" could be about Drake and it is so absurd, I love it. pic.twitter.com/vpZxGyusHU — cat huynh (@catdhuynh) November 10, 2017





Is Taylor Swift's new song "Dress" about Ed Sheeran? https://t.co/MHzOvsyxir pic.twitter.com/Q1uNsDP9Rd — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) November 10, 2017





"Dancing with our Hands Tied" is the best song on the album and probably the one I immediately liked.Lol it's probably about Joe, but I've seen funny theories that "Dress" is about Drake, Ed Sheeran, or Karlie lmao. Reply

Thread

Link

If that's about Ed, I want to vomit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

taylor would never fuck ed lmao Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

it's not lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

2017 is the year of the devil and ppl are still trying to make all of her songs about harry styles and karlie kloss. plz, go to bed. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lmaoooo ed wishes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ngl I thought of Karlie too re: Dress but it's probably about some ugly guy she's dated and/or Joe Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





actually vomitting @ ed/taylor



Edited at 2017-11-11 04:17 am (UTC) actually vomitting @ ed/taylor Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I was hoping it was about Cara Delevingne since they had secret sleepovers and Cara has a buzzcut but the timeline doesn't add up Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I would DIE if this is about Drake lmaoo I actually really want this, imagine the songs Drake would write about Taylor LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

shes not even wearing a dress with drake thats a 2 piece Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i think it would be hilarious if ed and taylor were trolling by writing songs ~about each other. like what if dress is the response to tenerife sea, you know? and they're just laughing at everyone guessing about if they're in love with each other (though, ed is def in love with taylor, so he's laughing with her but crying on the inside). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"There's something even more romantic about who is going to deal with you on New Year's Day who is willing to give you Advil and help you clean up the house."



If your grown ass can't pick up the champagne glasses & open a bottle of Advil alone, you have problems. This is dumber than "I need a man because they kill spiders & repair things."



Reply

Thread

Link

Lol okay I can't stand her but I really think you're bitch eating crackers this and taking it way too literally. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Maybe the other guys she dated were the types to expect the women to clean up. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao this is too much Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

and like, this sort of stinks of "omg my boyfriend is doing the laundry. how sweet of him" YOU LIVE HERE. It's sad how we applaud human decency now Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

like the list i see on facebook sometimes on why men should do the chores. and someone replied with



1. BECAUSE YOU LIVE HERE

2. BECAUSE YOU LIVE HERE

3. BECAUSE YOU LIVE HERE



or when men say they're babysitting their own kids. IT'S NOT BABYSITTING WHEN THEY'RE YOUR FUCKING KIDS.



Edited at 2017-11-11 09:44 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol sis it's not that literal Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

chill lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link