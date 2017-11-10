Charlie Cox stops by Blythedale Children's Hospital
Thank you #CharlieCox for unmasking from the title-character of the @netflix series @Daredevil to visit patients at @Blythedale and give away some @lootcrate goodies. #TeamBlythedale #DoGoodDaredevil. For more: https://t.co/N8Wph8ZbBg pic.twitter.com/Wio6cJStsu— Children's Hospital (@Blythedale) November 10, 2017
- 'Daredevil' actor Charlie Cox took some time to visit young patients at Blythedale Children's Hospital to give some presents to the children.
- Blythedale currently has New York State's largest hospital-based pediatric therapy department and is also the state's only independent specialty children's hospital.
- Cox also took part in a Q&A with students, staff, and faculty, covering topics like acting and accents as well as teamwork and his patented Daredevil costume. He also trained a pediatric patient on how to defend against sibling rivalry, with the patient's permission of course.
No I am not crying, it is allergies
I love it when the actors in CB related stuff stop by hospitals, since i know it does so much for these kids. and i know there are a lot who do it, and it never gets out. good to know there are *fingers crossed* still some good people working in entertainment.
He did it back when he finished filming Stardust. I read an old interview once where he said around Christmastime he goes to help out at soup kitchens, at least when he was living in UK
good on him. and somehow, until you said Stardust, I never put 2 and 2 together, that he was in that movie, and I liked that movie.
i'm glad he's here for something good. :)
He was so sweet and charming when I met him.
deets