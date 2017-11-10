Charlie Cox stops by Blythedale Children's Hospital

god i read that as stabbed, and went WTF? I need sleep.



I love it when the actors in CB related stuff stop by hospitals, since i know it does so much for these kids. and i know there are a lot who do it, and it never gets out. good to know there are *fingers crossed* still some good people working in entertainment. Reply

He did it back when he finished filming Stardust. I read an old interview once where he said around Christmastime he goes to help out at soup kitchens, at least when he was living in UK He did it back when he finished filming Stardust. I read an old interview once where he said around Christmastime he goes to help out at soup kitchens, at least when he was living in UK Reply

good on him. and somehow, until you said Stardust, I never put 2 and 2 together, that he was in that movie, and I liked that movie. Reply

god, i was going down the front page and it was assault, assault, assault, then i saw charlie's name and my heart stopped for a second.



i'm glad he's here for something good. :) Reply

OMG! I saw his name in the title of this post and braced myself for bad news. Glad to see I was wrong. I love him. Reply

I want to make this a happy post lol today has been very depressing Reply

idk who this is or watch the show but that's cool, i hope the kids had a good time Reply

ty for this post, OP. some much needed goodness in all this other shit going on Reply

it's a shame this post doesn't have more interest. especially after all the horrific posts. Reply

This post is such a breath of fresh air. It was just shit, shit, shit, shit and then this blessing. Thank you, OP! Reply

He was so sweet and charming when I met him. Reply

deets Reply

oh sorry nothing major or personal. It was at a con. I just got lucky because they were fixing something with the cameras, so I got to chat with him for a bit. He smelled good if you care about that sort of thing. Reply

i am extremely jealous of you Reply

We need this post. Reply

