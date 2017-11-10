charlie and krysten

Charlie Cox stops by Blythedale Children's Hospital


  • 'Daredevil' actor Charlie Cox took some time to visit young patients at Blythedale Children's Hospital to give some presents to the children.

  • Blythedale currently has New York State's largest hospital-based pediatric therapy department and is also the state's only independent specialty children's hospital.

  • Cox also took part in a Q&A with students, staff, and faculty, covering topics like acting and accents as well as teamwork and his patented Daredevil costume. He also trained a pediatric patient on how to defend against sibling rivalry, with the patient's permission of course.



No I am not crying, it is allergies
