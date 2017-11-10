Brand New Front Man Jesse Lacey Accused of Sexual Misconduct With Minors
In light of the recent Hollywood exposing of men who have sexually assaulted women, another one has come to light and is shaking up the indie/emo music community.
Jesse Lacey from popular alternative rock band Brand New is at the center of it, when a recent public Facebook thread resulted in numerous accusations of him soliciting nude pics from minors and being an overall inappropriate creep.
One woman publicly shared her story of him soliciting nude photos of her when she was 15, and even engaging in an inappropriate act in front of her on Skype. She said she took screenshots but isn't ready to share them. She went into more detail at the source, but please know it may be disturbing to some.
Jesse's team has not responded to these allegations.
I am still in shock....this was my favorite band my whole life omg....
With this news I'm surprised more Mac DeMarco stories aren't coming out (at least picked up by the media anyways) about both him and his crew. It's fine tho. Pitchfork will publish a piece on abuse and harassment and then turn around and give some noted abuser BNM.
The fucking comments in that AltPress twitter thread are disgusting.
i really have lost faith in all men