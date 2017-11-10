david

Brand New Front Man Jesse Lacey Accused of Sexual Misconduct With Minors

In light of the recent Hollywood  exposing of men who have sexually assaulted women, another one has come to light and is shaking up the indie/emo music community.
Jesse Lacey from popular alternative rock band Brand New is at the center of it, when a recent public Facebook thread resulted in numerous accusations of him soliciting nude pics from minors and being an overall inappropriate creep.

One woman publicly shared her story of him soliciting nude photos of her when she was 15, and even engaging in an inappropriate act in front of her on Skype. She said she took screenshots but isn't ready to share them. She went into more detail at the source, but please know it may be disturbing to some.

Jesse's team has not responded to these allegations.

