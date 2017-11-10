This episode was so fucking dark but it was also amazing and I loved it. I just felt so sad for Rebecca and for her mother.



PS that song about her mom was hysterical. Reply

Maybe she not such a heinous bitch after alllllll Reply

I really need to make “Heinous Bitch” my mom’s ringtone. lol



Anyways, this episode made me tear up multiple times. I thought Rachel was so good in it. I hope she gets an Emmy nod and I pray it’s renewed for another season. The writing is incredible. Reply

Supposedly they have a 4 season plan for the show so I'm praying we get one more season so that we can see that plan in full. Reply

I’m a new viewer. I literally binged the first two seasons last week. It was such a treat! I’ll be devastated if this is it. Reply

I honestly can't see the show NOT getting renewed. The last 2 seasons it was LEGIT the lowest rated show on TV, but it's the only show on the CW that gets legit cred, multiple Emmy nominations (and not just technical awards like lighting or special FX) and has really elevated the network. The CW president, Mark Pedowitz (what an unfortunate last name) apparently loves the show and has really stood behind it. If he renewed it the last two seasons, I can't see him NOT renewing it's 4th (and no doubt) final season when it's always been planned as a 4 season show. Reply

i was pleasantly surprised it is green on cancellation boards 1! Reply

I am just.... this show. I am shooketh. Reply

this ep was so heavy, i'm glad this show doesn't shy away though. Reply

I'm behind by three episodes. But this show is amazing. Reply

holy shit, that episode. It was so good & so heartbreaking. Reply

Tonight's episode was incredible. When Rebecca's mom opened that laptop I immediately started to tear up.



Rachel Bloom really does deserve all of the awards. Reply

[ spoiler ] Her drinking the wine and swallowing pills one by one was a little too real by which I mean I did exactly that when I attempted - it was almost a decade ago now. I actually felt so strange that I went out and told my mom and she drove me to the hospital. So yeah, I definitely cried with this one :( I was even watching with my mom and I wonder what was going through her mind, I just left quickly after the ep was done so I could cry about it alone ha.



Oh, Rebecca. I'm glad they're not painting this shit to be light-hearted or easy to overcome because it's not. And also the fact that she's been in that place before. Like I don't feel any better about myself than I did then but I'm still surviving somehow. I knew this ep would be emotional, since Rachel mentioned on twitter ahead of time but... damn.This show just continues to go to places that I don't expect but in a really great way <3 Reply

" but I'm still surviving somehow."



This is exactly what I go thru everyday. Congrats to us for making it every single day. *hugs* Reply

*hugs* Stay strong bb <3 Reply

stay strong bb <3 Reply

gaaaaah, i love nathaniel so much. and the songs this episode were so damn cute, haha Reply

Tonight's episode hit really close to home, in my case instead of asking for help I just rode the intoxication out. I can't remember three days of my life at all. Reply

As someone with mental illnesses, I seriously heart this damn show and want to see another season or two for it. I felt Rebecca's pain and have been there. Reply

HOLY SHIT. I didn't realize that Father Brah is now a producer for the show. DAMN! Reply

haha pretty sure he's always been a producer! Or at least a writer.



Also if you watch Great News on NBC, he's married to the actress who plays Katie on that show. Reply

I knew he was a writer. But I checked IMDB and he's had 17 episodes credited as producer.



DAMN, GET IT RENE GUBE! Reply

I am caught up. WOW.



From Naomi checking out Rebecca's laptop to the whole airplane scene. I teared up. Reply

rebecca googling that really fucked me up bc i literally googled that exact thing a couple weeks ago 🙃 (im doing better now tho) Reply

[ spoiler ] my heart broke when i saw that because i've actual done research into like... how damaging pills can be since i thought it'd be the most painless way to die ugh. glad you're doing better now <3 oh hun :( Reply

stay strong honey Reply

