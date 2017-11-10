Celebrities Cast Ballots for People's "Sexiest Man Alive" Issue

This terrible muse. He better really make you happy sis, because the lyrics suffered. Reply

barf Reply

I fucking love you. 😂😂😂 Reply

They say I did something bad...but it felt so good. 😳 Reply

Shemar Moore is the epitome of cornball



And omg these ugly whites Reply

surprised Arnie isn't on here. what will his fans do now Reply

Isnt always someone promoting something? Maybe It could be Momoa because of Justice League. Would they?



Maybe they Will get Timberlake for an Superbowl/Movie Double spot.



Eh, 90% chance It Will be a bad choice Reply

Yes, it will be whoever is most thirsty and agrees to pose for the cover and give them an interview. That's the deal. They don't choose the most sexy guy, they choose one who will cooperate with them. Reply

None of those men are sexy, lol Reply

Lol that was a great idea. 🙄🙄🙄 Reply

I think Armie Hammer and John Boyega are hot. And Rami Malek in a weird way. Reply

Because they all have charisma. You don't have to be the best looking to be hot. Reply

Jeff Bridges...Tom Bergeron...Joey Fatone...???????????



What year is this? What are those choices? Is this a joke? Reply

This is celebrity casting their opinions not the actual list that will come out Reply

lol I know that. The fact that Joey Fatone is even considered a celebrity in 2017 or that anyone would pick Tom Bergeron of all people is insane.



Edited at 2017-11-11 03:40 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Nobody, they're all trash. Reply

I have it on good authority that Ansel Elgort has been chosen already Reply

EWWWWWWWWWWWW Reply

EWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWwWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW Reply

Ansel Elgort?



That's.....a choice Reply

daddy dearest pay for that if so?



Edited at 2017-11-11 04:52 am (UTC) daddy dearest pay for that if so? Reply

Bill Skarsgard



Idris Elba



and John Cho should all be on the list. I have no idea who they're going to pick for



Taika WaititiBill SkarsgardIdris Elbaand John Cho should all be on the list. I have no idea who they're going to pick for #1 but I bet it's incorrect. Reply

i need taika to get this, but some boring white man will. Reply

"Angela Kinsey: Her non-celebrity husband"



Ummm pretty sure he was Jerk From Rival School in an episode of One Tree Hill sooooooo Reply

I feel like it's going to be Jason Momoa. Reply

James Van Der Beek Reply

Underrated comment Reply

