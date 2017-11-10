The Exorcist 2.06 Sneak Peeks + Viewing Post!

TRUCK DOES NOT DESERVE THIS SUFFERING Reply

I KNOW Reply

it went up a little late but enjoy ontd! i won't be liveblogging, consider this a discussion post at this point as well lol. Reply

bb can you @me when there's a new post? @scaredsquee on twitter. i don't want to miss anything. Reply

I'm holding out for the episode when Tomas and Marcus kiss. I know it's never going to happen.. Reply

They should give it to us if this is the last season Reply

they should give it to us even if this isn't the last season t b h Reply

IS IT!? Reply

oh yay the post is here i was hoping it would be Reply

OMG bennett's scene Reply

damn maria, what happened Reply

where is the well in relation to the house? i thought it was far away but now they're just chatting around it (i'm like 10 min behind, forgive me) Reply

it's... unclear lmfao Reply

this episode already is so much better than 2.05 lmfao Reply

It's already airing? I have to wait till it hits hulu at midnight :( Reply

just finished and i am ready to dissect... it was a great episode. much better than 2.05. laughing at how the peter storyline was pointless lmao. Reply

IT WAS SO IRRELEVANT IT WASN’T EVEN ON MARCUS’ MIND I’M SCREAMING HE WAS TOO BUSY BEING FUCKING WORRIED ABOUT TOMAS AND TOUCHING HIS FACE I CANNOT B E L I E V E



also screaming @ all our predictions coming true re: mouse & marcus’ joint past and demon maria deadass confirming they’ve been grooming tomas for integration



i just love... winning... Reply

fun fact, rabbits/hares are associated with witches and considered a type of witch's familiar and that's of course what harper saw in the forest... and we know there's been multiple references to an island witch... Reply

that's cool to know Reply

I missed the island witch references Reply

it was first brought up in 2.01 and then again last episode, and then again this episode Reply

omg andy during the moment of grace Reply

oh fuuuuck Reply

Thread

y i k e s Reply

lmfao @ this 'exorcist' movie reference Reply

My dedication to this show is real because I dug out an old school antenna just to watch it.



Marcus looks good as usual. Reply

