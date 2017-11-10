Will Smith & Jlo's Manager: Benny Medina attempted to rape married man

Actor Jason Dottley alleges that well-known TV and music manager Benny Medina attempted to rape him in 2008 https://t.co/GbRm7e8Oag — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) November 10, 2017

Jason Dottley alleges that well-known TV and music manager Benny Medina attempted to rape him. Dottley was with his friend T. Ashanti Mozelle where they met Medina at the Abby in West Hollywood. Medina lured Dottley, who was married and wearing a ring at the time, assumed that Medina was interested in Mozelle. The two agreed to visit Medina’s mansion, where the mogul gave them a tour. Mozelle, Dottley said, undressed and got in the swimming pool. Medina continued the tour with Dottley. Then they got to his bedroom where Medina got Dottley in a head lock and forced him onto his bed. “His forearm was bearing down on my neck so hard that I don’t know how much longer I would have remained conscious,” says Dottley. Throughout the ordeal Medina kept pulling on Dottley’s pants while continuing to pin him against the mattress, according to Dottley. He says he doesn’t have a clear memory of Medina successfully opening his pants or touching his genitals.“[Mozelle] burst in the room and screamed something like, ‘Get off him!’ I don’t remember [exactly] what he said, but whatever he said worked,” Dottley says. “Benny Medina got off of me and grabbed me again by the chest of my shirt and threw me at — not to, but at — his bedroom door and all he said was ‘You two get the fuck out of here.’”The two ran out of Medina’s home and hardly spoke about the incident on the way home. “[Dottley] was visibly shook,” Mozelle remembers. “I could see that he was shaken … whatever happened, it was enough to make him uncomfortable, and that was my main concern.”A few days later, Medina reappeared, according to Dottley, when he sent a threatening text message.“I get a text message as [Shores] and I were walking down Robertson Boulevard. ... I check it and it says something like: ‘Hey, I’m at The Ivy eating. Just saw you walking across the street. Is that the husband I have to have killed to have you?’”source=