Brand New Front Man Jesse Lacey Accused of Sexual Misconduct With Minors

There is honestly no man who I'm 100% sure won't be exposed soon. Someone could speak out about Tom Hanks and it wouldn't surprise me anymore. Reply

mte. like, nothing phases me anymore. there's very very few people i could think of that i would be surprised if allegations came out against them Reply

they really can't seem to go a lifetime without sexually assaulting someone Reply

Thank you for making sure this was the first comment. I just left a bar where, I can't even remember how the conversation started but I said "uh Bill Nye is probably a rapist too, Neil Tyson is already cancelled, no man is innocent in this" and he literally tried to fight me, I had to leave the bar before he got violent. He was SO upset I brought it up and didn't have the names of the victims. Like fuck you mother fucker. why should I have to out and name victims? I always side with the victim and he proved my point right there that his biggest concern was defending the name of white man, even though, it was just like 3 of us having this discussion. I'm still so mad. Reply

what the fuck Reply

what the FUCK Reply

WHAT THE FUCK Reply

half the posts now are about sexual assault jc Reply

fuckin sucks being online these last couple of months, it's nonstop Reply

By the end of this we won't be able to fill a fucking stadium of men who are't trash.



With this news I'm surprised more Mac DeMarco stories aren't coming out (at least picked up by the media anyways) about both him and his crew. It's fine tho. Pitchfork will publish a piece on abuse and harassment and then turn around and give some noted abuser BNM.



what's the sitch with mac demarco Reply

Countless stories of them loving underage girls. The biggest story being him filming his friend masturbating around underage girls. That's been known for a while and via Reddit. Reply

mte about pitchfork. fuck them Reply

are you fucking kidding me. Reply

Damn I almost spat out my wine when I refreshed and saw this.

wow i'm really disappointed in him, they're one of my all-time fav bands... fuck all men tbh Reply

My friend is obsessed with him. I need to check on her. Reply

One of my former roommates was a big fan of Brand New back during our college days, so I can't help but think of her now. I know she'll be devastated. Reply

i'm legit shocked but also like... ofc.



The fucking comments in that AltPress twitter thread are disgusting. Reply

This band has quite a few stans on here so the discussion should be interesting. When I was a teenage metalhead briefly, those emo/metal/punk bands I used to go see had no qualms with flirting/openly hooking up with underage teens who were starstruck. It's a big problem. I remember when Tyson Ritter came to Daily Download coming down from a high, smelling like onions, acknowledging that fact openly and then flirtatiously telling a room of mostly 17 and under girls that he was "single". I wanted to punch him in the gut.



omg tyson hit on my friend while we took a photo with him at warped tour, WE WERE FUCKING 13 YEARS OLD Reply

He is fucking disgusting, I believe it girl. Sorry that happened to you. Reply

Omg that's so fucking disgusting. Sorry that happened to you and your friend. Reply

He's an addict - alcohol and..... He thinks he's being funny and that he could make fans feel special by talking to them one on one but all those chemicals racing through and he is a fucking disaster, a danger to anyone around him, especially himself. Thank you for this comment, it needs to be known, especially to him. Reply

thats awful. I am sorry he did that to you Reply

Ugh, I'm sorry you and your friend went through that. :( Reply

nah i got it. Chad Gilbert was w/Hayley Williams, COberst has numerous allegations against him... I wouldn't be surprised if most of the FBR bands mixed with underaged girls during the big ~emo era. Reply

tbh i'm a big fan but this turns me off a lot. i felt like i connected with a lot of their music and now i just feel like if i ever want to listen to an album again i'm gonna have to wait a loong time cause i nearly cried reading that girl's statement, partially cause i'm a victim myself but reading her experience was horrible. men truly fucking ruin everything Reply

i definitely remember him flirting with one of my friends when we were like 15. looking back, so many bands were so creepy to me and my friends wtf Reply

the first guy to sexually assault me was in a band, not a famous one just local famous...there was a huge music scene where i lived when i was a teenager. he was 23 and i was 15 but yeah i remember that behavior being normalized for sure Reply

i have always loved brand new, and while i never had any suspicions about jesse, i can't bring myself to be shocked tbh



i really have lost faith in all men Reply

yeah, a lot of the emo/pop punk bands definitely enjoy(ed) having those teenage female fans. it's so gross. I went to a lot of shows as a teen and I remember one time in particular hanging out with a friend in a venue lobby and this guy from a band called The Pink Spiders that opened the show was being really weird and flirty with us and we were only like 15/16 and definitely looked it. Reply

y'all these dudes in bands do whatever the fuck they want, men are traaaaaaash forever and ever Reply

yeah, musicians are especially bad Reply

probably the worst of the garbage bunch Reply

Yep. I have a few celeb crushes on musicians, but I would never actually want to be with one, lol Reply

mte. they have so many teenage girls that love them and i don't doubt that they take advantage of them. Reply

yeah i'm never surprised to hear that a male musician is trash Reply

Yep musicians never surprise me Reply

MTE, musicians don't surprise me, tbh. :/ Reply

These musicians are some of the most entitled and narcissistic people to walk the earth.... Reply

my friend reminded me earlier of the story that came out like a year ago about the RHCP sexually harassing someone from their label who had to work with them and how much shit she got for telling that story even though she kept anonymous which member(s) were involved. if people start naming names now, this is gonna be a tidal wave. Reply

He looks like Billy Eichner . Reply

HAHAHA I've been making this joke on Twitter for months. Reply

