George Takei accused of sexual assault





EDIT: Yep. Always a perv.



https://d1o0agh0cxj49r.cloudfront.net/photos/2015/05/14/6595-rs-04-06-11-jason-ellis-naked-eyes-closed-as-george-takei-f.jpg



NSFW.



Wasn't this known for a while? He's always been very pervy...EDIT: Yep. Always a perv.NSFW.

What's going on there...? Reply

whaaat the fuuuuck Reply

I remember this when it happened. His husband was fucking pissed and made George sleep on the couch for a long time. Reply

I was going to bring this up. Wasn't this his bachelor party? I remember this, and a gif that is so explicit and gross. It's so vivid because I was in shock. He was really grabbing onto the guy, and the guy was so uncomfortable. Reply

if i remember right, it was on Howard Stern. a lot of his appearances there got very sexually explicit and yikes. Reply

The guy is just really awkward in general. And it was consensual. He wanted him to do it for the bachelor party. Theres audio/video from the show on youtube



I'm all for dragging people for shitty things (ie the subject of this post), but these Stern things were taken out of context tbh Reply

Yup, I remember him doing that multiple times on the show.. Reply

This isn't really the important point, but if this was consensual, it's not related to the assault at all. Being pervy/promiscuous isn't an indicator of predatory behavior. Reply

This is from Howard Stern. They organized a bachelor party(s) for him (as he's a frequent guest on his show), and Jason Ellis voluntarily did this... Reply

This was consensual. Reply

Oh shit. Reply

I’m not surprised tbh. Remember what he did on Howard Stern’s show? Reply

I was going to say the same thing. That was so uncomfortable to see Reply

what'd he do? Reply

See first comment in post. Reply

Doesn't he do something on Howard Stern's show?



Apparently Howard gets models to come in and George judges their dicks.



Edited at 2017-11-11 03:21 am (UTC) Reply

I wonder how many Hollywood men are now going through every interaction they've ever had with a human to try and figure out if they've sexually assaulted someone. Reply

LOL, I wondered this a couple of days ago too Reply

they don't care enough to do that Reply

They must all be shaking. I love it. Reply

most of them are quaking in their boots tbh Reply

lmaooo Reply

If only men did that before they had those interactions in the first place. Reply

Defs a lot of them. Only so they can be sure they won't have their careers/money taken away from them tho not bc they genuinely care about how they make others feel. Reply

i hope they all lose sleep Reply

John Barrowman is literally shaking. Reply

i seem to recall a couple of stories of him whipping it out during a radio show and some other event Reply

tbh I’m surprised nothing has come out about him. I have never ever liked him and if a story comes out about him the only sadness I will feel is for the victims. he crosses the fucking line all the damn time but oh ho ho it’s funny!!! classic British humour!!! you just don’t get it bc you’re too uptight!!! etc. etc. etc. he acts like a predator but fucking dr who fans shield him to the end of the earth. wow I am angrier about him than expected but honest to G-d if his name doesn’t come up in relation to sexual harassment and/or assault I will be shocked. Reply

ikr?? i bet the ones w/ a lot of incidents are sweating Reply

Lmao I wonder the same now. Reply

They know very well if they've crossed the line before. I'm sure they're just trying to remember if they've put enough fear in the victim to keep them from talking. Reply

ALL OF THEM, THEY ARE NOT SAFE Reply

None of those fuckers are safe. This is just sad at this point. Reply

Lolll Reply

I remember telling some douchekanob I unfortunately have to be around sometimes that no, a woman does not consent to anal just because she consented to PIV. You have to get consent for BOTH YOU TERRIBLE PERSON. If you just fucking slip it in her ass when she never said that was okay it's fucking assault / rape. His eyes lit up in absolute horror. That was the moment I confirmed he was a fucking rapist, because he was definitely thinking back to some shit. Reply

Jim Parsons actually admitted to doing exactly that. Reply

They only care about being falsely accused. Reply

Haha yep. Paul Rudd they're coming for you. Remember the time you harassed a chick who was with her boyfriend at some bar while you were married to date you, and when she didn't say yes you gave her a mixed tape?? Btw-This was on Gawker's comment on his post gross. Also in the behind the scenes clip of My Idiot Brother, Paul grabbed Emily Mormiter and kissed her and she looked surprised :/



Edited at 2017-11-11 05:42 am (UTC) Reply

So even if they are looking inward at their own behaviors, they're probably not taking it seriously smh The dude who assaulted me made an unprompted joke TO ME through messenger about this exact thought. Specifically, he wondered how many women who posted #MeToo statuses were talking about him, and he wondered how many people he'd have to pay off if he went into politics. I ended up blocking him after he sent me reeling w/ that convo smh, he and I were still friends until that point bc I didn't admit to myself that what he did was assault for a looooooong time.So even if they are looking inward at their own behaviors, they're probably not taking it seriously smh

this doesn't surprise me. he seems creepy Reply

I followed him on fb for a minute before I realized that I didn't actually like his humor, and then he got weirdly defensive of his mean/ignorant posts, and I realized I didn't like *him* as well as his humor. Just icky. Reply

I'm so glad I'm not the only one. I've always found him to be extremely off-putting and could never understand the adoration he got. So much of his internet persona seemed, at best, desperate for attention. Reply

Not surprised at all sadly. Reply

this one i'm actually surprised by. damn.

Same. I wasn't aware of what he did (does?) on Howard Stern, though, so maybe that's why. Reply

i wasn't either :( hugs Reply

I wasn't aware of that either. :( (Particularly since I don't watch Howard Stern.) Reply

Yeah I'm floored by this and Neil Degrasse Tyson. I unliked Tyson's page on FB, better go now and unlike Takeis.



Edited at 2017-11-11 03:55 am (UTC) Reply

me too tbh. i didn't know about the howard stern thing Reply

/semi ot but Carrie Brownstein tweeted this and the replies are...interesting. At the end of the day it's on the POS abuser but I wonder what she thinks. I hope Armisen's days consist of him sweating nervously and scared to answer his phone.



We can insist on change in Hollywood, and in all industries. But that isn't enough. We must examine and dismantle the system of domination that is Patriarchy, one reliant upon oppression and exploitation. And any call for transformation must include all struggles for liberation. — Carrie Brownstein (@Carrie_Rachel) November 11, 2017



I give up. By the end of this there won't be many men left and tbh I'm not complaining./semi ot but Carrie Brownstein tweeted this and the replies are...interesting. At the end of the day it's on the POS abuser but I wonder what she thinks. I hope Armisen's days consist of him sweating nervously and scared to answer his phone. Reply

Her BFF is Armisen so she has to know he's one of the bad guys. Reply

yeah that's what I'm saying--she's saying this but must know Armisen has stories. Louis CK was also on Portlandia. Reply

The only thing I've read about Armisen is that he's a bit of a user and seems cold and uninterested in the women he sleeps with. I've never heard anything about him actually harassing or assaulting anyone? Do you have more deets? Reply

smh. yeah she knows what's coming, and Bish, insisting on change, and finally being heard, that's part of breaking shit down. you can't dismantle anything if your voice isn't heard, you aren't taken as speaking truth, and there aren't consequences for how men treat women. For how abusive men treat other men.



This feels very borderline blame-ish to me. Reply

Beam them all straight into a volcano, Scotty. SMH. Reply

That's disgusting. It must have been so terrible for Scott to see George condemning Kevin Spacey when George was doing the same thing. Ugh. Reply

m t e. how many of the men who called out spacey et al. are deserving of similar condemnation themselves? how many of them are fucking monsters? the answer is probably all of them. Reply

