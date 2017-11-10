Celebrities Cast Ballots for People's "Sexiest Man Alive" Issue



  • I watched the video & here are the celebs and their picks,

  • Joanna Garcia Swisher: Jason Momoa

  • Jessie James Decker: Her husband, Eric Decker (okay sis)

  • Joey Fatone: Himself [Spoiler (click to open)]LMFAOOOOOOO

  • Angela Kinsey: Her non-celebrity husband

  • Lisa Lampinelli: Tom Bergeron (BARF)

  • Bill Nye: Himself (Nope)

  • Taylor Kitsch: Josh Brolin (on what planet?)

  • Joe Kosinki: Jeff Bridges

  • Shawn Johnson: Ryan Reynolds

  • Gina Rodriguez: Her boyfriend, actor Joe Locicero

  • Shemar Moore picks the segment host and uses obnoxious language while he does it, because he is massively corny


