Crazy Ex Girlfriend 3x06 Promo
If you're not watching this show, do yourself a favor and watch this smart, funny musical comedy. The writing is sharp as hell and the songs are often catchy and sometimes a little bit brilliant. It'll also probably make you tear up on occasion too.
PS that song about her mom was hysterical.
Anyways, this episode made me tear up multiple times. I thought Rachel was so good in it. I hope she gets an Emmy nod and I pray it’s renewed for another season. The writing is incredible.
Rachel Bloom really does deserve all of the awards.
[spoiler]Her drinking the wine and swallowing pills one by one was a little too real by which I mean I did exactly that when I attempted - it was almost a decade ago now. I actually felt so strange that I went out and told my mom and she drove me to the hospital. So yeah, I definitely cried with this one :( I was even watching with my mom and I wonder what was going through her mind, I just left quickly after the ep was done so I could cry about it alone ha.
Oh, Rebecca. I'm glad they're not painting this shit to be light-hearted or easy to overcome because it's not. And also the fact that she's been in that place before. Like I don't feel any better about myself than I did then but I'm still surviving somehow. This show just continues to go to places that I don't expect but in a really great way <3
This is exactly what I go thru everyday. Congrats to us for making it every single day. *hugs*
Also if you watch Great News on NBC, he's married to the actress who plays Katie on that show.
DAMN, GET IT RENE GUBE!
From Naomi checking out Rebecca's laptop to the whole airplane scene. I teared up.
my personal stuff: [Spoiler (click to open)]when i was 13 my father found my suicide letter i really wanted to kill myself then:( and he broke down so hard he even told me he haven't cried that much when his father died and he made me promise i will never do that again and apart from cutting myself in high school that promise really help me get going even in the lowest points and now i am crying fuck
