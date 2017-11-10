George Takei accused of sexual assault
George Takei accused of sexually assaulting former model in 1981 https://t.co/VyNY4XlQ2D pic.twitter.com/ls4eBuulTD— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 11, 2017
Star Trek actor George Takei has been accused of sexual assault.
Former model Scott R. Brunton says that George Takei sexually assaulted him in 1981.
Details of the assault at the source.
Twitter: Source
EDIT: Yep. Always a perv.
I'm all for dragging people for shitty things (ie the subject of this post), but these Stern things were taken out of context tbh
Apparently Howard gets models to come in and George judges their dicks.
So even if they are looking inward at their own behaviors, they're probably not taking it seriously smh
this one i'm actually surprised by. damn.
/semi ot but Carrie Brownstein tweeted this and the replies are...interesting. At the end of the day it's on the POS abuser but I wonder what she thinks. I hope Armisen's days consist of him sweating nervously and scared to answer his phone.
This feels very borderline blame-ish to me.